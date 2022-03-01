How onions are able to stay fresh all year-round

Onions are always in season. No matter what time of year, the bins at our markets are always full of fresh onions of various types — yellow and pungent, mild and sweet, white and tear-jerking, red and begging for a burger — to say nothing of shallots and green scallions.

Onions in the field are sensitive to day length. As the sunlight grows in power from January to June, they bulb up and form into the big juicy globes that are as fundamental to most cuisines as canvas is to oil painting.

Have you ever wondered how, if onion harvest tends to be in June or July, there are always hard, fresh onions in our stores all year around? And where do all these onions (6.75 billion pounds a year in the U.S.) come from?

Most of the nation’s 125,000 acres in onions are from out here in California and the Pacific Northwest. The four largest production areas in the country are Washington, eastern Oregon and Idaho (you need onions if you have all those potatoes), the Willamette Valley of Oregon and California’s Central Valley.

Other big producing states are New York, Georgia and the southwestern region including Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada.

The Pacific Northwest region plants its onions in late winter or early spring and harvests and ships the onions from August to March. So the onions in our markets in March are indeed in season. These are long-day types that grow round with increasing hours of sunlight.

South of the 35th parallel (around San Luis Obispo), growers in California and the Southwest plant short-day onion varieties in the fall, which are mature enough to ship from April through August.

But freshly harvested onions also need a period of curing after harvest. That drying out and toughening up of the papery outer skins takes a few weeks. The onions are usually piled in windrows in the field to cure.

When the onions have dry skins and have lost some water, they’re stored in cold warehouses kept at 32 degrees under low humidity. It’s not cold enough to freeze them, which would damage them and make them unmarketable, but it’s cold enough to shut down their metabolism. They can last for months that way. And so, between long-day and short-day onions, proper curing and cold storage, you get tight-necked, fresh onions all year around.

You may have noticed that as the weather warms in late winter and early spring, potatoes tend to sprout. Their “eyes” start pushing out little whitish lumps that would become roots if planted in the soil. Onions will sprout in spring, too. And so both potatoes and onions are treated with sprout inhibiting chemicals. The most commonly used sprout inhibitor on onions is a chemical called maleic hydrazide. According to the FDA, this chemical is perfectly safe — but what if you like to eat organically grown food produced without chemicals? Are your onions in danger of sprouting, which softens them and makes them less suited for the home cook?

Is maleic hydrazide allowed in organic agriculture? A search of the National Organic Program’s website did not recognize this chemical. It’s also not listed among substances allowed in organic agriculture by the Organic Materials Research Institute. The International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements also doesn’t list it as allowed. So if you use it on onions, those onions are no longer organic. But we see organic onions in our markets. And they’re not sprouting. What’s up with that?

There is an organically approved sprout inhibitor on the market called Decco 070 EC Potato Sprout Inhibitor, and its active ingredient is clove oil. While it’s used mostly on potatoes, it also works on onions and is effective and organic. Decco is a company in Monrovia, near Anaheim.

So that’s the story of how and why we have onions in season 12 months a year, even organic onions.

This traditional Mexican salsa should be spicy enough to make you sit up and take notice, if you want it to be authentic. Reduce the number of chiles if you must. Aim for ¼-inch dice. The finer the dice, the stronger the flavor. Rinsing the diced onions removes some of the harsh sulfurous elements and gives a finer, fresher-tasting salsa.

Pico de Gallo

Makes about 3 cups

1 ½ cups diced ripe tomato

1 cup diced yellow or white onion

3 serrano chiles, minced

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate for 2 hours for the flavors to marry. Serve with tortilla chips and guacamole.

