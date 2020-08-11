How to use Gravensteins in sweet and savory dishes

Naked Ladies are in full bloom throughout Sonoma County, and big trucks carrying bins of fruit — not grapes, not yet, but our beloved Gravenstein apples — groan along our back roads.

Backyard and even roadside trees are heavy with fruit, and I’ve seen more than one car with its back seat filled with bags of our signature apple.

A huge portion of our Gravensteins are sold each year at the Gravenstein Apple Fair, but this year we will likely have to work a bit harder to get our fill and support our growers. Like all gatherings, the fair, which would have been the 47th annual event, has been canceled. But don’t despair. Wherever you are in Sonoma County, there are Gravenstein apples nearby.

Word has spread about Sonoma County Farm Trails’ Grav & Go, a pre-order/pickup pop-up taking place this weekend, when the fair would have been held. But if you can’t partake, there are other options. Farms and farm stands will be selling Gravenstein apples during their short season, which lasts just three to four weeks.

Gravensteins are the first apple of the year, and they are not built to be stored. They are meant to be enjoyed on the spot or used to make juice, cider, applesauce and vinegar. Apples that ripen later in the year can keep through the winter and well into spring without going soft if stored in a cool, dry barn or basement.

The best way to find the Gravensteins near you is to visit the Sonoma County Farm Trails website at farmtrails.org and enter “apples” in the search bar. Nearly two dozen options pop right up.

When you visit the website, consider making a donation. Farm Trails was founded in 1973 and has been a model for similar programs throughout the country. It was the first of its kind. The apple fair typically provides much of the year’s funding.

Butter made in Normandy is salted, unlike butter from other regions of France. It is delicious. Normandy is known for its apple cider, too. Many of the foods of this region are easy to duplicate in Sonoma County, including this traditional chicken dish, so warming and welcome on a cold night. I like to serve it with a simple green salad dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette. And what should you drink alongside this voluptuous dish? Hard cider, of course, preferably made of Gravensteins.

Normandy-style Chicken and Apples in Cream

Serves 4 to 6

4 tablespoons local butter, plus more as needed

3 to 4 Gravenstein apples, peeled, cored and cut into ⅓-inch wedges

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

8 plump chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

2 cups apple cider

1½ cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley

Melt the butter in a large, heavy sauté pan set over medium heat. When it is foamy, add the apples in a single layer. Sauté for 2 minutes, turn and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes more, until the apples are just tender and lightly browned. Season with a pinch of salt and a few turns of black pepper. Use a spatula to transfer the apples to a bowl. Cover with a tea towel to keep warm.

Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and sauté it, skin side down, in the pan, adding more butter if the pan seems dry. After 5 minutes, turn the chicken and cook 5 minutes more.

Pour the cider into the pan, reduce the heat so the liquid just simmers, cover and cook gently for 15 minutes. Remove the lid, increase the heat to high and cook until the cider is almost completely evaporated. Add the cream and when it just begins to boil, reduce the heat to medium and cook until the sauce thickens, about 4 to 5 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning.

Transfer the chicken and its sauce to a wide, shallow serving bowl. Scatter the Italian parsley on top. Spoon the apples around the edge of the bowl and enjoy right away.

Of all the apple desserts I’ve enjoyed, this is my all-time favorite. For the best results, roll out the dough as thinly as you can. If you are nervous about making dough, cut a sheet of parchment paper about the same size as your baking sheet and roll the dough out on it, then lift the parchment and dough together and set on the baking sheet.

Thin-crusted Gravenstein Tart

Serves 6 to 8

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon plus ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut in small pieces and chilled

4 tablespoons ice water

Juice of 1 lemon

3 to 4 Gravenstein apples

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons apple jelly or hot pepper jam or jelly, warmed

Put the flour and the ½ teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl, add the butter and use your fingers or a pastry cutter to work the butter into the flour to form an evenly crumbly mixture; work quickly to keep the butter cold. Add 3 tablespoon of the ice water and mix together quickly with your fingers or a fork. Do not overwork the dough; if it seems too dry, sprinkle with the remaining water. Gather it into a ball, wrap in plastic and chill for an hour.

Meanwhile, fill a medium bowl half full with water and add the lemon juice. Peel the apples, cut them in half through their cores and use a sharp knife to remove the cores and flower and stem ends. Drop the peeled apples into the acidulated water so they do not brown. Cut the apples into very thin (no thicker than ⅛ inch; 1/16 inch is better) lengthwise slices and return them to the water.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Roll out the dough on a well-floured work surface so it forms a circle about ⅛ inch thick and 10 to 11 inches in diameter. Carefully transfer it to a baking sheet. Turn in the outer edge to form a ½-inch rim. Use the tines of a fork to press the rim in place; prick the tart in several places.

Drain the apples. Set them on a tea towel and pat them to absorb any water that clings to them; they must be dry. Arrange a circle of apple slices, overlapping them slightly, near the outer rim of the dough. Continue adding apples in concentric circles that overlap each other, ending in the center.

Use a pastry brush to gently coat the apples and the rim of dough with the butter, using all of the butter. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon and remaining ⅛ teaspoon of salt and sprinkle the mixture over the apples.

Bake the tart until the apples are tender and the crust is golden brown, about 40 to 45 minutes. Carefully transfer to a rack and cool for 5 minutes. Brush the top of the tart with the warm jelly or jam, transfer to a flat plate or platter, cut into wedges and enjoy right away.

Variation

To gild the lily, serve with cinnamon ice cream, vanilla bean ice cream or black pepper ice cream.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.