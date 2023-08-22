Our wine of the week, Dutton-Goldfield, 2022 Shop Block Pinot Blanc ($33), is a delightful summer wine, with refreshing acidity and engaging minerality.

You’ll notice hints of stone fruit, especially white peaches and nectarines, and a hint of green flavors, suggestive of jalapeños without the heat. There is a bit of honeysuckle in the aromas that appear again on its crisp and lingering finish.

The wine is a perfect match with oysters on the half shell and will be lovely with Dungeness crab when it comes into season this winter.

A salad of green honeydew melon, lemon, cucumbers, white table grapes, and a delicate cucumber vinaigrette is also a stellar match.

Vietnamese-style spring rolls welcome this wine alongside, as do salads of sliced heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced sweet onion, and mozzarella fresca, which coax this wine into its full self.

You will also enjoy this rather dazzling wine with Meyer lemon risotto, grilled asparagus dressed with lemon vinaigrette and egg mimosa, and Petrale sole meuniére.

Add brined green peppercorns to any of these dishes and the match will soar even higher.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the Arctic Gem white peaches from Dry Creek Peach and Produce in Healdsburg.

They are just about done for the season, so you’ll need to use a different variety, but make sure it is white, as white peaches typically have more acid than yellow peaches and that acid forms a bridge between the wine and the fruit.

Burrata with Peaches & Padrons

Makes 4 servings

8 ounces, approximately, small Padron chiles

Olive oil

2 tree-ripened peaches

1 burrata

Flake salt, such as Maldon’s, Murray River, or Diamond Crystal Kosher

Black pepper in a mill

½ lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Cilantro leaves or spearmint leaves

4 slices sourdough hearth bread, lightly toasted

Set a heavy skillet – cast iron is ideal – over high heat.

While the pan heats, put the Padrons into a bowl, drizzle with about a teaspoon of olive oil, and turn to coat the chiles, adding a bit more olive oil if necessary.

Cut the peaches in half through their poles, use your fingers to pull off their skins, and cut into wedges. Set aside.

Put the burrata in the center of a dinner-sized plate.

When the pan is very hot, add the chiles and sear them, turning or tossing them frequently, until they are blistered. Remove from the heat.

Arrange the peaches around the burrata.

Tip the Padrons on top of the cheese, letting them fall randomly onto the peaches and the plate. Sprinkle a bit of salt over everything and add a few generous turns of black pepper.

Tuck the lemon wedges here and there.

If using cilantro, tear the leaves in half and scatter them over everything. If using spearmint, stack the leaves, cut them into very thin ribbons, and scatter over everything.

Enjoy right away, with the hearth bread alongside for sopping up the delicious juices and last of the burrata.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.