How to use tomatillos

The evidence of the grape harvest is everywhere these days, in trucks loaded with bins of red fruit and white fruit and in the air itself, now and then rich with the aromas of fermentation.

But much more than grapes are being harvested. Before the walnuts and olives that will be harvested in October and November are ready, tomatillos are plucked from their vines and sold at farm stands and farmers markets throughout the North Bay. We can now find them in most local supermarkets, too.

It’s easy to recognize tomatillos by their papery husks enfolding the fruit like flower petals. It’s easy to pull off the husks, but the next step requires more attention: You must wash them to remove the slightly sticky coating on the skin under the husks. Warm water will usually do the trick, but you might need to rub them a bit, too.

Most tomatillos we see are green, but a few farmers plant purple ones. A member of the nightshade family, tomatillos are related to potatoes, tomatoes, tobacco, eggplant and the deadly belladonna. Their closest edible cousin is the cape gooseberry, also encased in a papery husk.

If you have a big crop of tomatillos in your garden, you can easily preserve them to use until the next crop is ready. The best technique is to roast them in the oven with just enough olive oil to lightly coat them. Once they are tender, which takes about 15 to 20 minutes, they should be cooled and then packed into freezer bags. They are great for soups, salsas and sauces in the off-season.

Salvador’s Smoked Tomatillo Salsa

Makes about 5 cups

For several decades, KSRO’s “Good Food Hour,” hosted by Steve Garner and John Ash, held an annual recipe contest. The ones that stand out in my memory are those for tamales and salsas. This one is from Salvador Ceja, and I can still remember savoring my first taste. It’s more of a sauce than the salsas we think of in the U.S. It’s outstanding with grilled pork chops, slow-roasted pork shoulder and chicken braised with garlic, green olives and poblanos.

4 cups hickory chips or other wood chips, soaked in water for at least one hour, for smoking

3 pounds tomatillos, husks removed

⅓ cup shelled pumpkin seeds

12 dried chiles de arbol

1 large guajillo chile

6 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 ½ cups hot water

At least 1 ½ hours before you smoke the tomatillos, prepare a fire in a charcoal grill. When the fire has cooled and the coals are completely covered with thick white ash, scatter the soaked chips over the coals. There should be abundant smoke; add more moistened chips as needed.

Lightly oil the grill rack and set the tomatillos on it. Cover and smoke the tomatillos for 15 minutes. Remove them from the heat.

In a dry heavy skillet set over medium heat, lightly toast the pumpkin seeds; do not let them burn. Remove the seeds from the pan and set aside.

Add the chopped garlic to the skillet and cook for three to four minutes, turning frequently, until the garlic turns golden brown.

Put ⅓ of the tomatillos, the pumpkin seeds, chile de arbol, guanjillo chile, toasted garlic and minced garlic into a blender and pulse until they form a smooth puree. Add the remaining tomatillos and salt and pulse until smooth.

Pour the salsa into a medium bowl and stir in 1 cup of the hot water. Stir in as much of the remaining hot water as necessary to achieve your preferred consistency.

Taste, correct for salt and enjoy right away or store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Chipotle Tomatillo Salsa

Makes about 1 ½ cups

Here’s a version of one of the classic salsas of Mexico. The flavors of the tomatillos and chipotles merge beautifully, with the pan-roasted garlic adding an earthy sweetness. Use this fiery salsa with braised beef and winter squash; grilled hanger steak; and grilled, roasted or braised chicken. It’s also excellent with quesadillas and spooned over potato soups and winter squash soups.

2 large garlic cloves, unpeeled

½ pound tomatillos, husked and rinsed

3 canned chipotles in adobo, minced

2 tablespoons minced white or yellow onion

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Set a heavy skillet — cast-iron is ideal — over medium heat. Add the garlic and toast, turning frequently, until it begins to soften, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the garlic to a work surface. Put the tomatillos in the pan and roast, turning frequently, until they are evenly charred, about 10 minutes. Do not let them burn. Set aside to cool.

Peel the garlic and put it in the work bowl of a food processor. Add the tomatillos and pulse until evenly blended but still somewhat chunky. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl.