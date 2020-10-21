How to view this week’s Orionid meteor shower

Don’t miss out on one of 2020’s most beautiful meteor showers. The Orionids is happening this week, and there’s still time to see it.

The Orionids are active every October, according to NASA. Although the meteor shower’s expected peak was early Wednesday morning, the shower is irregular and can have several other peaks, according to the International Meteor Organization.

The best time to look for the meteor shower is between midnight and sunrise. Do your best to pick a clear night with no haze, fog or clouds and avoid light pollution near a city.

The average for the Orionids is around 20 meteors per hour. It can take your eyes up to 45 minutes to adjust to night vision, according to NASA, so don’t glance at your phone or turn on any lights.

In the Northern Hemisphere, your best bet is to lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast. (Don’t forget a blanket or jacket so you don’t get too chilly!)

The Orionids, like all meteors, come from leftover comet particles and broken asteroids. When comets get near the sun, their dust creates a trail that the earth passes through yearly.

The bits collide with our atmosphere, disintegrating and creating fiery streaks in the sky.

The Orionids will be active through Nov. 7.