Way back in 1976, Steve Lawrence gave his mother a silver bell for Christmas, beginning a tradition that has lasted for 46 years.

Every year he would give his mother a new silver bell, resulting in a large collection of them that she would hang in groups from the arches of her Santa Barbara home, like mission bells.

“My guess it was one of those last-minute gifts, because he’s a last-minute shopper,” Kathy Lawrence says of her husband Steve, who works in construction.

When his mother died in 1992, the tradition didn’t die with her. Steve began giving silver bells every year to Kathy. Now, along with the bells they inherited, they have a shimmery tree full of them in their Santa Rosa home.

Each silver bell is engraved with the year it was given. They’re identical and made by Reed & Barton. Kathy says she’s happy that Corrick’s store in downtown Santa Rosa still carries them. She’s expecting her 47th bell this Christmas Eve when her family celebrates another tradition of giving ornaments to one another.

Christmas for many is a deeply sentimental time, laden with years, sometimes generations, of memories. And at a time when manufacturers pump out ever bigger and more elaborate inflatables and other holiday decorations that light up, play carols and move, many people, like the Lawrences, cling to the little things left over from Christmases long ago. Dime-store elves and handmade ornaments get handed down like priceless heirlooms.

Kathy Lawrence says her bells are a lot of work to maintain. She has to polish every one each year when she brings them out. But it’s worth it, she says, to maintain a cherished tradition.

“Our Silver Bell tree is a centerpiece in our home at Christmas,” she says, “and a tribute to family members who are no longer with us.

“When I unwrap them and we look at the years, we think back to my mother-in-law and my father-in-law and all the family, and it’s a lovely memory to have of them.”

We asked readers to share with us their humble holiday treasures, the ones that come out every year without fail.

The passed-around ugly dog

A certain dog has been making the rounds for decades in one local family.

It started more than 80 years ago, when Marty Clark received a small toy bulldog when she was 7. She already had a collection of small ceramic animals, but the metal dog was the ugliest she had ever seen. So the next year as a joke, she wrapped it up and gave it back to her dad.

“A tradition was born,” says her daughter, Casey Snow of Windsor.

Every year the ugly dog would be re-gifted to some other member of the family, a tradition that continues to this day.

“There were years, several at a time sometimes, when the dog went missing. But eventually, it would be found and the tradition would continue,” Snow says.

At one point the dog was wrapped in a box from Rosenburg’s, a grand department store in downtown Santa Rosa (now occupied by Barnes & Noble). It has remained in that box ever since.

Other times it would be disguised inside bigger boxes. Sometimes it involved a treasure hunt. “But upon opening it, we all exclaimed, ‘It’s the dog!’ Snow says.

Clark is now 88 and her parents are gone. But the passed-around dog continues to horrify and delight her six daughters and their husbands, who every year wonder where it will show up.

“There is now a poem, with a nod to our grandpa who bought the dog, that goes with the dog in the Rosenburg’s box. And we are all delighted if we are the one to receive the dog that year,” Snow says.

Not to be left out, Clark’s 11 grandchildren started their own dog tradition, with a different hound. And a few years ago, with the birth of several great-grandchildren, yet another pass-around dog was launched on his way.

“Of course, ” Snow says, “none of the other dogs are nearly as ugly as the first dog Grandpa bought Mom.”

A handmade ornament from a dear friend

The Christmas tree is often the place of honor for many beloved Christmas decorations. Every year, Susan Seidel of Sonoma looks for the perfect spot amid the tree branches for a very special ornament a friend made for her years ago.

It is all the more special because the friend was crippled with Parkinson’s disease at the time.

“(She was) a former accomplished designer. Her friends asked her to create some treasures from her stockpile of decorative supplies to sell at a family-and-friends boutique,” Seidel says. The ornament, featuring the face of Santa Claus snuggling up to a reindeer, was one of them.

“One year I couldn’t find the box this was stored in, and it missed a Christmas,” Seidel says. “Never again! It’s front and center in my storage, and I think fondly of her and the courage she displayed to us all.”