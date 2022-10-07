Iconic Sonoma organic grape grower Phil Coturri marks 70 with a bash Oct. 9

Sonoma Grape grower Phil Coturri will celebrate his seven decades at a fundraiser birthday party in Sonoma Sunday, Oct. 9.

The gathering begins at 4 p.m. at 1700 Denmark St., and Coturri will be pouring from his Winery Sixteen600 bottlings, with food from Sonoma’s Valley Bar + Bottle.

Through his work at Enterprise Vineyards for more than 35 years, Coturri has become revered as a pioneer in organic farming in California. His clients include Kamen Estate Wines, Oakville Ranch and Laurel Glen, among others. He has farmed hundreds of acres of grapevines in some of the most renowned vineyards in Sonoma and Napa counties.

“We wanted to throw my dad a really memorable party for his 70th” said Coturri’s son, Sam Coturri. “He agreed, but only if we did it as a fundraiser for the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Department. It has always been there for us when emergencies happen, so this is a way for us to repay their efforts and put the profits from the party toward helping them get a new truck.”

Headlining the music for the party is the legendary David Nelson Band. Long-time cohorts of various satellites in the Grateful Dead orbit, the band has been playing together since 1994 and will set the perfect mood for the evening. Opening the show will be local band State Fair, co-founded by Tanner Walle, owner of Valley Bar + Bottle.

Tickets are $125 per person, which includes a flight of wine from Winery Sixteen600 and a first order of food from Valley Bar + Bottle. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite: bit.ly/3rBNV7w.

Coturri founded Winery Sixteen600 in 2007; it focuses on grenache with regular forays into other varieties grown in Sonoma and Napa counties.

