Humane Society urges pet owners to prepare a disaster plan

As wildfires burn up and down California, the Humane Society of the United States is urging people to remember their furry friends when preparing disaster plans.

“Making a disaster plan is more essential than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic because some services may be limited and families may need to give extra consideration to their plans to align with social distancing recommendations,” said Diane Robinson, disaster services manager for the Humane Society, in a press release.

Here are a few things to remember:

– Pets will not always be allowed in emergency centers. Compile a list of pet-friendly hotels within a 100-mile radius or make arrangements with friends willing to house both you and your pet.

– If you are waiting out the disaster at home, do it safely. Stay together with your pets. Keep dogs on leashes and cats in carriers, and make sure they are wearing identification. Designate a room in your house as a “safe room,” where you can put emergency supplies, including pet items.

– Include horses and farm animals in your plan. If your animals are at a boarding facility or barn, be sure to leave the doors unlocked and have vehicles ready to move the animals. Consider using non-toxic paint to spray paint your phone number on their bodies in case you get separated.

– Prepare an emergency bag for each pet. Each bag should be prepared to last for a minimum of five days. Some essentials to include in the bag include: food and water for each pet, medications, medical records, collars, leashes, first aid kit, current photos of you with your pets and comfort items. Also good to include is written information about your pet’s feeding schedule, medical conditions and behavior issues, along with the name of your veterinarian.

To learn more about these evacuation tips and how to keep your pets safe, go to: www.humanesociety.org/resources/make-disaster-plan-your-pets.