How to use apricots in rice, roasts and dessert

(Nitr / Shutterstock)

You’ve been patient, avoiding the early apricots of June that looked so tempting on the market shelves but didn’t have that rich perfume and luscious honey-and-cinnamon flavor of July apricots.

Now is the time to look for local apricots, especially at farmers markets. They may have blotches of purplish-red dots where they’ve been facing the sun. These are undoubtedly the Blenheim variety, considered by experts to be the most flavorful apricot of all.

To test for quality, hold an apricot gently in your hand. With your thumb, press lightly on the shoulder of the fruit — the ring of fruit flesh around the place where the stem emerged. It should have just a slight give to it. If it collapses and stays collapsed, the fruit will be mushy. If it’s hard with little or no give, it’s unripe and will remain unripe, as apricots have to ripen on the tree to reach their full expression of the fruit’s rich flavors. When perfectly ripe, about 10% of the fruits’ flesh and juice is pure sugar.

While Blenheim may be the apex of flavor among apricots, there are many other varieties that are worthwhile.

Before now, early apricots of lesser quality dominated the first apricots of the season. Growers also tended to pick the fruit before ripeness, further reducing the potential for high quality. In recent years, though, Chinese scientists have been breeding apricots for earliness with high quality. Jinyu and Jinhe are two Chinese named varieties with these characteristics. Other varieties noted for high quality are Goldstrike with red-blushed skin and bright orange flesh; Moorpark with juicy, sweet, rich flesh; Goldbar, a golden, very aromatic fruit with choice flavor; and Rival, a variety with sweet, juicy, firm, deep orange flesh and light orange skin.

But Blenheim, which ripens in our climate in July, is still considered the best apricot in commerce. It would be helpful if markets would label their apricots with their variety names, wouldn’t it?

Apricots are freestone fruits, but don’t be tempted to break open the hard pit and eat the seed inside. The seeds contain an enzyme that produces poisonous prussic acid in the human digestive tract.

China is the original home of the apricot, and there are more than 2,000 varieties grown there. Like so many exports from China, apricots reached the Middle East and then ancient Rome, transported in caravans plying the ancient Silk Road.

When the best apricots are in season, your culinary opportunities multiply. Apricots have an amazing ability to join and enhance the flavors of other foods, especially citrus and other fruits.

Apricots and oranges are a natural match. Mince fresh apricots and stir them, juice and all, into rice, couscous or other cooked grains, where their tangy zest enlivens the bland grains. Or add the juice of one lemon to a quarter cup of apricot preserves and stir until dissolved. Use this to glaze fruit tarts and sweet rolls, or pour over ice cream.

Apricots have a high malic acid content, which adds zing to cooked lamb, veal, chicken and duck dishes. For instance, add crushed fresh apricots to the sauce when cooking lamb shanks.

If you have children, make apricot leather by blending fresh apricots into a slurry, lining a baking sheet with parchment paper and spreading it with the slurry. Bake in a just-warm oven for several hours or overnight, until the slurry has turned to dry fruit leather. Lift the leather off the paper, dust it lightly with cornstarch, roll it up and store it in a jar with a lid in a cool, dry place. Your kids will love to find it in their lunchboxes.

Use apricot juice or puree mixed into citrusy liqueurs like Grand Marnier or Cointreau to enhance meats or desserts. Mix apricot juice with brandy to flame pork chops.

The window of opportunity to use fresh, high-quality apricots opens and closes quickly this month, so step lively.

Apricot-Wild Rice Stuffed Pork Loin

Makes 5 servings

The prep time is only about 30 minutes, but the cooking time is 90 minutes. This recipe turns an ordinary pork loin roast into something extra special for everyone at the table.

1 boneless pork loin, about 4 pounds

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper

2 cups wild rice, cooked and drained

2 cups chopped fresh apricots

1 cup chopped onion

¾ cup minced celery

¾ cup minced fresh Italian parsley

½ teaspoon rubbed sage

½ teaspoon dried thyme

10 bacon strips

Apricot preserves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butterfly the pork roast by cutting a lengthwise slit down the center of the roast to within ½ inch of the bottom. Don’t cut through. Open the loin so it lays flat. On each half, make a lengthwise slit down the center to within ½ inch of the bottom. Open entire loin so it lays flat. Sprinkle with salt, garlic powder and pepper.

In a large bowl, mix the cooked rice, apricots, onion, celery parsley, sage and thyme. Spread stuffing evenly over opened surface of the loin.

Roll up, jellyroll-style, starting with a long side. Tie the roast closed with butcher’s string at 1½-inch intervals. Place any remaining stuffing in an ovenproof bowl with a lid and set aside.

Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour. Remove roast from oven and carefully remove strings. Place bacon strips over top of the roast, overlapping slightly. Bake until bacon is browned and crisp and a thermometer reaches 160 degrees, about 30 to 35 minutes longer. If needed, broil 4 inches from heat until bacon reaches desired crispness, just a minute or 2. Careful — don’t burn the roast.

Cover and bake the remaining stuffing until heated through — about 30 minutes. Remove the roast from the oven.

Let roast stand for 3 minutes, then brush with apricot preserves. Let stand another 7 minutes before slicing and serving hot.