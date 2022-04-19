April means a large part of the spring celery crop is in stores

Celery is one of those grocery staples that seem to be available fresh year-round, so we don’t think of it as having a season. But right now — April — is when a large part of the overwintered spring crop comes into our stores.

California annually grows about 28,000 acres of celery that yield almost a million tons of the vegetable. That’s about four-fifths of all the celery sold across the United States. Mexico, Arizona, Michigan and Florida produce the rest.

Here in California, the celery-growing hot spots are the Central Coast oceanside regions of Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties and the South Coast’s San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

All commercial celery is started from tiny seeds in greenhouses and grown until they are sturdy little seedlings ready for transplanting to the field from January to August. The new spring crop arrives in our stores in April and subsequent plantings mature from May to December. In the Central Coast counties, seedlings are set into the fields from March to September for harvest from late June to late December. These schedules keep us well stocked with fresh celery all year long, but April’s celery from Santa Maria’s cool winter climate is particularly sweet.

Celery is one of the most finicky vegetables in terms of what it likes and needs. If it’s grown in hot weather in strong summer sun, it turns a rich green and produces lots of the bitter glycoside called apiin. If it’s not routinely flooded with water, it stays small and spindly, and those strings that run the length of the stalk crowd together and turn it impossibly chewy.

Yet it needs sunlight on its leaves and shade on its stalks to mature properly — warm sun and cool air, the very conditions found along the western shores of cold oceans. Its idiosyncratic needs also show that it’s a marsh plant, and sure enough, its wild progenitors thrived in moist and boggy places.

In the 19th century and into the first half of the 20th, growers blanched their celery; they covered the stalks with soil or mulch to exclude sunlight so the stalks became golden or pinkish. Since around the mid-1940s, though, growers developed self-blanching strains that when planted 9 inches apart in double rows, grew top leaves that both collected sunlight and crowded together, shading the stalks below. The result was the green celery we have today.

Sometimes at farmers markets you may find small, thin-stalk heads that look like baby celery. All this means is that they have been improperly grown. For salad vegetables, you want fat, massive stalks — the more massive, the more tender they’ll be. And look for a pale green rather than a darker green color (remember the apiin).

It’s especially important to choose organic celery. The agricultural chemicals used on celery fill three pages in the Annual Pesticide Use Report for the state of California. In fact, the plants most contaminated by pesticides are, in descending order, strawberries, sweet peppers, spinach, cherries, peaches and celery.

In the kitchen, celery has a liking for its fellow umbelliferous plants: parsley, fennel and dill. It also blends well with lemon and sharp cheeses.

Celery doesn’t get to star in many recipes, but it’s an indispensable supporting actor. Many dishes depend on mirepoix — diced carrots, onions, celery and herbs — for flavor. A variation is the “holy trinity” of Cajun cooking: onions, green bell peppers and celery. When it does star, it’s usually eaten alone, cold and raw — or at most with a lump of blue cheese smoothed into the hollow of its stalk. (I’ve known people who smear it with peanut butter, but that’s tragic for both the celery and the peanut butter.)

You can make this soup with any shellfish, but it’s best in our region with Dungeness crab. It’s not just nostalgia that keeps it in my repertoire — it’s delicious.

Celery and Seafood Consommé

Serves 4

1 cup fresh crab meat, lobster or chopped shrimp

6 cups fish stock (chicken broth can be substituted)

4 cups rough-chopped celery stalks and leaves

1 medium onion

Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

2 stalks celery, washed

2 slender peeled carrots

Steam the seafood, unless it’s ready-cooked, and pick off the meat. Reserve the seafood.

If you have steamed the seafood, add 1 cup of the steaming liquid to the stock.

In a large pot, mix the stock, rough-chopped celery, peeled whole onion and salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes.

Put a colander in a pot and pour the simmered pot’s contents into the colander. Press out the juices from the vegetables.

Julienne the celery stalks and peeled carrots. Blanch them in boiling water for 2 minutes and drain.

Add the seafood and the julienned vegetables to the consommé and reheat quickly to serving temperature.

Sprinkle the top of each bowl with a pinch of minced celery leaves.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.