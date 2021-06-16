How to make mayonnaise from scratch

We all have bad habits, including when it comes to what we eat and drink. I enjoy a good hot dog now and then and don’t think about the ingredients that go into it. And although I don’t care for most sodas, I have a root beer or a cream soda once every year or so, when the temperature hovers above 100 degrees for more than a day or two.

I’m not a fanatic, though I do think it’s best to mostly eat foods grown close to home. I’d say about half or more of my diet fits into this category.

There are a couple of things I have not yet tackled. I love true Dijon mustard from France, as it is not possible to duplicate the taste or the texture in a home kitchen. You can make very good mustard at home, but you can’t make very good Dijon mustard, in part because of the grinding process that produces its texture.

More troubling, yet easier to deal with, is mayonnaise, one of my hardest challenges, as I have always been a fan of Best Foods/Hellman’s. This year, as BLT and American-style potato salad season approaches, I’m tackling it, a decision I made after reading the list of ingredients, the first of which is soybean oil.

According to a number of studies, soybean oil is linked to a variety of conditions, including obesity, diabetes, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety and depression. Some studies suggest it causes inflammation. It is a terrible oil for cooking, as it foams when it is heated, and it has a bland, flat taste. I have never used it.

But there is a jar of Best Foods in my refrigerator and another, unopened, in my pantry. It is my hope that these are the last jars I will ever buy. To further this change, I have been experimenting with getting the taste exactly right. I have come quite close, close enough to share my results with you today.

It is important to address Kewpie mayonnaise, too, a popular condiment that is considered essential on Mexican hot dogs. The first item on the list of ingredients? Yep, soybean oil. Bye bye, Kewpie.

Making mayonnaise at home is very easy, and you can make it easier by having the right equipment, which is minimal. For the fastest, easiest results, you need an immersion blender and a glass jar with a wide enough mouth that the blender can fit in. The jar I use to make mayonnaise includes measurements, so I don’t even need a measuring cup.

Now is the time to get started, as tomatoes are plumping on their vines and the season’s first BLT is not far off.

From start to finish, it took about 2 to 3 minutes to make this basic mayonnaise. I used a 24-ounce straight-sided Ball jar, which serves not only as the mixing container but also the storage jar. Few things from scratch are as fast and easy.

Easy Homemade Mayonnaise

Makes about 1½ cups

1 large egg

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more as needed (see Note below)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 cup mildly flavored olive oil

Set a straight-sided, 3-cup/24-ounce container, preferably made of glass, on a stable surface near an electrical outlet. Break the egg into it and add the lemon juice, mustard, salt and olive oil.

Plug in your immersion blender and put the blender all the way down into the container, so it touches the bottom. Turn it on and lift it very slowly, so that it emulsifies the ingredients as it rises. When you get to the top, you should have mayonnaise. If the ingredients are not fully incorporated, repeat the process one more time.

Remove the immersion blender and shake it a time or two to let any mayonnaise that clings to it fall back into the jar.

Taste the mayonnaise and if it is not tart enough for you, add a tablespoon more of lemon juice and a generous pinch of salt. Repeat the mixing process and clean off the blender.

Cover the mayonnaise and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before using.

The mayonnaise will last, covered and refrigerated, for up to two weeks.

Note: Some people prefer the acidity of vinegar in mayonnaise. To use it, select a high-quality white vinegar, such as a Champagne vinegar from B.R. Cohn, O or Vinaigre de Banyuls, an aged white vinegar from France.

Asian variation

Sesame Mayonnaise: Omit the olive oil and lemon juice. Use ¾ cup peanut oil, ¼ cup toasted sesame oil, 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice. Use in Asian dishes that call for mayonnaise, such as the Vietnamese sandwich bahn mi.

One of the main reasons to make aioli by hand is the texture; it is easier to get a smooth puree when crushing the garlic with a wooden pestle than it is in a food process or standard blender. If you have access to fresh (i.e., uncured, not yet dried) garlic, use it. It makes a delightful sauce.