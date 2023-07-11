SONOMA

Forest bathing at Bart Estate

A new wine-tasting experience at Bartholomew Estate Winery will help visitors get back to nature and engage all their senses, not just their taste buds. During this “forest bathing” in the vineyards, visitors will meet with Jenny Harrow-Keeler, a certified nature therapy guide, who will take them along the property’s creeks and woodlands, incorporating mindfulness and meditation techniques along the way. The goal is to increase awareness of terroir to enhance the wine tasting afterward. The three-hour experience is $150 per person and is available at 10:30 a.m. most Sundays in July and August. Make a reservation at bartestate.com/visit. 1000 Vineyard Lane.

HEALDSBURG

Bakery hosts grand fete for Bastille Day

When French is your middle name, you know your Bastille Day celebration better be big. That’s why Costeaux French Bakery is going all out for France’s national day. The fun starts at 9 a.m. Friday, with a kids’ hour of croissant making and cookie decorating. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the downtown location will host a French accordionist for lunchtime entertainment, and from 3 to 6 p.m., there will be a French-themed happy hour menu served with more live music from the Russian River Ramblers. 417 Healdsburg Ave.

SANTA ROSA and SONOMA

Taste of the tropics at Savory Spice

It’s always nice to try before you buy when it comes to new spice blends. Savory Spice in both Santa Rosa and Sonoma is hosting an Island Party on July 15 and 16 during regular store hours each day. Visitors to the drop-in event can try samples of their Beachside fruit cup, Caribbean coconut rice and hibiscus margarita and will have a chance to win Savory Spice products, including a gift basket of some of their most popular tropical seasonings. Savory Spice is located at 317 D St. in Santa Rosa and in Sonoma at 201 W. Napa St., No. 5.

NAPA

Pop a cork for pickleball

Add some posh to your pickleball game with a side of Champagne at Carneros Resort and Spa’s new pickleball and bottle service experience. Non-resort guests now can book 90 minutes of court time for four people when booking this special package that includes a bottle of Veuve-Cliquot and light snacks to enjoy post-game. The package ranges in price from $200-$290 before tax and gratuity. Find more information on the menu and booking at carnerosresort.com/napa-experiences/pickleball. 4048 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Author shares inspiration from winery gardens

Napa Valley-based cookbook author Janet Fletcher will host a book signing and question-and-answer session for her newest cookbook at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at Thumbprint Cellars, in conjunction with Copperfield’s Books. “Gather: Casual Cooking from Wine Country Gardens” showcases some of California’s most impressive winery culinary gardens and the fresh, wine-friendly dishes they inspire. Everyone who buys a book will get a free pour of wine. Additional glasses will be available for purchase. The event is free, but seating is limited so reservations are required and can be made at copperfieldsbooks.com/event. 102 Matheson St.

NAPA

Taste of Napa at wine and food event

Napa Valley’s signature wine and food event, Taste of Napa, will feature 70 wineries, breweries and restaurants from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Meritage Resort. In addition to sipping and tasting, visitors can be kids again and play life-size games at the play court. There also will be live music and a chance to win prizes, including trips abroad by collecting stamps in a passport booklet. Tickets are $150, or $295 for the VIP tasting salon which includes limited-edition vintages and special treats. Visit festivalnapavalley.org to buy tickets. 875 Bordeaux Way.