Ideas for upgrading your space on a budget

With summer just around the corner, are you looking for ways to have your home look and feel different or refreshed? If the cost and prospect of an extensive renovation is undesirable, why not take on smaller projects that can give your home a new look on a budget?

First and foremost, decide how much money you can allocate for renovation and make a budget. Before you splurge, first determine what design or functionality needs you wish to accomplish through your upgrades.

Next, before you purchase any materials or appliances, do your research. Whether it’s going to visit model homes, retail showrooms or perusing magazines and online sources, research will go a long way to help maintain focus and clarity to achieve your project goals.

When contemplating what upgrades to make, consider these ideas for affordable interior upgrades throughout the home.

Kitchens

Repaint existing cabinets and/or replace hardware.

Add porcelain ceramic tile. Porcelain tile comes in different patterns and grades and is an affordable alternative to stone. Consider vinyl tile for a budget-friendlier option. Select a groutable tile for a more realistic look.

Replace a countertop. Simply replacing a countertop can help make a kitchen feel refreshed. Consider a durable quartz or sealable surface. On a budget? An attractive laminate can work well.

Bathrooms

Replace a sink. This can serve as an instant refresher.

Replace faucet fixtures and handles. Want to go a step further? Look to replace showerheads as well.

Replace a toilet. Ask any home flipper and they’ll admit one key way to refresh a bathroom can be installing a brand-new toilet.

Other parts of the home

Add hardwood flooring. Many homeowners prefer hardwood flooring. In many instances it can be installed in a day. Pre-engineered flooring can be a durable and budget-friendly option.

Repaint. Whether an accent wall or entire rooms, a fresh coat of paint can breathe new life into tired, worn spaces.

Add an affordable architectural feature. From molding and trim, chair railing to wainscoting, these decorative features can invigorate a space, typically without breaking the bank.