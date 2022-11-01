Classic salad green is versatile and at top quality now

Maybe you’ve noticed that the spinach in our supermarkets is looking better, now that nights are colder and days are mellow. Hot weather in August and September left it looking a bit bedraggled. But now that it’s perked up and a brighter green due to more rapid growth in cool weather, it’s ready for its diverse roles in dishes from raw green salads to baked spinach pie.

When buying spinach at the store, look at the cut ends of the stems. They should look freshly cut. Open the bunch so you can see a few of the leaves in the center. All the leaves should look green and fresh, with no dark green, flaccid or slimy leaves.

Whether using fresh raw spinach in salads or cooked in various recipes, it always makes a finer dish if you remove the leaves’ center stems. Wash the leaves, too: Because spinach grows close to the ground, rain or irrigation water can splash dirt onto the leaves. To wash, fill the sink with about 6 inches of cold. Unwrap the bunch’s long twist-tie and spread out the leaves in the water. Swish them vigorously to loosen any soil, which will fall to the bottom of the sink.

Have two bowls nearby — one for the leaves and one for the center stems. Take a leaf and with one hand, hold the two top edges of the leaf (one on either side of the center stem) together. Turn it upside-down so the underside of the leaf is exposed. With the other hand, grasp the center stem and pull it away from the leafy parts. De-stemming makes for a much nicer texture.

You can use regular spinach for salads, but many stores sell baby spinach, which is just that — spinach harvested when it’s just a few weeks old. These leaves are more tender and sweeter, and more nutritious, than older leaves.

For cooking, though, it’s the more mature spinach that you want, either flat-leaf varieties or the curled, savoy types.

Spinach has an amazing ability to blend well with a lot of kitchen staples, such as curry spices, eggs, anchovies, bacon, butter, cheese, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, vinegar, yogurt and, especially, nutmeg. So have fun adding spinach to omelets, curries, stir fries, Indian dishes or the Persian chicken stew called fesenjan. Interestingly, spinach is native to Persia.

Some say not to eat too much spinach, because it contains oxalic acid, which is implicated in the formation of calcium-oxylate kidney stones. While a 2007 study in the

“Journal of the American Society for Nephrology” found no evidence of a higher risk from eating more spinach, most doctors recommend cutting back on spinach if a patient has had a calcium-oxylate kidney stone.

Creamed spinach, hot from the stove and redolent of nutmeg, is the perfect accompaniment to a roast leg of lamb and potatoes seared in lamb fat and finished in the oven with the roast. It helps to have a large skillet and a fresh nutmeg grinder.

Creamed Spinach

Makes 4 servings

4 bunches large-leaf spinach, washed and stems removed

Juice of one fresh lemon

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 clove garlic, mashed

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons finely minced onion

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ pint heavy cream

½ pint half and half

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Wash and de-stem the spinach. Steam the leaves in a large steamer (you may need to do this in 2 batches) until they have collapsed and clumped together. Place them in a bowl and pour lemon juice and the salt over them.

With a chopper or 2 knives, cut and recut the leaves until they make a finely chopped puree. If using a food processor or blender, don’t blend to a smooth puree, but just until the pieces are half the size of your little fingernail. Set the bowl aside.

Rub the inside bottom of a large, deep skillet with the mashed garlic. Add the butter to the skillet and cook over medium heat until the butter melts but before it browns or smokes. Add the minced onion and cook until clear or slightly browned. Then sprinkle on the flour and stir until incorporated.

Slowly stir in the heavy cream and half and half. If it thickens too much, add more half and half until it’s smoothly liquid and boiling lightly.

Add the spinach and stir until all is incorporated. If the mixture is too thick, add a little more half and half.

Adjust the salt and pepper seasoning, then grate fresh nutmeg onto the surface, about 1 teaspoon or until it gives off a pleasant aroma of nutmeg. Stir to mix well.