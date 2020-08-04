In Season: Enhance savory dishes with onions

Every great meal begins with chopping an onion. That’s because onions are the great flavor enhancers of just about any savory dish you can imagine. And while onions are in our stores all year around, now is the time this year’s crop is arriving in stores freshly picked.

Onions anchor regional cuisines all over the world. In France, diced onions, carrots and celery make mirepoix. In Italy, the same mixture is called sofrito. In Louisiana, the “Holy Trinity” of Cajun and Creole cooking is formed by onions, celery and green bell pepper. Onions are in the mix that’s fundamental to these regional dishes because they add sweetness and savory, caramelized richness to these cuisines.

The new crop that is arriving in stores now was planted many months ago. Exactly when depends on the kind of onion.

Day length triggers bulb formation in onions. There are long-day onions that need 14 hours of sunlight a day to bulb up, and they only get that in the northern states when starts are planted as soon as the ground can be worked in spring.

Here in Sonoma County, we plant intermediate-day onions, usually in January, because while our sunlight is more intense than up north, it doesn’t last for 14 hours a day. By July, our onions bulb up, the tops dry and turn brown and we pull them and let them cure for a few weeks.

In Southern California and the Southwest, days are even shorter and short-day onions are planted. In Texas, for instance, farmers plant a sweet, short-day onion called 1015Y, a name that means you plant them on Oct. 15 and that they’re a yellow variety.

Sweet onions — 1015Ys, Walla Wallas, Vidalias and Mauis — are marked as such in Oliver’s markets. They don’t store well, so use them up quickly. They are milder and sweeter than yellow storage onions and are perfect used raw in salads, on burgers, in relishes and as garnishes.

Those familiar yellow onions — the main crop that make you cry when you dice them — are the all-purpose workhorses of the onion world. Use them to make base sauces for regional cuisines, for French onion soup, to caramelize and really for just about any time you want an onion to lift a dish.

Those red onions you see in market bins can be used raw to top burgers and have a spicier flavor than yellow onions. They enhance strong greens like kale, collards and arugula and can be successfully roasted, grilled and pickled with beets.

Large white onions are typically the choice for potato and macaroni salads but also for Mexican dishes like salsas, guacamole, ceviche and with sliced hot peppers on tacos. Their little white cousins, pearl onions, are part of many French stews.

Shallots are in season now, and they are incomprehensibly neglected in American cooking. In French cooking, they are ubiquitous, especially in salads, vinaigrettes, sauces and to smother steaks. They are pungently onion-y and will bring tears to your eyes, but they have a wonderful property, especially when thinly sliced, of disintegrating when cooked and merging with whatever else is in the pan.

Scallions, often called green onions, can be cooked. But because they are milder than yellow onions, they are a favorite chopped in salads. They are a staple in Mexican cooking and in Asian cuisines, where you find them in stir-fries, soups, stews and rice dishes. The bunching green onions you find in spring are scallions that have grown into adolescence.

Then there are leeks. These white to green tubes of mild onion flavor add thickness to soups and stews, pair beautifully with potatoes and make tiny ringlets that can be battered and fried for an exquisitely delicate bowl of onion rings.

Finally, there are chives, both round green spears that taste like onions and flat green blades that taste like garlic. Harvest whole spears rather than trimming a bunch, which harms the plant. Use scissors to chip them into bits to add color and a little flavor to scrambled eggs and oh so many other dishes.

Every great meal begins with chopping an onion.

A real Philly cheesesteak should go on a hearth-baked roll made by the Amoroso Baking Co. of Philadelphia, and the cheese should be, believe it or not, Cheez Whiz. You can substitute large hamburger buns topped with sesame seeds for the Amoroso rolls and a slice of Rumiano sharp cheddar singles, available at Oliver’s, for the Cheez Whiz. Hint: Sharpen your slicing knife well before starting.

Ersatz Philly Cheesesteak

Makes 2 cheesesteaks

1 pound New York steak

1 medium onion, sliced and halved

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

Sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Slices of sharp cheddar singles

With your sharpest slicing knife, cut slices across the grain of the steak as thin as you possibly can. The thinner, the better.

Peel the onion and cut it into very thin rounds, then cut the rounds in half and separate them into single arcs.

Peel the garlic and mince the garlic cloves. Add to the onions and mix.

Heat a heavy cast-iron skillet to medium-high. Add the olive oil, sliced steak and onion-garlic mixture. Salt and pepper to taste.

Using two forks and a spatula, immediately start moving the contents of the pan around and separating the steak slices. Cook for 5-7 minutes, pushing and turning the ingredients continually until the onions start to caramelize and the steak slices begin to brown on the edges.

When the ingredients are done, slide the pan off the heat, push the ingredients together to make two mounds, each the size of the bottom half of a bun, and lay a cheese slice on top of each. Cover for a minute or two until the cheese melts thoroughly.

With a spatula, lift one of the mounds of ingredients off the pan and slide it onto a bottom bun. Put on the top half. Repeat with the second sandwich. It’s not like being on South Street, but it sure tastes good.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net