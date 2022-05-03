In Season: Nopales are a prickly but delicious treat

Remember the shmoo? This animal was invented by cartoonist Al Capp and introduced in his comic strip L’il Abner in the late 1940s. Shmoos were delicious to eat and were eager to be eaten. They loved to be kicked — and they laid eggs.

Nopales, the pads of opuntia ficus-indica, also known as beaver tails, prickly pear cactus, paddle cactus or nopal, are a sort of vegetable shmoo, with plenty of edible variations, but you better not kick one. In fact, don’t touch them with your bare hands, as the pads of most varieties are covered with glochids, clusters of tiny, fine, woolly or barbed spines. They are very irritating and hard to remove.

While the pads and the round red fruits that follow the red, yellow or purple flowers are edible — and delicious with a tart lemony flavor — the glochid spines must be entirely removed. Otherwise, the spines can irritate the lips, tongue, throat and even the stomach.

Opuntia is quite at home here in Sonoma County, but it is also widespread in the arid, sunny deserts in Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia, Africa and the Mediterranean. The plant loves full sun and hot weather and sails through drought just fine.

Its season is anytime, as an opuntia can be harvested six times during the year as long as you leave two-thirds of the pads on the plant. Mexican markets often carry freshly harvested pads, so check your local mercado.

Even so, it’s seldom if ever found fresh in markets like Oliver’s, Whole Foods, Fiesta, Nugget or Safeway for two main reasons — first is that you need dishwashing gloves (or stronger material) to keep from getting stung while handling them and the few spineless varieties like Santa Rita, Beavertail or Blind Pear are in short supply. At any rate, they aren’t hard to find around here growing in someone’s yard or garden. Just ask before harvesting.

If you’re foraging local nopales, choose younger pads that are bright green with no scars or healed-over crusty areas. The juicy fruits show up later in the year to make jams and jellies, but they also have glochids that need to be cut out.

There seems to be disagreement among cookbook writers about the best time of day to harvest nopale pads. One writer says: “Knowing when to harvest edible cactus for best flavor will ensure sweeter vegetables. The best time is mid-morning when the acid content is still low. Since the pad already has a tart flavor, you want to avoid any bitterness that might occur later in the day.”

Harold McGee, the authoritative author of “On Food and Cooking,” disagrees. He writes: “Cactuses … that live in hot, dry environments have developed a special form of photosynthesis in which they keep their pores closed during the day to conserve water, then open them at night to take in carbon dioxide, which they store in the form of malic acid. During the day, they use the energy from sunlight to convert the malic acid to glucose. Pads harvested in the early morning therefore contain as much as 10 times more malic acid than pads harvested in the afternoon.”

I’m going with McGee. As any winemaker will tell you, malic acid has a sharp, piercing quality compared to softer acids occurring in our foods.

When harvesting nopales, wear long sleeves and thick gloves. It’s helpful to have tongs and a sharp knife or shears. Hold the pad with the tongs and slice it free where it joins to an older pad, then drop it into a sturdy shopping bag. Plastic bags are no match for its spiky spines. When you get home, keep those gloves on and wash it off. Now you’re ready to deal with it.

If all this seems too much, you can order a package of six spineless, thornless, organic nopales from Amazon.

Sharpen your sharpest knife. Holding the pad with a gloved hand or tongs, shave both front and back surfaces with the knife blade tilted just above the surface, so you’re slicing off the glochids and some of the green skin. Now, using a vegetable peeler, peel off the glochids on the edges of the pad, all the way around. Don’t miss any. Trim off the hard base of the pad, where it attached to the main plant. Cut the pad into ¾-inch slices lengthwise, then cut across them at ½-inch intervals, so you have a mass of little bite-sized pieces.

Put two tablespoons of cooking oil into a skillet over medium high heat and when it’s hot, put in the diced nopales.

As they cook, they’ll exude a slimy, watery juice. The pieces will turn from green to olive. Cook until the pan is almost dry, reduce the heat to medium, and cook about three more minutes until the pieces are just tender.

Nopales can be eaten raw or cooked or pickled in various ways. Here’s a staple that’s popular in the American Southwest and in Mexico, except in Mexico they don’t add potatoes.

Nopales for Breakfast

Serves 3-4

1 ½ cups diced nopales, prepared and cooked as above

1 Yukon gold potato, quartered and thinly sliced crosswise

⅓ cup coarsely chopped red onion

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large poblano chile

1 Roma tomato

6 eggs

¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Prepare and cook the nopales as directed above. Set them aside.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Toss the sliced potatoes, onions, half a tablespoon of olive oil and a quarter teaspoon of salt onto the pan. Set the chile and tomato in a corner of the pan and bake, turning the vegetables once until browned, about 20 minutes.

Place the chile and tomato in a bowl. Peel, de-stem, and seed the chile. Peel the tomato. Chop them together. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs with the remaining salt and the black pepper.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the remaining olive oil and the cumin. Cook until fragrant, about one minute. Add the potato mixture, chile and tomato slurry and the nopales. Cook until hot, then add the whisked eggs.

Stir often until the eggs are set, about three or four minutes. Sprinkle the cheese on top and stir a few times until it melts.

Divide the dish into individual serving plates and serve with salsa picante and toast, if desired.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.