How to turn coleslaw into an easy, plant-based meal

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 2, 2021, 4:47PM
One reason we don’t eat as many vegetables as we probably should is that they can be the first things we skip over when we don’t feel like doing much hands-on cooking.

These days especially, it’s so much easier to fix a bowl of pasta or decide an omelet makes a lovely dinner than it is to roast beets, peel and slice carrots or get that cauliflower in the back of the produce drawer to roast.

That’s why I love soups and salads. An afternoon’s effort yields days of easy deliciousness. A soup of smoky stock, ham hocks, red beans, potatoes and collard greens kept me happily fed for three days, as did a salad of farro, chickpeas, feta, celery, green onions, parsley from the garden and lemon.

Now, as an early spring harvest fills our farmers markets, coleslaw offers another delightful way to eat well without cooking from scratch every day.

Traditionally, cabbage is the primary ingredient in coleslaw. Other ingredients and the type of dressing vary regionally, with virtually every cuisine in the world having some version of raw cabbage salad.

A salad similar to coleslaw but without cabbage is a slaw, and there are countless versions. Cut any vegetable into thin julienne, add a dressing and there you have it, slaw. Beets, radishes, fennel, parsnips, rutabaga, turnips and carrots can easily be turned into a slaw, either solo or with other ingredients.

Today’s recipes feature tangy dressings based on acid, both vinegar and citrus. They tend to last better than mayonnaise-based coleslaw, which has a refrigerator life of just a day or so.

Like any coleslaw, these coleslaws can be enjoyed as a side dish. Add meat and they become a main course. Or you can put them on sandwiches and tacos.

Although almost everything we eat is available year around, the flavor of foods reflects the season in which they are grown. Cabbage, for example, is never sweeter than following a winter freeze. Arugula is at its most delicate in cool weather.

Spring Coleslaw

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ginger Mustard Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1 very small white or red cabbage, trimmed, cored and halved

1 small red onion, trimmed, peeled and halved

1 small fennel bulb, trimmed and halved

3 ribs of celery, trimmed

1 bunch radishes, preferably French breakfast, trimmed

3 cups very thinly sliced small-leaf arugula

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

First, make the dressing and set it aside.

Fit your food processor with the thinnest slicing blade and pass the cabbage, onion, fennel, celery and radishes through it. If you do not have a food processor, use a very sharp knife to shred the cabbage, cut the onions into half rounds and cut the fennel into thin crosswise slices. If you’re using French breakfast radishes, cut them into thin lengthwise slices; if using round radishes, cut them into very thin rounds.

Put all of the vegetables in a large bowl, add the arugula and toss gently.

Add the dressing and toss again. Taste and correct for salt and pepper, as needed. Add the cilantro, toss again, cover and let rest 15 to 20 minutes before serving.

Ginger-Mustard Vinaigrette

Makes about ¾ cup

1 small shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon sugar

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

Put the shallot and garlic into a medium bowl and add the vinegar, lime juice, ginger and sugar, along with several pinches of salt. Let rest for a few minutes.

Stir in mustard and olive oil, add several turns of black pepper and stir. Taste and correct for salt, acid balance and pepper. Use right away.

Variation: If you like, you can replace the fennel with beets. To do so, select three medium golden beets, roast them until they are tender, let them cool and peel off their skin. Cut them into thin rounds and then cut the rounds into thin slices. Add them to the mix with the cabbage. You can use Chioggia beets in place of golden beets, but I don’t recommend using red beets unless you want everything tinted that color.

___

There are many types of Southeast Asian cabbage salads; this is simply one of many, adapted to what I have on hand in my pantry.

Vietnamese-Inspired Cabbage Salad with Chicken or Pork

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 small green cabbage

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano, minced

1 teaspoon chile bean paste (see note below)

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon Vietnamese fish sauce

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

Kosher salt

2 cucumbers, preferably Armenian or English, peeled

2 carrots, peeled and grated on the large blade of a box grater

2 cups cooked chicken (dark meat) or pork shoulder, torn into small pieces, optional

⅓ cup fresh mint leaves, shredded

⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup toasted peanuts, chopped

Set the cabbage on a clean work surface and cut it in half through its poles. Cut out and discard the core. Set one half of the cabbage, cut side down, on the work surface and use a very sharp knife to cut it into very thin ribbons, cutting parallel to its equator. Cut the second half and transfer the cut cabbage to a large salad bowl.

Put the shallot, garlic and serrano in a small bowl. Add the chile bean paste, fish sauce, lime juice and vinegar. Stir, taste and correct for salt, if needed. Cover and refrigerate. The dressing can be made up to a day in advance.

To finish the salad, set the cucumbers on a work surface, cut in half lengthwise and use a teaspoon to scrape out any big seeds. Use a very sharp knife to slice the cucumbers into very thin half-moons.

Add the cucumbers and carrots to the bowl and toss well. Add the chicken or pork, if using, and toss again. Add the dressing and toss gently until all ingredients have been coated. Add the mint and cilantro and toss again.

Scatter the peanuts on top and enjoy at room temperature or slightly chilled. The salad with keep for one to two days, covered and refrigerated, though it is best when first made.

___

Adding avocado shortens the shelf life of this salad, so if you want it to last for more than a single meal, read the instructions at the end of the recipe.

Mexican-Inspired Coleslaw

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 small (about 1 pound) savoy cabbage, trimmed and very thinly sliced

1 red onion, trimmed and cut into very thin half rounds

1 bunch French breakfast radishes, cut in very thin diagonal slices

5 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

1 serrano, seeded and very thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lime, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, torn or chopped

Black pepper in a mill

1 or 2 firm-ripe avocados, halved

Lime wedges

Put the shredded cabbage in a large bowl; add the onion, radishes, green onions and serrano and toss gently. Set aside.

Put the lime juice, rice vinegar, sugar and several pinches of salt in a small bowl. Agitate the bowl to dissolve the sugar and salt. Stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for acid balance and salt.

Pour the dressing over the vegetable mixture and use two large forks to toss thoroughly. Add the cilantro, season generously with black pepper, cover and set aside for 30 minutes.

To finish the salad, remove the avocado pits and use the tip of a sharp knife to cut the avocados into thin, lengthwise slices, cutting to but not through the skin. Use a large spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh from two of the halves, add it to the salad and toss very gently. Transfer the salad to a serving bowl or platter.

Scoop out the flesh of the two remaining avocado halves and arrange the slices on top of the salad. Squeeze a little lime juice over the avocado, season with salt and pepper, garnish with the remaining lime wedges and enjoy right away.

This salad is best the day is it made. To make it last longer, add avocado to each serving rather than to the entire salad. Store what remains in the refrigerator, covered.

Variations:

  • If you’re lucky enough to have leftover carnitas, scatter it over the salad before topping it with avocado. You also can sear thinly sliced beef (for carne asada) or skirt steak, slice it and scatter it over the top of the salad just before serving it.
  • For a simple tostada, spread hot refried beans over a corn tortilla that you have cooked until it is crispy. Add a few shakes of hot sauce and top with this salad.
  • Instead of adding avocado to the salad, serve the salad in the avocado. To do so, cut them as directed in the main recipe but instead of scooping out the flesh, set half an avocado on an individual plate and spoon the coleslaw in and around it.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

