How to navigate the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

A la carte add-ons, open to all : Live Fire Fundraiser BBQ with Matt Horn, benefiting the Healdsburg High School FFA from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, $65; Wine, Cheese & Sustainability Seminars at Hotel Healdsburg at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, $75 for each one; Live Outdoor Concert at Rodney Strong Vineyard featuring The Band Perry, benefiting the Sonoma Country Grape Growers Foundation, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, $90.

General admission: $200, includes Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting behind Hotel Healdsburg and Sips-N-Sliders at Healdsburg Bar & Grill from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special discount for Healdsburg residents only: $150.

Ultra VIP Package tickets: $3,700, includes all of the above plus on-demand transportation, early access to Grand Tasting, preferred seating at cooking demos & wine seminars and accommodations at Montage Healdsburg for both Friday and Saturday nights, at discounted event rates.

VIP package tickets: $2,500, includes all VIP events, starting with kickoff lunches at noon Friday and the welcome celebration at The Montage from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 20; Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting behind Hotel Healdsburg plus Sips-N-Sliders at Healdsburg Bar & Grill from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, VIP Celebrity Culinary Demos and Wine Wall at the Matheson from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and the magnum party at The Matheson from 8-11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 21; plus farewell lunch at various times and venues on Sunday, May 22.

Where: Various locations in and around Healdsburg, including The Matheson and The Montage

Until now, the epicurean events that attract out-of-towners to Sonoma County tend to focus on the grapes and food that are grown and produced here. Think Taste of Sonoma County and the Sonoma County Auction, both hosted by the Sonoma County Vintners.

But this weekend, there’s a new game afoot. The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, held Friday through Sunday at various Healdsburg venues, will showcase local wines and chefs alongside an international array of vintages and nationally known chefs.

The result is a head-spinning schedule of down-home barbecues and picnics, chic cocktail parties and dinners, educational seminars and culinary demos. There will be 28 events held throughout the weekend that will showcase the bounty of Sonoma County and beyond.

“There’s all kinds of crazy, great wine here ‒ the pinot, chardonnay and zinfandel that are the biggest stars of Sonoma County,” said festival founder Steve Dveris of Napa, CEO of SD Media Productions. “They’re amazing, and it deserves to be on par with any other region.”

For decades, Dveris has brought West Coast wineries to wine and food events across the country, ranging from Aspen, Colorado, and Austin, Texas, to Miami’s South Beach as part of his job selling advertising and event sponsorships to magazines such as Food and Wine. The opportunity to organize his own wine and food festival here in Wine Country was a no-brainer.

“All the events were everywhere else but here,” Dveris said. “I could never understand it.”

The idea for a new festival here took root in March 2020 when Dveris was approached by Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Wine Growers, about holding a small festival that would elevate the county in the eyes of the world and celebrate the growers. From that seedling of an idea, Dveris started to dream big in the hopes of creating a legacy project that would live on without him.

“If you want to put Sonoma County on a par with any other region of the world, in Napa as well as Europe, then you need to invite other people in,” he said.

Inviting others to the party also lets the world know that this small corner of California offers a mighty array of talent, from the artisan producers who raise the pigs and vegetables to the growers who tend to the grape vines, all within spitting distance of the event.

Like other epicurean events, the Healdsburg Wine & Food Festival will be centered around the Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting, which will take place Saturday in the parking lot behind Hotel Healdsburg. There will be large tents and smaller pergolas showcasing more than 100 wineries as far-flung as Australia, Spain, South Africa, France, Washington and Oregon, among others.

“The large percentage is Sonoma County wine,” Dveris said. “Our thought was that we wanted to have a sampling of wines from around the world, so you could taste side by side.”

The festival will honor the homegrown roots of Healdsburg with two local beneficiaries: the Future Farmers of America of Healdsburg High and the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation — the charitable arm of the Sonoma County Wine Growers — which supports farmworkers by helping them with affordable housing, health care and crisis support.

“The fact that we’re making the grand tasting look like a farmers market is the theme of our event,” Dveris said. “We’re celebrating the agricultural roots, supporting the farmworkers and honoring the cultivation of great food and wine.”

Surrounding the Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting will be more than a dozen chefs serving everything from pizza to paella. Chef Kent Rathbun, who owns nine restaurants in Dallas, will offer barbecue bites. Jeffrey Lunak, the original chef at Morimoto in Napa, will serve Japanese-style hot dogs from his restaurant, Sumo Dog in Los Angeles.

A general admission ticket for Saturday’s grand tasting also includes a side-by-side burger and chicken slider tasting at the Healdsburg Bar & Grill from Michelin-starred chef Douglas Keane and Viet Pham, owner of Pretty Bird, a popular Nashville-style hot chicken chain in Utah.

“We have an enormous amount of local talent in our community, so this will showcase both local and national chefs who are coming in,” Dveris said. “You’ll walk into the garden at Healdsburg Bar & Grill and get some Rombauer chardonnay and Golden State Cider.”

Other events on Saturday, May 21, include educational wine and cheese seminars at Hotel Healdsburg, celebrity chef culinary demos at The Matheson and a Magnum Party at The Montage with Angeleno chef Ray Garcia, owner of Asterid restaurant at the Los Angeles Music Center.