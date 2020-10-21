Iceberg lettuce is refreshing in these salads perfect for hot weather

As I write, the temperature outside my office is hovering at about 100 degrees. Tomorrow will be hotter, all the weather apps tell me. Air quality is poor and there is no rain on the horizon.

Summer’s harvest is winding down, as many annual workhorse plants have exhausted themselves. Zucchini plants are tired, green chiles are turning red and tomatoes are so ripe they almost are becoming sauce on the vine. So many quince hang from my five trees that many branches bend nearly to the ground.

Yet making quince paste or chutney, canning tomatoes and fermenting chiles are far from my mind. I want watermelon, iced coffee and iceberg lettuce. Mostly I just want to feel the seasonal changes that make me yearn for the comfort foods of cold weather.

In the meantime, what’s for dinner on these hot nights? After several days of heat, I’m not ashamed to admit, I frequently turn to iceberg lettuce. It’s long had a bad reputation, especially among people who proudly proclaim their foodie credentials. There was a time when it was ubiquitous and, honestly, not very good, though that was the fault of cooks, not the lettuce itself. Now that we have myriad lettuces and other salad greens to choose from, it takes a rightful place as a good option in hot weather and in certain traditional dishes. When Dungeness crab season rolls around, it is essential in a crab Louis.

Iceberg’s high water content makes it one of our most refreshing savory options. Tear it into chunks; scatter some baby shrimp over it; add lemon juice, olive oil, salt and black pepper and you will be very well fed and feel as cool as a cucumber.

Iceberg lettuce is thought to be nearly entirely devoid of nutrients, but that’s just part of the bad reputation it doesn’t seem to be able to shed. It actually contains significant amounts of Vitamins A and K and smaller amounts of Vitamin C, along with calcium, folate and potassium.

If you have never purchased iceberg lettuce, here’s my advice: get heads that, when squeezed, have a fair amount of give to them. Rock-hard heads are a bit too cabbage-y for my taste. I prefer the outer four or five layers, where the leaves have more color than the inner leaves and also have a delicate tenderness that I find delicious.

When making a salad, you should tear the leaves into chunks. Use a knife only to cut wedges and, if you have one, use a porcelain knife, which will not cause the edges to turn brown like a metal knife will.

Enjoy these salads and, if the heat continues, save some of the outer layers for a final BLT before our backyard tomatoes are just a memory until next summer.

Most people buy blue cheese salad dressing, but it is one of the easiest dressings to make well at home, and it takes just a few minutes. Use this version as a template and vary the type of blue cheese, using whichever one you prefer. Taste carefully for salt, as some blue cheeses are much saltier than others. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled; just taste it carefully so you achieve a pleasing balance of salt and acid.

Iceberg Lettuce with Blue Cheese Dressing & Cherry Tomatoes

Serves 2

½ ounce blue cheese of choice

1 tablespoon crème fraiche or buttermilk

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon snipped chives or minced fresh Italian parsley

2 wedges iceberg lettuce, trimmed and cored

Handful of small cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

Break the blue cheese into small pieces, put it into a medium bowl, add the creme fraiche or buttermilk and stir with a fork until fairly smooth.

Add the lemon juice and sprinkle several pinches of salt into it; agitate the bowl gently to dissolve the salt. Stir well.

Stir in the olive oil, season with black pepper, taste and correct for salt. Add the chives or parsley.

To serve, set the lettuce wedges on individual plates and divide the dressing between them, placing it on top of the lettuce. Scatter the cherry tomatoes on top and enjoy right away.

Green goddess dressing takes a bit more time to make than blue cheese dressing, but it is not difficult to make and is far superior to bottled versions when you prepare it yourself.

Iceberg Wedges with Green Goddess Dressing

Serves 4

1 cup mayonnaise, homemade or Best Foods brand

⅓ cup crème fraiche

5 anchovy fillets, mashed

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1 medium head of iceberg lettuce, trimmed, cut into four wedges and cored