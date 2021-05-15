‘I should have known better’

Tammy Barbie’s first family trip since the onset of the pandemic began with a strategic error.

Rushing to get to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport for a flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the former flight attendant didn’t have time to pack food for herself, her mother, her husband and their three daughters. Certainly they could purchase something, she assumed, to ward away anyone’s hunger pains. But the family found next to nothing open at the airport, and on board, only meager bags of bottled water, almonds and cookies were doled out for the roughly four-hour journey. The hungry 7-year-old, Barbie’s youngest daughter, had a meltdown.

“I understand that the less you have to eat and drink, the less you’re going to take off your mask,” said Barbie, 48, from St. Paul. “There’s the long flight, then you’ve got to clear customs and travel to the hotel, and my little one was really starving, having a hard time. I should have known better.”

Lesson learned. Barbie made sure everyone was fed before the family got on their return flight to Minnesota.

Travel is picking up, no doubt. But we are navigating a new world where planning for the unpredictable, more than ever, is part of the itinerary. Quandaries are prompting travelers to make adjustments, from being over-packed with snacks to paying bribes, and to dive deep into the dual reservoirs of patience and flexibility. Travel agents, hotels and other industry operators, building on what worked last year and recalling what failed, have also become wiser to coronavirus-induced obstacles and opportunities, prioritizing outdoor activities, coping with reduced capacity and promoting alternative, less congested retreats.

Even for seasoned travelers, this year will be a test run. The goal posts keep moving.

Nico de Soto, 42, a French bartender and bar owner, is no sightseeing novice, having visited 98 countries. In Tanzania, in February, he found himself next to people yelling in protest at a coronavirus testing site near the Zanzibar airport. Certain travelers, de Soto included, were not going to be allowed out of Tanzania for a few days, it seemed: They had been told they tested positive.

De Soto stayed calm even though he was convinced his result was fake and what was happening was a shakedown: Four months earlier he had recovered from COVID-19 and one month before his trip, blood work showed he was rich with antibodies. But he realized no amount of arguing would work.

“When you travel to different countries, you have to play by all the rules and regulations,” said de Soto, who is based in Dubai. He tacked on three more nights to his 10-day vacation since the United Arab Emirates would not allow him back into the country without a negative test result.

On his 14th day, when he again tried to leave Tanzania, he was told he still tested positive. That is, unless he handed over $80. De Soto’s driver spoke up, saying he had overheard the same man charge a Russian $50. A deal for $50 was struck and de Soto got his negative result.

Aside from carrying spare cash, de Soto had another takeaway from traveling during a pandemic: “You need to be very flexible.”

Do the windows open?

Wendy Perrin, who runs a travel-advice website, WendyPerrin.com, has made five round-trip drives during the pandemic from her home in New Jersey to Georgia, to help care for a relative in Atlanta who was in hospice. On the first trip last June, she stopped for gas and shopped in an attached convenience store, an experience that traumatized her.

“Many of the people inside were not wearing masks even though it was posted on the door,” said Perrin, who is scrupulous about wearing one. “People from all over are walking around, breathing on the bin of doughnuts, everybody touching the coffee pot.”

From then on, Perrin would look for restrooms in breezy welcome centers at state lines and eat at outdoor restaurants or drive-throughs. And that didn’t mean being stuck with fast food. She searched online for award-winning cafes and barbecue joints, ordering takeout about 20 minutes in advance so it would be ready to grab.

Perrin’s husband and two sons sometimes accompanied her, and she researched lodgings with free-standing cabins and external entrances, not communal lobbies where unventilated air could be shared. She found that the windows at chain hotels were often sealed, so she preferred historic inns where the windows open and breakfast might be served in an outdoor garden. Stevenson Ridge, in Spotsylvania, Virginia, fit the bill, featuring private cottages from the 18th and 19th century that are spread across the wooded property.