‘I get to be a kid all over again’: Cloverdale Citrus Fair celebrates 130th anniversary

The McDaniel family spent Sunday afternoon celebrating a couple things — the annual Cloverdale Citrus fair’s 130th anniversary and their 2-year-old daughter’s first time on a carnival ride.

The fair, with this year’s theme of “Under the Big Top,” featured a parade, musical performances, wine tastings, livestock shows, citrus displays, a history exhibit and activities including an orange-juicing contest and a Citrus Fair Queen Pageant Celebration.

Hundreds turned out on Sunday, the last day of the four-day event at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds in downtown Cloverdale.

The McDaniel family, who feasted on melted ice cream, funnel cakes and fries at one of the fair’s outdoor wooden tables, said they decided to order a plethora of carnival food in honor of their daughter Issy’s first fair.

“I get to be a kid all over again,” Geyersville resident Jenna McDaniel, 36, said with a laugh. “This fair gives us the chance to be together as a family again.”

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, last year’s festivities, which were held at the usual time in February, were converted to a drive-thru event at the fairgrounds. Attendees purchased carnival food and then observed animals and performers from inside their cars.

This year’s fair was a return to its pre-COVID vibe, fair organizers said.

“This is a neighborhood community fair so it’s been an absolute joy seeing people come together to meet their families and friends here again,” Allison Keaney, chief executive officer, said. “It’s a big family tradition. People who have moved away come back to experience this fair.”

Inside the fairground’s Exhibit Hall, groups of people gathered in awe around large circus-themed displays as part of this year’s “Under the Big Top” theme. And for the 130th anniversary, the Exhibit Hall also showcased artifacts, old photos, videos and textiles to celebrate the fair’s legacy.

Families took “selfies” with a replica of a bright orange midcentury Citrus Fair Sign on display.

“I’ve been coming to this one since I was a kid,” said Amanda Parks, 29, whose daughter had a butterfly face-painting. “Now, I take my kids.”

The Santa Rosa woman and her family had stopped near the livestock area Sunday afternoon. “I love how there’s only a couple things that you can only get at a carnival fair, like, the fair food!” she added.

The Cloverdale Citrus Fair began in 1892. It was originally created to celebrate the blooming citrus crop that was a part of the northern Sonoma County landscape.

Back then, the fair’s displays and exhibits were simply wooden frameworks with a few oranges attached to the structures. Now, visitors can explore three-dimensional exhibits and displays created by local community members.

A family of fair first-timers who moved to Cloverdale in September expressed their excitement for the fair’s return.

“Our kids had no idea what to expect. Every time we drove by the fair and saw the carnival rides they’d get so excited,” said Clint Nelson, who held two sequined stuffed dragon prizes. “There’s been a lot of anticipation.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.