Subscribe

‘I Wanted That Self-Reliance Back’

AMANDA MORRIS
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
February 11, 2022, 4:33PM

Beneath the wooden boardwalk where Syren Nagakyrie, 40, was on a hike through Lettuce Lake Conservation Park in Tampa, Florida, shadows of fish moved in the vegetation-clogged waters and red-eyed herons stalked between the knobby cypress roots that stuck out from the water.

Nagakyrie, who is nonbinary, pointed out a turtle sunning itself on a log. But to see the wildlife, Nagakyrie’s mother, Vickie Boyer, 59, had to lean out of her wheelchair and peer through cracks between the wooden railings. The short wooden boardwalk loop, near Boyer’s home in Riverview, Florida, was supposedly on an accessible trail. Nagakyrie jotted down the railing’s height in a notebook. It was 42 inches, 6 inches higher than what someone using a wheelchair could comfortably see over.

While some organizations offer to have non-disabled people carry, push or otherwise help people with disabilities navigate the outdoors, Nagakryie, who has conditions that cause chronic pain and fatigue, reflects a growing movement of disabled people pushing for more independent access to the great outdoors, taking steps themselves by publishing trail guides, establishing nonprofits to empower others with advocacy and training and testifying before Congress.

Growing interest in outdoor recreation

As a result of the pandemic, more people nationwide have turned to outdoor recreation. A March 2021 report commissioned by the Outdoor Industry Association found that 53% of Americans older than 6 participated in outdoor recreation in 2020 — the highest rate on record. Many destinations managed by the National Park Service also welcomed record numbers of visitors in 2020.

As visitation increases, so do the number of visitors with disabilities, said Jeremy Buzzell, an accessibility program manager with the National Park Service.

Last April, several disability activists testified at a hearing on Capitol Hill, in front of members of the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees the Park Service, to push for greater accessibility in outdoor spaces and call attention to barriers in public parks.

Buzzell said parks across the country are receiving increased requests for more accessibility information, and the demand prompted the agency to form an Accessibility Task Force and launch a five-year strategy in 2015 to improve accessibility.

More national parks are partnering with local disability organizations to get accessibility, Buzzell said. The agency is assessing trails to see if there are potential improvements — such as increasing the width of a trail or removing obstructions or steps — that could increase access.

“Very often, even if a trail is not able to meet the letter of the law as an accessible trail, we can still change things to make it more accessible,” Buzzell said.

Hikers want more info

Some outdoors enthusiasts, such as Nagakyrie, have begun to write their own trail guides for national, local and state parks. They founded a project called Disabled Hikers (disabledhikers.com) to empower others and share detailed trail guides. A native of Washington state, they have already completed close to 200 trail guides, most of which are clustered in the Pacific Northwest.

Nagakyrie was inspired to start this project after struggling to determine which trails they could hike — sometimes trails that were labeled easy presented challenges like stairs or rocky, uneven surfaces that a non-disabled person might not think twice about.

“I’m not out here to tell any individual ‘yes or no, you can or can’t do this trail,’” Nagakyrie said. “I just want to provide information so they can make that decision themselves.”

Rather than only sticking to paved trails, they argue that any trail can be more accessible if disabled hikers are equipped with the right information — and even trails labeled “accessible” can present challenges that park staff don’t always recognize.

Some trail guides are already available for free on the Disabled Hikers website, but Nagakyrie also plans to publish a guidebook. Each trail is rated according to how many “spoons” it takes to complete, in reference to a popular term used by those with chronic fatigue to describe how much energy they have to complete a given task. The more spoons a task requires, the more energy it consumes.

Nagakyrie’s trail descriptions include details like trail width, steepness, surface material, landmarks, obstacles like roots or boulders, places to rest, accessible bathrooms, cellphone reception and water sources.

Improving access

This is the type of information Georgena Moran would like to be more available on websites for national, state and local parks. Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis two decades ago, Moran, 64, has held on to her identity as an avid outdoor enthusiast. A former canoe racer and scuba diver, she uses her chin to drive her power wheelchair on hikes near her home in Portland, Oregon. She particularly loves to get off paved trails.

“My adventurous spirit never died because my disability increased,” she said. “I still want to go out and challenge myself as much as possible.”

While she usually brings an able-bodied companion the first time she tries a new hike, she said that going on hikes independently is equally important for her to connect with her spiritual self.

“It’s a way of re-rooting,” she said.

But simple obstacles can prevent her from even getting onto a trail — sometimes there is no available handicapped parking or curb cuts for her to get out of the parking lot. At the trail head, she has found concrete barriers designed to keep out cars and ATVs but which also block her from entering.

Experiences like these pushed Moran to start Access Recreation (accessrecreation.org), an organization that created guidelines for the type of information parks should provide disabled hikers. The group wrote sample trail guides for around three dozen trails in Oregon with the intention of getting larger organizations involved.

Access Recreation is now working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve accessibility at the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge outside of Ridgefield, Washington, with the aim that it will serve as an example for other parks. Juliette Fernandez, a project manager with the Wildlife Service, said the agency is collecting and publishing better information about the trail, as well as installing new signs at the park that blind people can read through touch.

“We can really move mountains with very subtle touches,” she said.

Even short hikes can be meaningful

Ambika Rajyagor, 26, of Chino Hills, loves hiking with her sister, Devika, 23. The pair have traveled to the Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Joshua Tree national parks, but they sometimes struggle to find accessible trails.

Devika has cerebral palsy, experiences seizures and does not speak. She was able to walk until about five years ago, but now she is only able to control her facial muscles. She cannot control a motorized wheelchair, and her family is unable to buy a wheelchair for different terrains.

If the sisters want to go on a hike, Ambika must push Devika, which is challenging because Ambika too has a disability, an autoimmune condition that affects her joints and energy level.

On a recent hike in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in California, Ambika and Devika were testing out a new bright purple wheelchair, with thin rubber wheels that offered some traction. Even with better tires, the pair struggled to make it out of the parking lot, covered with chunky rock gravel, before reaching the hard-packed dirt trail.

“We’re not going to let the trail stop us,” Ambika said.

After encountering unexpected inclines on a short loop labeled “easy” by online reviews, Ambika had to rest. She took off her sister’s headphones, which had been blasting Devika’s favorite music from Taylor Swift, so they could both enjoy listening to birds flitting around in a small redwood grove. Devika gave her a smile as they rested.

To Ambika, this moment of joy symbolizes the perspective that disabled hikers can bring to outdoor culture. While many outdoor enthusiasts have a mindset of conquering the outdoors by doing increasingly challenging hikes on ever higher peaks, some disabled hikers often take time to just appreciate the outdoors.

“Just being outside and existing outside is something to be proud of,” she said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette