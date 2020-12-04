What to know about watering catalpas and repotting philodendrons

Evelyn J. asks: How often should a young catalpa tree be watered? It appeared stressed this last summer.

The first year, new trees should receive a deep and frequent watering, say once a week. I have found that placing the end of the hose at the tree’s drip line and giving the tree a very slow drip for an hour is more than adequate. Move the hose around the tree base every 15 minutes so the water is distributed evenly. If you have a drip system, make sure the drip line surrounds the tree a couple of feet away from the tree trunk. This is a general recommendation. For more detail, read on.

The actual amount of water you give the young tree depends on your soil type. Clay soils require less frequent watering and sandy soils more frequent watering. Mulched soils can go for longer periods of time without irrigation. So it’s difficult to recommend exact times and amounts of water as there are several factors that determine the final irrigation schedule.

As we’ve recommended in the past, check your soil moisture often and then water before the soil becomes “bone dry.” Soil should never appear waterlogged. If this happens, cut back on the amount of water. Trees can be killed with kindness.

Catalpa trees thrive in a variety of soils, but last summer’s extreme and unusual heat stressed trees that normally require little water. As trees become older, give them a deep watering once a month during the hot summer months and this should prevent stress-related problems. Don’t forget to mulch!

For those readers not familiar with the common catalpa, it is a large, fast-growing tree that can reach a height of 30 to 40 feet and grow just as wide. This is a stunning deciduous tree for a large property. It has large heart-shaped, tropical-looking leaves with showy clusters of trumpet-shaped blooms that appear during the summer months. Seed capsules shaped like bean pods appear and drop after the bloom finishes. The pods can be a nuisance if the tree is planted near walkways.

A little trivia: the catalpa bignonioides is commonly called Indian bean tree. It does not thrive in alkaline soil; the leaves will take on a yellowish color instead of remaining a healthy green. If you have an oak root fungus problem, know that the catalpa is resistant to oak root fungus.

Sylvia R. asks: How do I start new Kalanchoe plants from old plants? I have managed to keep a favorite Kalanchoe healthy for several years and friends have frequently asked if I would share a start with them. I am embarrassed to say I have never tried growing cuttings. I hope it is easy.

Yes, it is very easy! Cut off a healthy-looking stem with a sharp knife or clippers. Remove most of the lower leaves that will be submerged in water. Place the “slip” in a small container filled with water and place the container out of direct sunlight. Roots will form in a fairly short time and it will then be ready to plant carefully in a fresh container. Tie a bow around the rooted-in pot and surprise your friends with a holiday gift!

Following is some additional information for those who have not had the pleasure of growing Kalanchoe:

Kalanchoe blossfeldiana is the plant’s botanical name. It blooms now through early spring and is a popular houseplant during the holidays because of the abundance of red flowers. Kalanchoe can be moved outside during the warmer months of the year and prefers a shady spot instead of direct sunlight. It will be happy when given regular water in a container that has good drainage.

Barbara K. asks: Can you give me some guidelines on how much soil should be around the root ball of a large philodendron that I intend to transplant to a larger container?

Figure on 1 to 2 inches of potting soil around the sides and bottom of the soon-to-be-transplanted root ball. Don’t forget to gently loosen and remove some of the old soil around the roots before the final placement in the new container. This sounds like a two-person job, and sometimes wrapping an old sheet around the foliage to stabilize the foliage and prevent breakage helps. Or use strips of nylon hosiery to temporarily tie the aerial roots and leaves to the support stick during the repotting.

Water thoroughly so the plant will thrive in its new home. Remove the temporary planting supports and ties. If water has collected in the dish below the new pot, remove excess water with a turkey baster. Avoid allowing plant roots to sit in excess water after watering; this will encourage root rot and eventual loss of the plant.