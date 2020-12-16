In Season: Pacific oysters hit their peak in late fall, winter

Remember the old saying that oysters are in season only in months with the letter R in their names? That’s because May through August are the hot months, and in the Gilded Age of Diamond Jim Brady, oysters quickly turned bad in hot weather.

Today there’s another reason to avoid oysters in the summertime, at least when we’re talking about Pacific oysters, Crassostrea gigas. They reproduce in the summer, and the energy in their sweet, glycogen-rich flesh is diverted into forming muddy-colored sacs of reproductive cells that will eventually become oyster spat, the oyster equivalent of seeds or spores. During this reproductive phase, Pacific oysters are not at their peak.

Once the summer reproductive phase is over, the oysters gorge themselves on phytoplankton, bits of algae floating in the water that they filter out and digest. They begin to pack on the glycogen. By late fall and winter, they again turn fat and sweet. Now, right now, they are what we think of as “in season.”

Eastern oysters (Crassostrea virginica) don’t have this reproductive cycle. They breed throughout the year and so don’t build up those mud-colored sacs. These are the Malpeques, the Wellfleets, the Blue Points and the Appalachicolas — all C. virginica but named for the place along the Atlantic seaboard where they’re grown, each kind with a distinctive flavor and texture. Virginicas are also grown here in the West, and they behave themselves, or misbehave, and so are in season year around. They’re grown in the inlets of Puget Sound and in Tomales Bay by the Hog Island Oyster Co.

Hog Island also grows the only oyster native to the West Coast and are they ever edible! Olympia oysters — commonly called olys, pronounced OH-lees — are the natives once abundant from Baja to British Columbia and especially in San Francisco Bay. Shellmound Street in Emeryville is named for a 200-foot long and 60-foot deep mound of oly shells tossed there by two millennia of Native Americans feasting on these small but oh-so-delectable oysters.

But during the Gold Rush, placer miners sent millions of tons of outwash downriver into San Francisco Bay; that buried the oly beds, and they were gone. Fifty years later, paper mills cranked up operations on the Oregon and Washington coasts, and their chemical-laden effluent killed off almost all the olys up there.

So oyster producers brought over the spat of Crassostrea gigas from Japan, along with kumamotos (Crassostrea sikamea). The gigas species is especially hardy and survived the polluted waters of the Pacific Northwest and even today forms the backbone of our local oyster culture.

Hog Island, the largest oyster farm in Tomales Bay, grows what they call Sweetwaters, Earthquake Bays and Capital oysters. They are all C. gigas. Any of those big “barbecue” oysters sold at our markets are gigas. So are small and medium oysters fit for serving on the half shell.

But, besides virginicas, other types of oyster are being grown in Tomales Bay. Hog Island grows some olys (Ostrea lurida); Euro flats, the oyster of the European Atlantic coastlines (Ostrea edulis) and kumamotos.

The Tomales Bay Oyster Co. on Highway 1, a few miles south of Bodega Bay, sells a bargain bag of 50 gigas (your choice of size) at about a buck an oyster if you’re in full-on oyster-slurping mood. You bring a cooler, and they provide the ice so you can take them home.

The best way to eat oysters is raw, with a just squirt of lemon juice and a few specks of black pepper. Forget the mignonette and chopped shallots. Get in there and taste those oysters. Wash them down with a cold sauvignon blanc, chablis, or — perfection! — a sparkling wine.

For those who cook their oysters, you can’t beat this California classic.

Several legends surround the origin of this dish, created in Hangtown, now Placerville. One is that a miner struck it rich, went to the El Dorado Hotel in town and ordered the three most expensive items on the menu — oysters, eggs and bacon. Another is that a condemned claim jumper was offered a last meal and this is what he wanted. It’s likely both stories are fictitious.

Hangtown Fry

Makes 2 servings

3 slices bacon, fried crisp and crumbled

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon milk

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

Meat from 10 small to medium oysters

¼ cup flour

1 tablespoon butter

Cook the bacon, chop the parsley and set them aside.

In a small bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg and whisk until yolks and whites are just mixed.

Pat oysters dry, then dredge in the flour. Shake off excess flour.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter. Fry the oysters 30 seconds per side.

Add the egg mixture. When the eggs set, lift their edges so liquid on top flows off onto the pan to set. When done, cover with a plate and invert the pan contents onto the plate.

Garnish with parsley and crumbled bacon.

Jeff Cox is a food and garden writer based in Kenwood. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.