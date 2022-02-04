How well do you know your partner’s palate?

“Bottled poetry” is how the writer Robert Louis Stevenson referred to wine, and that’s just what you should buy your partner this Valentine’s Day. But how well do you know your mate’s palate?

To choose the perfect bottling, here are a few questions to ponder while you consider some wines that have been vetted in our Press Democrat blind tastings.

1. If your significant other is a fan of sparklers, does he or she prefer blanc de blancs (bubbly made from 100% chardonnay) or blanc de noirs (sparklers made from a blend of chardonnay and pinot noir)?

A tasty blanc de blanc is the Inman, 2018 Russian River Valley Blanc de Blancs, 12% at $78. This sparkler rides on crisp acid and it has aromas and flavors of green apple, mineral and brioche. It’s elegant, supple and balanced, with a nice mousse.

A top-rate blanc de noirs is the Marimar Estate, 2019 Dona Margarita Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Blanc de Noirs. 12.5% at $48. It’s a dynamic sparkler with layered aromas and flavors of strawberry, cream, brioche and mineral. Bright and breezy, it’s refreshing and balanced with crisp acidity and a nice mousse.

2. If your mate likes sauvignon blanc, does he prefer a California or a New Zealand style? A California style is fruit-forward and tends to showcase citrus flavors. A New Zealand style, by contrast, has grassy notes, racy acidity and often a hint of jalapeno.

A noteworthy California-style sauvignon blanc is the J. Cage Cellars, 2020 Tzabaco Rancho Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2% for $30. This sauvignon blanc has aromas and flavors of Meyer lemon, lime and pineapple. It has great minerality and well-integrated flavors.

A lovely New Zealand-style sauvignon blanc is the Whitehaven, 2020 Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, 13% for $17. It’s a grassy sauvignon blanc with a great quench of fruit — grapefruit and lime — with racy acidity.

3. If your significant other likes chardonnay, does she prefer a lush or a lean one? Lush chardonnays, while balanced, tend to have some toasty flavors with silky textures. Lean chardonnays have an elegance with their restraint and are typically buoyed with crisp acidity.

An extremely well-crafted, lush chardonnay is the Gary Farrell, 2018 Russian River Selection, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 13.3% for $35. While balanced, it’s complex with rich layered flavors and it has a supple texture.

A tasty lean chardonnay is the Alma Rosa, 2019 Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay, 14.1% at $48. Citrus meets tropical in this chardonnay with racy acid. It has aromas and flavors of lemon and pineapple, with honeysuckle in the mix.

4. If your mate likes pinot noir, does he prefer a concentrated pinot noir or an elegant one?

A pinot flush with layered flavors is the Merry Edwards, 2019 Georganne Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, 14.4% for $70. It’s a full-bodied pinot noir with concentrated, tangy red fruit and firm tannins. It’s a touch earthy, but what’s most charming is its intensity and its lingering finish.

A top-rate, elegant pinot noir is the Domaine Carneros, 2019 Carneros Pinot Noir, 14.2% at $45. Restrained and balanced, this pinot has bright acidity and notes of cherry, cranberry and mineral. It’s feminine and light on its feet.

If you don’t know the answers to these questions, it’s time to get acquainted with your partner’s tastes. Bottled poetry is a romantic gift that will be well received.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.