Raghni Naidu ventured halfway around the world to meet her destiny: a 4-acre vineyard in Sebastopol.

The Indian vintner, who grew up in Punjab, India, began her route to Sonoma County at age 18. On a quest for independence and adventure, Naidu traveled to Melbourne, Australia. There she met her future husband, Kaushick Naidu, a computer engineer.

They both longed to pursue the American dream, so the couple left Australia in 2006 to make a life in the U.S.

A food and wine lover, Raghni Naidu was determined to find her own path. Her dream, influenced by a memorable road trip from Monaco to Spain, was to establish her own wine country setting in Northern California. In 2018, she stumbled upon the acreage in Sebastopol: a pinot noir vineyard owned by a second-generation Italian American couple who had planted and farmed it for over 30 years, and she bought it.

Naidu hired Matt Duffy to be her winemaker and launched her namesake brand, Naidu Wines, in 2020 (naiduwines.com). Today, she has upped the ante, showcasing the vineyard with outdoor tastings by appointment.

“I feel like this vineyard is what brought us, the winemaker and me together, to tell our unique story,” Naidu said. “I guess I’m the vineyard spokesperson. It’s as if the vineyard is saying: ‘You’re going to take care of me and show me in the best light.’ Yes, I’m the caretaker. I do everything on this vineyard’s behalf.”

‘Rustic elegance’

To showcase the vineyard and her wines, Naidu opted to create outdoor space for tastings rather than an enclosed room. Three cabanas, each of which can seat up to 12 guests, are set at the top of the property’s 9 total acres to offer the best views.

“When I go to a tasting, I want to be in the vineyard,” Naidu explained. “Why put people in a room when you can give people the view?”

Naidu’s property is nestled atop a knoll in the rolling hills, surrounded by various other vineyards. The land is teeming with wildlife. Turkey vultures, blue jays and sparrows are spotted overhead, with deer and quails that dart across the property.

“Every day the sky is different so it’s like a painting that’s forever changing,” Naidu said. “During the pandemic, although it felt like the world was falling apart, to be here and see nature continuing as normal, with birds having babies, deer still hanging around and eagles still hunting, felt reassuring,” Naidu said. “It’s life going on. From day one I wanted to showcase this place.”

Once guests settle in a cabana, they’re offered about four pours of Naidu wines, coupled with a charcuterie plate from Valley Ford Cheese. Toward the end of the tasting, guests are led to the vineyard where talk turns to clones, soils and how the unique vineyard came to be. Guests then return to the cabanas to finish the tasting. The full experience lasts about 2 ½ hours. The tastings, by appointment, are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The price is $50 a person, with a four-person minimum.

Recent pours included the Naidu North Coast Brut Sparkling Wine; the Naidu, 2021 Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir; the Naidu 2021 Russian River Valley Grenache Blanc, and the 2021 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. The charcuterie plate, teaming with nuts, prosciutto and dried fruit, also offered a range of cheeses, including Highway 1 Fontina Style, Estero Gold Montasio Style, Estero Gold Reserve Montasio Style and Grazin Girl Gorgonzola Style.

“Here people don’t come and just get a couple of splashes,” Naidu said. “It’s an unrushed experience for people who are really into food and wine. It’s for those curious about wine and how it’s made. It’s for people who want to learn about the growing season and who want to walk through the vineyard. It’s not highly polished. I think of it as a rustic elegant experience.”

Persevering through hard times

Launching her brand in 2020 amid the pandemic was emotionally wrenching, Naidu said.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she said. “There were so many things beyond my control. It pushed me to really embrace and accept the situation and make the most of it.”

Less than six months later, the LNU Lightning Complex wildfires ignited and sent thick smoke over much of the North Bay.

“The vineyard was at least two weeks from being ready to harvest, and it would have had to sit in that smoke until it naturally dissipated,” Naidu said. “The fruit was tested and it came back with the possibility of smoke taint being low to minimum. But I didn’t want to risk bringing a smoke tainted wine to my customers … It was actually heartbreaking.”

Despite the obstacles in 2020, Naidu was met with success in the marketplace, most especially with her flagship pinot noir. The 25 cases of the 2019 vintage sold out in six weeks.

Naidu, 40, said her children — 6-year-old Saveer and 11-year old Sameera — have witnessed her hard work .

“I recently asked Saveer if he was OK with me having to go and do things, with it being a little random at times,” Naidu said. “He said, ‘I feel kind of proud.’”

With a bachelor’s degree in business administration from RMIT University in Melbourne , Naidu has a unique business plan for her brand. She reels in an influx of capital from renting out the four-bedroom “Estate Home” she has on the property. She charges $816 to $2,000 a night, depending on the day and the season. It has been popular during the pandemic for families that want to hibernate in a vineyard setting, Naidu said.

She hopes to eventually broaden her consumer base with companies that want to host conferences or team building events.

The vintner, who produces roughly 1,000 cases yearly, said her ultimate goal is to increase that number to 10,000 and for her brand to gain national recognition. The wine, she said, will best tell her story: how an unlikely pair — an Indian woman and a unique vineyard — have persevered through difficult times.

“There’s a certain type of person that’s expected to own a wine brand or a vineyard and immigrant women aren’t the first ones to come to mind,” she said. “I’ve been in situations where I’ve been questioned. But part of the onus is on me to educate people. I’m part of this picture. I belong here.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.