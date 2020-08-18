In Season: How to make applesauce with Gravensteins

Gravenstein apples, Sonoma County’s pride and joy, are in season right now and as good and cheap as they’re gonna get.

Gravs, as locals call them, are multipurpose apples. Get them a little short of dead-ripe for fresh eating and baking and unsurpassed pie making. Slightly underripe, they have a nice acid tang that focuses and sharpens their flavor. When they’re dead-ripe, they lose some of that acid, and past that, they can turn mealy.

But no matter what stage your Gravs are, here’s the salvation of this apple: without a doubt, it makes the best apple sauce imaginable. This is apple sauce so good it can outshine whatever else is on the plate at dinnertime.

Apple sauce is simple to make. Peel each apple, then cut it into quarters, cut out the core with its hard wall protecting the seeds inside and toss the cleaned-up quarter into a big, heavy stainless steel or cast-iron pot. Repeat and repeat until you get through all the apples.

Pour into the pot a half cup of water or a little more, depending on how many apples you’ve prepared. This prevents the apples on the bottom from burning. Sprinkle on cinnamon to taste. A good rule of thumb is a level teaspoon of ground cinnamon to 4 cups of peeled and cored quarters. If you like your apple sauce extra cinnamon-y, make that a tablespoon. Some folks add the juice of one lemon, but Gravs don’t usually need it unless they are mealy overripe.

Turn the heat to a low simmer, cover the pot and stir occasionally until the apples are falling apart and steaming, about an hour. The easiest way to make sauce is to use a potato masher, which makes a sauce with texture to it. You don’t want to use a blender and turn the apples into a smooth puree. You’re not making baby food.

Sterilize pint canning jars and their lids in boiling water for five minutes. Fill the jars with the hot apple sauce, leaving about ¾-inch head space. Put on the lids and the band, but don’t screw the bands down tight. Some hot air and water vapor from the apples will need to escape from the jars when they’re being processed, so screw on the bands just until they start to resist further tightening, then back them off just a millimeter.

Put something in the pot so the jars don’t rest on the metal bottom. A pie plate turned upside down will do, but some sort of wire basket or colander is best. Fill the canning pot with water so the level is between halfway to two-thirds of the way up the sides of the jars. Make sure the jars are snug so they can’t fall over from the shaking of the rapidly boiling water.

Bring the pot to a full boil, cover it and note the time. You’ll want to process them for 20 minutes. At the end of 20 minutes, turn off the heat and use tongs to lift the jars from the canning pot. Set them on a dish towel on the counter and, holding each with a towel or potholder, screw the band down tight. As the jars start to cool, you’ll hear the lid make that familiar “plink” sound as it makes a concave spot in its center. Any jars whose lids aren’t sealed (no concave spot) will need to have the lid removed, the rim wiped, a new lid and a band put on just finger-tight as before and be re-processed.

Repeat until all the sauce is canned. Date the lids and store the jars in a cool, dark place.

Make plenty, because apple sauce is superb with all kinds of meals, especially sweet meats like pork, with potato pancakes or latkes and with German dishes like rouladen and sauerbraten-mit-rotkohl.

Or maybe the best way to enjoy it is plain, right out of the canning jar.

Some say the original Grav tree was found in an orchard in Denmark in 1669, although others say it was brought to Denmark as a gift to the local Duke from an Italian nobleman.

Whatever its provenance, it soon became cherished among orchardists in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. It came to California in 1812 with Russian fur traders at Fort Ross, and over the 19th century it became a mainstay of Sonoma County’s agricultural industry. In the early 20th century, being that it was the first fresh apple of the new season, it was shipped by the thousands of tons all over the country.

In 1953, Grav acreage in Sonoma County reached an all-time high of 9,750 acres. Today the county has only about 700 acres left. What was once apple country today is wine country. In recent years, the county also has become cider country, with local producers such as Golden State Cider and Tilted Shed Ciderworks pressing Gravs for ciders such as Save the Gravenstein and Still Standing.

Only those who know our history know that the grapevines are growing in soil that once produced Gravensteins, the apple about which Luther Burbank said, “If the Gravenstein could be had through the year, no other apple would need be grown.”

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net