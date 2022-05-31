What to look for, avoid when buying new potatoes, in season now

How are potatoes “in season” now? Aren’t they in our markets in every season?

Yes, we always have potatoes in our bags and bins, but for much of that time they are chemically prevented from sprouting. When they’re not treated, you see the results in your potato basket in springtime, when the potatoes burst into sprouts — those elongates tendrils that make the spuds look like aliens.

Most of the health benefits of potatoes (they are the fourth most common staple food crop after rice, wheat and corn, with more lysine than of any of the cereals), are in a thin layer just under the fibrous skins. Just 7 ounces of baked potato with skin gives you 4.7 grams of protein. Those 7 ounces also provide 50% of our daily recommendation for vitamin B6, 30% of vitamin C, 15% (females) to 30% (males) of our iron needs and 42% of potassium.

Because health-minded people eat potatoes skins and all, it’s really important for them to choose organic potatoes, which aren’t sprayed with the maleic hydrazine that’s applied to conventional potatoes a few weeks before harvest. The spray inhibits cell division within the tubers, but not cell expansion. Therefore, besides stopping the formation of sprouts on the potatoes, it also produces large, watery cells. So the buyer gets less taste, too.

There’s another chemical applied to conventional potatoes when they’re being stored and waiting to be sent to market. Like maleic hydrazide, chlorpropham is a potent inhibitor of cell division. It has caused lesions of the spleen and other degenerative effects in lab animals. The Maine Cooperative Extension “Potato Management Guide” says that seed potatoes, those that need to sprout next season, “should not be placed in storages that have been treated with chlorpropham until the storage, including fans, ducts and plenums, are thoroughly cleaned and then allowed to air out for at least six months.”

Chlorpropham is in the carbamate family of chemicals that includes pesticides and pre-emergent herbicides. All of this is to say that if you are eating conventional potato skins, you are getting a small taste of chlorpropham along with them.

New potatoes are harvested from the plant’s trailing underground roots while the plant is still growing. They tend to be small and their skins are thin and flaky. They are prized for their fine, delicate flavor and texture. That means if you find them when the mature, early-summer crop is still a few weeks from harvest — like right now — nab them. I’ve never seen them sold anywhere but at farmers markets and roadside stands. Nowadays you can find potatoes in various shapes like thumbs, fingers and crescents and in colors from red to pink, yellow, purple and violet.

What about the Peruvian purple potatoes that arrived in America in the 1970s and caused everyone to “ooh” and “aah?” I find them to be mealy, watery and lacking flavor. I much prefer the French or German fingerlings, with their dense, waxy, rich flesh and luscious flavor. They are so right for boiling with their skins on and then slicing cold into salads. They also make great mashed potatoes and are best for potato salads, especially the tangy German style.

Don’t buy green potatoes. The green color is a toxic agent that forms when the potatoes sit in sunlight. Store owners who sell green potatoes should be told about their product’s toxicity.

The presence of dried soil on the potatoes is actually a good sign. It shows the tubers haven’t been washed, which exposes them to mold, rot spores and bacteria. You always can brush them clean at home. Never store potatoes in the fridge. It encourages the roots to change their starches into sugar and gives them a weird flavor.

Besides being so versatile by themselves, potatoes are champions at enhancing and gently holding the flavors of other foods. Cooked with celery root, turnips or garlic and mashed with cream, butter and salt, they become exalted. Potatoes with bacon — yum. With onions or leeks, yum again. With meats like lamb and pork, steak and potatoes, with poultry as mashed potatoes made into little wells to hold the gravy, topped with melted cheese, with smoked fish, sour cream, truffles … how did Europeans even cook before Columbus discovered the New World?

This is an old German recipe that glorifies the potatoes it’s made with. Make sure all your ingredients are top-notch, and you’ll love the results. It’s best made with young, thin-skinned potatoes, skins on.

Potato Soufflé

Makes 4 servings

1 pound potatoes

4 eggs, separated

⅓ cup grated Gruyere cheese

2 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Cook potatoes in salted water for 20 minutes, or until tender. Drain well.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mash potatoes with egg yolks, butter, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

Beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into potatoes. Pour potato mixture into a buttered shallow baking dish and sprinkle the top with the grated cheese. Bake for 12 minutes.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.