How to use beet greens for salads and with citrus

Bunch beets are at the height of their summer season right now, and glory be, they are one of the few vegetables that give you a twofer.

First you get that sweet, rich beet root. What’s more, midsummer bunch beets are sold with their tops on, and beet greens are a tangy, delicious and nutritious vegetable on their own. Just choose them from the organic section of your market so you can be sure they haven’t been sprayed with toxic chemicals.

It’ll be obvious if the greens are freshly picked; they should be glossy and somewhat turgid, not flaccid or wilted. If the greens are large and tending toward being tough, braise them in a little water with a squirt of fresh lemon juice mixed in. Young, tender greens are best steamed until they wilt. Serve them alongside (or under) the beet roots. The greens have a slightly sour, mineral-metallic flavor that contrasts beautifully with the earthy, sweet roots. Sweet and sour complete each other, and in bunch beets, you get them together.

The greens also enhance the spicy and herbal qualities of nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, dill and anise. They create synergies with peppery and sharp flavors like arugula and horseradish. They reduce the saltiness of cured olives and anchovies. And they marry their flavor with the fruitiness of citrus.

Speaking of sweet and sour together, how about pickled beets? Round slices of spicy-vinegary beets and raw onion rings pickled along with them add zest to almost any dinner. Diced pickled beets, goat cheese, walnuts and organic greens dressed in a balsamic vinaigrette make a perfect salad to accompany a grilled pork loin.

Beets’ intensely red color is an anthocyanin (pigment) called betanin. Anthocyanins possess anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects, and help prevent cardiovascular disease. Besides its health advantages, beet juice can be used to give its lively red or fuchsia color to other foods, such as pastas, rice or potatoes.

The roots can be steamed, but roasting them concentrates their flavor, enhances their sweetness and gives them a nutty, toasty, richly sweet caramel flavor no other form of cooking can impart. Cut off the green tops and reserve them for steaming or braising. Leave about an inch of leaf stems. Cut off the ratty-looking tail (the thin, tapering root). Set the oven to 425 degrees. Lay a sheet of aluminum foil on a baking pan and set the beets on the foil, then put it in the oven. The beets will ooze some sweet juice during baking that will burn in the hot oven if it falls on the racks or oven floor, making a burnt sugar smell, smoke and sticky mess. For some reason, the juice that oozes onto the foil doesn’t seem to burn.

Figure one beet per person for medium to medium-large beets (the size of tennis balls) or two beets for smaller ones the size of golf balls. Larger beets will take at least an hour and a half to cook, the smaller ones proportionately less time. But it’s not time that tells you the beets are done. It’s touch. If you squeeze the surface of the beets and they are soft to the touch, they’re not done. If you gently squeeze the skins and they collapse — that is, there’s empty space under the skins and the beets have shrunk away from the skins — they’re done.

They’re also hot. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool for about 15 minutes before trying to free the baked beets from their crunchy, leathery skins. When they’re cool enough to handle, you may want to put on rubber gloves, unless you don’t care that your fingers will be bright red after peeling them.

The stem end adheres to the beet flesh underneath, even when the rest of the beet has shrunk away from the skin. Take a beet in one hand and with your thumb, peel away the top and a little of the adhering beet flesh where the stems were. This opens the skin and you can easily peel the rest away. Make sure you remove all the bits of skin.

Put a skillet on low heat on the stove. When it’s hot, add a pat of butter. Transfer the beets to the skillet and shake the skillet back and forth so the beets roll in the butter and are covered. They’ll acquire a beautiful dark red shine. Then immediately serve them forth. They are truly delicious and make a perfect partner for intensely flavored meats like duck, rabbit, lamb and beef.

Beets are very nutritious. The roots have good stores of calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, carotene and vitamins B and C, and the tops are even more nutritious than the roots.

This recipe could hardly be simpler or the results more delicious. Beets’ natural sweetness complements the pickling solution’s natural tartness. Use medium-sized, young organic beets, if possible.

Pickled Beets

Makes 1 quart

4 cups whole young beets

1 medium onion

½ cinnamon stick

3 whole cloves

1 cup or more white vinegar

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup red beet juice

Steam the beets for 30 to 40 minutes, being careful not to let the water evaporate from the steamer. Add more water if needed. When the beets are fork tender but not mushy, remove them from the heat and let them cool so they can be handled.

Peel them, then slice them into ¼-inch thick rounds. Slice the onion and separate into rings. Place beets, onion rings, cinnamon stick and cloves in a sterilized quart canning jar.

In a saucepan, heat the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1 cup of the beet juice syrup from the bottom of the steamer (add water if you have less than a cup, and be careful not to let any grit from the steamer into the saucepan). Heat just until the sugar and salt dissolve, then pour the liquid over the beets and onion rings in the jar. Top, if needed, with more vinegar, leaving ½ inch of head space.

Cover the canning jar with a sterilized lid screwed down finger tight. Process in a boiling water bath that covers the jar for 20 minutes, or according to standard directions for canning acidic foods.

If the jar is sealed, it will keep for a year in a dark, cool place. Once opened, store in the fridge for a month or more, but discard if mold appears on the surface.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeff.cox@sonic.net