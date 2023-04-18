How to use mesclun for spring dishes

As spring arrives, the warming sun calls forth the tender young leaves of farmed food and the edible offerings of wild plants. For centuries, Europeans have gathered these leaves into a spring mix that’s a welcome promise of the sweet summer bounty to come.

In Provence, in France, the locals call this early spring mixture mesclun, meaning “mixture.” The term came onto American restaurant menus in the late 20th century, led by Alice Waters at her Chez Panisse restaurant in Berkeley.

In Provence, the traditional spring mix was anchored by leafy young lettuces, plus the delicate leaves of anise-flavored chervil, arugula and bitter endive. But the mixture wasn’t set in stone. You might find some or all the basic ingredients plus baby spinach, young collards, Swiss chard, tatsoi, orach, mustard greens, dandelion greens, frisée, mizuna, mache, radicchio and sorrel — whatever struck the fancy of the gatherer.

All that’s required for mesclun is a mix of very young, sweet and tart tender leaves, just like we’re finding in our stores, gardens and in the wild right now, in April’s ideal cool weather.

Our markets now sell “spring mix” in plastic containers, usually a mix of baby lettuces. While it hardly meets the definition of mesclun, it’s the basis for one. Dandelions aren’t hard to find, but beware of any growing in places that may have been sprayed with pesticides. Choose only baby leaves, as mature dandelion leaves are powerfully bitter.

A word of caution: For your mesclun, harvest only plants you know are safe to eat, no exceptions. Watercress is safe, but wash it thoroughly and only pick from plants growing in what you know is clean water. A few wildflowers will brighten up a mesclun. Some edible flowers include viola (violets, johnny-jump-ups), borage flowers, rosemary flowers, redbud flowers (Cercis canadensis), wisteria flowers (Wisteria sinensis), mustard flowers and rose petals.

Because we eat most of our lettuce raw, either in salads or in mesclun, it’s important to choose organically grown lettuce, which is free of pesticides and other toxic chemicals. Lettuce was added to the Environmental Working Group’s “Dirty Dozen” vegetables because of the amount of chemicals used in its commercial production, but it’s recently slipped off the list. It has not made the environmental group’s list of the 15 most chemical-free vegetables, though (find both lists at bit.ly/3ofcWa5).

The tender young leaves of lettuce are good for more than making the foundation of mesclun. Because of its mild flavor, lettuce pairs well with stronger-flavored foods like anchovies, blue cheese, garlic, vinegar and bacon. A BLT would only be a BT without the lettuce.

Flexible young lettuce leaves also can protect easily-dried-out fish — such as halibut — during slow, moist cooking. If your lettuce leaves are still too crisp to be flexible, quick blanching in boiling water will loosen them up. You can use them as wraps in place of grape leaves when making dolmas. Wrapped up with a spoonful of hummus, they make a quick snack.