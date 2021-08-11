How to pickle and peel peppers

To pickle peppers, pour 2 cups white wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons kosher salt, 3 tablespoons sugar and one minced garlic clove into a saucepan and simmer gently over low heat for 10 minutes. Roast, peel, core, deseed and slice 3 pounds of sweet peppers. Pack them into 1-pint canning jars within ½ inch of the top and cover with the brine. Close the jars and process in a boiling-water bath for 10 minutes. Let rest in a cool, dark pantry for at least 3 weeks before using; they will last for about 6 months.

Most French chefs roast peppers under an oven broiler. To do so, cut the peppers in half lengthwise and remove the stems, seeds and ribs. Put the peppers into a large bowl, drizzle with a bit of olive oil and turn them until they are all coated with the oil. Set the peppers, cut side down, on a baking sheet and set under the broiler until the skins are seared and have begun to blacken. Return the peppers to the bowl, cover with a tea towel and let cool until easy to handle, about 10 minutes. Use your fingers to peel off the skins.

The process is similar with a stove top or outdoor grill. Just rotate the peppers as their skins blister, then let them steam in a paper bag or a large bowl covered with a tea towel. Peel, stem and deseed them.

Roasting just a few peppers over an open flame or even a hot electric burner is the easiest method. All you do is set the pepper directly over the heat and rotate it as its skin blisters, which takes just a couple of minutes. Put the peppers in a paper bag or a bowl covered with a towel; they will steam as they cool, which makes it easier to peel off the skins with your fingers. Use a sharp knife to cut out the stem and pull out the seed core, which is attached to the stem.

There are several ways to roast peppers: over a stove’s flame, under an oven broiler, on a stovetop or outdoor grill or in a rotating roasting basket, should you have one.

If you shop at farmers markets or have a vegetable garden, you know peppers are bountiful right now and have been for several weeks.

Colorful sweet peppers from The Patch were first, with red bell peppers, which must stay on their plants until fully ripe, following soon thereafter.

It typically takes a bit longer for hot chiles to appear, but currently, padrons and shishitos are plentiful. Serranos, jalapeños, habañeros, poblanos and others will come soon.

Today, I’m focusing on sweet bells, named for their bell-like shape. Although many people enjoy them raw, some of us detect a strong unpleasant flavor in the skin. It is an aggressive flavor, sometimes described as bitter, that eclipses all the other flavors. But, I discovered many years ago, this unpleasantness vanishes when you sear and peel the peppers, allowing their sweetness and subtle flavors to blossom.

In my opinion, bell peppers must always be peeled. See the sidebar for several easy ways to accomplish this.

Once you have removed the skins, the peppers can be stuffed, julienned, minced, pureed and pickled for a variety of dishes. They are essential on sandwiches, such as the French pan bagnat, and delightful on pizza, especially those without traditional pizza sauce.

Bell peppers are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients and are low in calories. Most people can indulge with abandon, though anyone who has a health condition made worse by eating nightshades should avoid them or eat them in limited amounts.

Here are a few delicious ways to use roasted sweet peppers. All of the suggestions here use peppers that have been cut into medium julienne, about ¼ inch wide and about 3 inches or so long:

Lightly toast hearth bread or rolls, slather with olive oil and garlic, add a layer of overlapping salami or soppressata, top with sweet peppers, add grated cheese and set under a broiler until the cheese is melted.

Roll out a pizza skin, drizzle with olive oil, scatter minced garlic on top and cover with salami or soppressata followed by sweet peppers and grated cheese. Bake in a 450-degree oven until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is fully melted. Remove from the oven, cut into wedges and top with sweet basil cut into thin ribbons.

Gently toss hot pasta (such as strozzapreti or a similar-size shape) with butter, minced garlic, roasted peppers, sauteed red onion and lightly cooked and sliced salmon. Finish with minced Italian parsley.

Grill or braise sausages and serve them on a bed of roasted peppers and sauteed onions.

Put ½ cup (1 stick) of butter in a food processor and add a handful of roasted and julienned sweet peppers, a garlic clove and several Italian parsley leaves and pulse until smooth. Wrap in wax paper and use atop grilled corn on the cob, chicken thighs, fish or steak or toss with hot pasta. This is also delicious served simply, with good bread.

Add to a simple omelet or scrambled eggs.

For a delicious summer salad, toss julienned sweet peppers with thinly sliced red onion, sliced green olives, sliced green onions, thinly sliced celery, crumbled feta cheese, slivered garlic, mashed anchovies, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, minced Italian parsley, a bit of salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.

This soup is both beautiful and tasty. Serve it with a big green salad for a light summer meal or as a first course with any summer or fall dinner. You also can make it in the winter, using peppers you’ve pickled. For that, rinse the peppers and omit the sherry vinegar.

Roasted Sweet Pepper Soup with Coriander Cream

Makes 4 to 6 servings

7 large bell peppers, preferably red and/or orange

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, trimmed, peeled and diced

1 Yellow Finn or similar potato, scrubbed and diced

8 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

¼ cup Rainwater Madeira

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons toasted coriander seed, crushed

Black pepper in a mill

4 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock, preferably homemade

Granulated sugar, as needed

½ cup crème fraîche

3 tablespoons half-and-half

Juice of 1 lime

¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves

Roast the peppers as described in the accompanying sidebar and set them aside to cool.

Heat the olive oil in a heavy saucepan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until it is soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the potato, stir, cook for 5 minutes, add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more.

Season with salt.

Increase the heat, add the Madeira and vinegar and simmer until the liquid is almost completely evaporated. Add the cumin, half the coriander and several very generous turns of black pepper. Add the chicken stock, stir, return the heat to medium-low and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, peel the peppers, cut out the stems and seed cores and set one of them aside. Chop the six remaining peppers and, when the potatoes are tender, add them to the pot and simmer for 10 minutes more.

Cut the pepper you have set aside into thin julienne and set it aside.

Put the créme fraîche into a small bowl and add the half-and-half, lime juice, the remaining coriander, a generous pinch of salt, a small pinch of sugar and several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt. Set aside.

Remove the soup from the heat and let cool slightly. Use an immersion blender to puree until smooth. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Taste again and if the soup seems at all flat, add a pinch or two of sugar and a bit more salt.

To serve, ladle into soup plates and top each portion with some of the julienned peppers, a generous dollop of coriander cream and a bit of cilantro.

Enjoy right away. You can also, if you prefer, enjoy the soup chilled.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.