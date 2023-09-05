How to use tomatillos

If you have a big crop of tomatillos in your garden, you can easily preserve them to use until the next crop is ready.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2023, 2:11PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The evidence of the grape harvest is everywhere these days, in trucks loaded with bins of red fruit and white fruit and in the air itself, now and then rich with the aromas of fermentation.

But much more than grapes are being harvested. Before the walnuts and olives that will be harvested in October and November are ready, tomatillos are plucked from their vines and sold at farm stands and farmers markets throughout the North Bay. We can now find them in most local supermarkets, too.

It’s easy to recognize tomatillos by their papery husks enfolding the fruit like flower petals. It’s easy to pull off the husks, but the next step requires more attention: You must wash them to remove the slightly sticky coating on the skin under the husks. Warm water will usually do the trick, but you might need to rub them a bit, too.

Most tomatillos we see are green, but a few farmers plant purple ones. A member of the nightshade family, tomatillos are related to potatoes, tomatoes, tobacco, eggplant and the deadly belladonna. Their closest edible cousin is the cape gooseberry, also encased in a papery husk.

If you have a big crop of tomatillos in your garden, you can easily preserve them to use until the next crop is ready. The best technique is to roast them in the oven with just enough olive oil to lightly coat them. Once they are tender, which takes about 15 to 20 minutes, they should be cooled and then packed into freezer bags. They are great for soups, salsas and sauces in the off-season.

Salvador’s Smoked Tomatillo Salsa

Makes about 5 cups

For several decades, KSRO’s “Good Food Hour,” hosted by Steve Garner and John Ash, held an annual recipe contest. The ones that stand out in my memory are those for tamales and salsas. This one is from Salvador Ceja, and I can still remember savoring my first taste. It’s more of a sauce than the salsas we think of in the U.S. It’s outstanding with grilled pork chops, slow-roasted pork shoulder and chicken braised with garlic, green olives and poblanos.

4 cups hickory chips or other wood chips, soaked in water for at least one hour, for smoking

3 pounds tomatillos, husks removed

⅓ cup shelled pumpkin seeds

12 dried chiles de arbol

1 large guajillo chile

6 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 ½ cups hot water

At least 1 ½ hours before you smoke the tomatillos, prepare a fire in a charcoal grill. When the fire has cooled and the coals are completely covered with thick white ash, scatter the soaked chips over the coals. There should be abundant smoke; add more moistened chips as needed.

Lightly oil the grill rack and set the tomatillos on it. Cover and smoke the tomatillos for 15 minutes. Remove them from the heat.

In a dry heavy skillet set over medium heat, lightly toast the pumpkin seeds; do not let them burn. Remove the seeds from the pan and set aside.

Add the chopped garlic to the skillet and cook for three to four minutes, turning frequently, until the garlic turns golden brown.

Put ⅓ of the tomatillos, the pumpkin seeds, chile de arbol, guanjillo chile, toasted garlic and minced garlic into a blender and pulse until they form a smooth puree. Add the remaining tomatillos and salt and pulse until smooth.

Pour the salsa into a medium bowl and stir in 1 cup of the hot water. Stir in as much of the remaining hot water as necessary to achieve your preferred consistency.

Taste, correct for salt and enjoy right away or store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Chipotle Tomatillo Salsa

Makes about 1 ½ cups

Here’s a version of one of the classic salsas of Mexico. The flavors of the tomatillos and chipotles merge beautifully, with the pan-roasted garlic adding an earthy sweetness. Use this fiery salsa with braised beef and winter squash; grilled hanger steak; and grilled, roasted or braised chicken. It’s also excellent with quesadillas and spooned over potato soups and winter squash soups.

2 large garlic cloves, unpeeled

½ pound tomatillos, husked and rinsed

3 canned chipotles in adobo, minced

2 tablespoons minced white or yellow onion

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Set a heavy skillet — cast-iron is ideal — over medium heat. Add the garlic and toast, turning frequently, until it begins to soften, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the garlic to a work surface. Put the tomatillos in the pan and roast, turning frequently, until they are evenly charred, about 10 minutes. Do not let them burn. Set aside to cool.

