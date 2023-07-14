Immerse yourself in lavender at farm workshop

Santa Rosa

Workshop all about lavender

Bees N Blooms Farm will hold a workshop on how to grow and process lavender July 22. Participants should prepare to get dirty because the class will include hands-on practice with lavender propagation, harvesting and debudding.

The workshop will include a tour of the farm’s lavender-processing equipment, including the Besel lavender-debudding machine and a steam distillation machine. It also will explore the fragrances of different types of lavender. 9-11 a.m. $85. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road. beesnblooms.com

Santa Rosa

New toilet and showerhead giveaway

Who doesn’t like a sweet deal? The city of Santa Rosa Water has a good one for eligible customers. It is offering high-efficiency plumbing fixtures for free.

Santa Rosa Water customers may be eligible to receive up to two high-efficiency toilets, showerheads and faucet aerators for their kitchens and bathrooms, installed by qualified plumbers at no cost.

Toilets and devices are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To be eligible, residents must be served by Santa Rosa Water (as water and/or sewer customers) and the toilets being replaced must be 1.6 gallons per flush or higher. Single family and multifamily households are eligible, as are commercial, industrial and institutional ratepayers.

Each customer will be required to sign the Certificate of Participation to document that the work was completed by one of the qualifying plumbers Santa Rosa Water has contracted with.

In addition to new toilets that flush at less than a gallon, the city is offering new showerheads that emit only 1.5 gallons of water per minute and kitchen aerators that use 1.5 gallons per minute.

For more information on those and other rebates, visit srcity.org/834/Rebates-Services.

