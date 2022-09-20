How to use poblanos

And just like that, summer is over — on Wednesday, officially. The weekend’s rain, heavy at times, was absolutely glorious. When the clouds parted and the sun peeked out, the land shimmered.

Now there’s a different sort of chill in the air and a promise — or a threat, depending on how you feel about winter — of cooler temperatures and, if we’re lucky, more storms to come.

How we eat should change now, too. Soon, basil and pesto, tomatoes, melons and so many other summer crops will be but a memory until next year. We’ll have to wait. But for now, we can think about autumn vegetables, especially chiles.

Although poblano chiles are available year-round, their local harvest signals fall. Soon it will be time for one of my favorite seasonal delights — pozole — which I enjoy from Halloween to New Year’s Eve. No matter the type of pozole I make, I always include poblanos.

It’s understandable if you’re confused about poblanos. For years, experts have been trying to get California distributors to name the poblano correctly. Alas, they are, for the most part, still labeled as “pasilla peppers,” which they are not.

A poblano is fairly large, with broad shoulders that taper to a pointed tip. When they are dried, they are correctly known as ancho chiles.

A pasilla is another thing entirely. It’s a dried chilaca chile, which is long, thin and curved, with narrow shoulders and a consistent width all the way to its tip.

Sometimes I talk to produce managers about this mistake but, for the most part, they simply shrug and tell me “pasilla” is what distributors call them. If you look for them in a grocery store instead of a farmers market, be sure to check for both names. If you see “pasilla,” look at it. If it looks like a poblano, that’s what it is.

In this soup, potatoes make a beautiful canvas for the color and flavor of poblano chiles. If you don’t like the heat of chiles, omit the serranos. Occasionally, a poblano may have a bit of heat but for the most part, they are fairly mild, with a rich meatiness.

Potato Poblano Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

7 - 8 poblanos

2 serranos

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

3 - 4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

2 pounds red (or other waxy variety) potatoes, scrubbed and sliced

2 cups stock (vegetable, chicken or duck)

6 ounces (1 ½ cups) grated cheddar, optional

½ firm, ripe avocado, diced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves

½ lime

Black pepper in a mill

Sear the poblanos and serranos over a high flame or on a hot grill until their skins are blistered. Transfer to a bowl, cover with a tea towel and set aside.

Pour the olive oil into a large saucepan or soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and saute gently until it is soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, saute 1 minute more and season with salt.

While the onions cook, peel the poblanos and serranos and cut out the stem cores. Cut the poblanos into medium julienne and set aside. Mince the serranos and add them to the pot with onions.

Add the potatoes to the pot, stir and saute for 5 minutes. Season lightly with salt and add the stock plus enough water to cover the potatoes by about 2 inches.

Increase the heat to high, bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are just tender, about 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool for a few minutes. Puree with an immersion blender.

Return the pot to low heat. Add the poblanos and the cheese, if using, and stir gently until the poblanos are heated through and the cheese is fully melted.

Cover and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, put the avocado and cilantro into a small bowl, season with salt and squeeze in the juice of the lime.

Ladle the soup into soup plates or bowls and season with several turns of black pepper. Top each portion with a generous spoonful of avocado and enjoy right away.

These simple yet delicious vegetarian tacos are popular in central Mexico, including in Mexico City. The poblano-corn cream is also delicious as a condiment, with grilled meats, fish and poultry.

Corn and Poblano Tacos

Makes 6 tacos

1 ear of corn, shucked

4 poblanos

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup minced white onion

1 garlic clove, minced

Kosher salt

¼ cup Mexican crema, crème fraîche or sour cream

6 small freshly made corn tortillas (see Note)

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Mexican hot sauce of choice

Heat a stovetop grill or grill pan and when it is very hot, grill the corn, turning it as the kernels begin to darken. Set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cob and set them aside.

Set the poblanos on the hot grill and sear the skins, turning every few minutes so they are evenly blistered. Transfer to a bowl and cover with a tea towel.