Peel the garlic and put it in the work bowl of a food processor. Add the tomatillos and pulse until evenly blended but still somewhat chunky. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl.

Stir in the minced chipotle and any juices they have released, along with the onion and oregano.

Add the lime juice and olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Use right away or store in the refrigerator for up to five days. Flavors are best within a day or two.

Tomatillo and Poblano Soup with Cucumbers, Yogurt and Cilantro

Makes 6 - 8 servings

This is one of my favorite fall soups. I sometimes use avocado instead of cucumbers as a topping for the soup; it adds a richness instead of cucumber’s cooling impact. The soup is delicious hot or chilled.

2 tablespoons mild olive oil

1 white onion, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

2 - 3 serranos, minced

4 - 5 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

Kosher salt

2 pounds tomatillos, husked, washed and chopped

3 large poblanos, roasted, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 small (3 - 4 ounces) potato, peeled and chopped

3 cups homemade chicken broth, optional

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup whole-milk yogurt or ½ cup Mexican crema

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

½ cup chopped cilantro leaves

Put the olive oil into a heavy soup pot or large saucepan set over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until softened, about five minutes. Add the celery, serranos, garlic, ginger and Mexican oregano and saute seven minutes more, stirring now and then; do not let it brown. Season with salt.

Add the tomatillos, poblanos and potato and stir in either the chicken broth or 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer very gently for about 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Pass the soup through a food mill fitted with the small blade so the tomatillo skins and seeds remain. Taste, correct for salt and season with several turns of black pepper. If the soup seems too thick, thin with a little water.

To serve the soup hot, heat through and ladle into soup plates. Swirl yogurt or crema over the top, scatter with cucumber and cilantro and enjoy right away.

To serve chilled, refrigerate the soup for at least three hours. Ladle into soup plates and garnish as directed for hot soup.

Chilled Avocado Tomatillo Soup

Makes about 6 servings

You may think of chilled soups as a hedge against heat, but they are refreshing any time of year, including when the weather has turned cold. They invigorate the palate and leave you eager for whatever comes next. In this soup, I’ve combined tangy tomatillos with rich avocado and a fair amount of heat from serranos. You’ll notice that the instructions call for seasoning the soup after you chill it; cold foods need more seasoning than hot foods if their flavors are to blossom fully. So seasoning-to-taste must be done when the soup is cold.

½ pound fresh tomatillos, husked and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow or white onion, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt

2 - 3 serranos, stemmed and sliced

3 ripe Haas avocados

2 cups homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock

3 serranos, stemmed and minced

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Black pepper in a mill

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into ¼-inch dice

⅓ cup crème fraîche, stirred

Set a heavy frying pan — cast-iron is best — over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the tomatillos and toast them, turning frequently, for about six or seven minutes, until they are partially charred. Transfer the tomatillos to a blender or food processor.

Pour the olive oil into the same pan and, with the heat on medium-low, saute the onion until limp and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and saute two minutes more. Season with salt, remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

When cool, add the mixture to the tomatillos, along with the serranos. Pulse several times.

Cut the avocados in half, remove the pits, scoop out the flesh and add it to the blender or food processor. Pour in the stock and pulse until very smooth.

Set a strainer over a large bowl and pour the puree through it. Use a wooden pestle to gently push as much as possible through the strainer. Stir in 1 cup of water and add more water, ¼ cup at a time, until you achieve the desired consistency.

Cover and refrigerate for three hours or until thoroughly chilled.

To serve, remove the soup from the refrigerator, stir in the lime juice and half the cilantro and season to taste with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining cilantro with the cucumber and season with salt.

Ladle the soup into soup plates and drizzle a swirl of crème fraîche on top. Spoon some of the cucumber mixture over each portion and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.