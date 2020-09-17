How to properly wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Mask mandates have been in place for months in both Sonoma County and California to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Face coverings are required for anyone over the age of 2 while indoors or outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

But wearing a face covering incorrectly may cause the virus to spread. So here are some tips on how to properly wear a face covering from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Putting It On

1. Before putting your mask on wash your hands and inspect the mask for dirt or damage. If the mask is dirty or wet, don’t use it.

2. When putting your mask on, cover your mouth, nose and chin. Do not wear it under your nose.

3. Adjust the mask so there are no gaps on the sides. Make sure you can breathe easily, so you don’t need to adjust it once you’re out and about.

4. Avoid touching your mask, and do not wear it under your nose. If you have to touch the mask, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect.

Taking It Off

1. Remove your mask by only by the straps. Do not touch the front of the mask.

2. Always clean your mask after you remove it. Place it in the washing machine if it’s reusable or throw it away if it’s a single-use mask. If you’re not putting a reusable mask straight into the washer, store it in a clean plastic bag until you get the chance to wash it.

The CDC recommends using a fabric or reusable mask, not a surgical mask or N95 respirator that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders. Also, masks with exhalation valves or vents are not recommended.