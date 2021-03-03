How to prepare fava beans

Now that we’re in March, the first fava beans of the new season, grown in the warmer parts of California, start arriving in our markets. Within a few weeks locally grown favas will follow in a torrent because so many grape growers sow fava beans in the vine rows to grow over the winter.

Some grape growers harvest the long pods, but almost all disc the favas into the soil to fertilize the vines. Fava beans are legumes, along with shell beans, clovers, peanuts, lentils, vetch, alfalfa and others. Like all plants, they need nitrogen to make their stems, leaves and seeds. But while ordinary plants get their nitrogen from the breakdown of rotting dead plants or animal manure, legumes have made friends with specialized soil bacteria that take nitrogen out of the air and turn it into plant food.

These nitrogen-fixing bacteria, as they’re called, live in colonies on the roots of legumes. When they’re sliced and diced by tractor-pulled discs, they add rich amounts of nitrogen to the soil.

So legumes are win-win for the farmers, yielding food for people and animals and free fertilizer to keep the soil productive.

Fava beans are sold still in their long pods. To prepare the beans, see the instructions below. Just know you must shell them and discard the pods. You’ll notice the shelled beans have a seed coat that’s an unappealing beige color. You don’t have to remove the seed coats, but the pretty green beans inside the coats will taste and look better if you do. Yes, favas take some work to prepare, but it’s well worth it. Here’s how to do it:

After boiling the favas in their unopened pods for 8 to 10 minutes, run cold water over them or plunge them into a bowl of cold water.

When they’re cool, open the pods to reveal the beans. Slip them out of the pods with your thumb into the palm of the other hand. Each bean will have a small green area at one end. With your thumbnail, nick open the seed coat at the end of the bean opposite the green part. Holding the bean by the green part, squeeze it gently and the bright green bean inside will slip out. Do this no matter what their size, even though small beans won’t yield much.

Favas have a delightfully subtle, green taste and a silky texture, so look for ways to showcase their delicate flavor, such as by dressing boiled favas with some really good extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt.

Go Mediterranean with favas, sautéing them with olive oil, spring onions, thyme, oregano, rosemary and garlic. Favas have an affinity for the Italian flavors of pancetta, olive oil, thyme, pecorino cheese and the breath-freshening herb called savory that tastes like a mixture of thyme and mint. Favas also can be parboiled gently for 10 minutes, then used in other dishes such as soups and stews, where they finish up cooking.

Before the discovery of the Western Hemisphere, Europeans’ only beans were favas. The ancient Greeks and Romans were especially fond of them. The ancients did have other edible legumes, like lentils, but none of the genus Phaseolus that’s indigenous to the New World. These are our green and shell beans like haricots, limas and pintos.

Be aware that raw Phaseolus beans are toxic and need a good 5 minutes of rapid boiling to lose their toxicity. Favas don’t share that problem, but they do have a rare one of their own called favism. It only affects people — mostly those with Italian, Sicilian, Lebanese, Sephardic Israel or North African heritage — who lack the gene that produces an enzyme that allows them to digest favas. If that’s your heritage, you should have a doctor test you for favism before eating the beans.

You can use any pasta for this dish, but bow tie pasta is best for appearance and for holding the dressing. Do all the prep work before cooking the pasta. This recipe doesn’t call for cheese, but if you must have cheese, make it pecorino.

Fava Beans with Pasta

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Sea salt

2 cups shelled fava beans with seed coats removed

1 cup bow tie pasta

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, smashed

4 sprigs mint plus 1 tablespoon minced mint leaves

4 sprigs parsley plus 1 tablespoon minced parsley leaves

1 bunch scallions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Fresh ground black pepper and sea salt, to taste

Fill a large bowl with ice water. Fill a second pot with water, add a heaping tablespoon of sea salt and bring it to a boil over high heat.

Add the shelled beans and cook for 30 seconds, then transfer them to the ice water until cool and remove their seed coats.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the package directions. Reserve 1½ cups of the boiling water and drain the pasta.

Place the olive oil, garlic, mint and parsley sprigs and all but 2 tablespoons of the chopped scallions in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until the scallions are soft, about 2 minutes.

Add the favas and 1 cup of the reserved cooking water, lower the heat to a simmer and cook until the favas are tender and the sauce is slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Discard the garlic and mint and parsley sprigs.

Add the pasta to the skillet and cook about 3 minutes, tossing so everything is coated. Stir in the butter, chopped mint and parsley leaves, the rest of the scallions and salt and pepper to taste. Add more cooking water if needed to loosen the dish. Serve at once.

Jeff Cox is a food and garden writer based in Kenwood. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net