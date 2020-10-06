In Season: Refreshing minty limeade perfect for fall

The limes frequently found in our stores — those green succulent, sour lovelies — what paradise do they come from? Is it Tahiti? Another name for them is Tahiti limes, after all. They’re also known as Persian limes, so maybe they come from the fabled land of Xerxes and Darius.

But modern DNA analysis shows their genes are cobbled together from an original Tahitian species (citrus latifolia) that crossed with a lemon and possibly a key lime (citrus aurantifolia).

In any event, our modern limes have genes from three different citrus species, making a mashup that enhances everything from a cold bottle of cerveza to tacos to well-made margaritas.

And the paradise they come from includes our Sonoma County countryside, where they’re usually called Bearss limes after J.T. Bearss, a grower in whose nursery the seedling appeared in 1895. Call them Tahitian, Persian or Bearss, they all are picked before full ripeness. Their flowers contain precious little pollen and few ovules that could develop into seeds. That’s why our limes are essentially seedless, although in an orchard where a lot of citrus pollen is flying around, they may occasionally produce seeds.

Since we have fresh limes available in our stores year around, most are grown in tropical or near-tropical climates like southern Mexico and Central America, where they are harvested in all seasons. Local Bearss trees seldom supply the big markets, but you may find them at late season farmers’ markets, or you may have a friend who’ll allow you to raid their Bearss lime tree to fill a basket.

Right now is a good time to harvest limes locally. They are picked unripe, when still green. As they ripen, they turn yellow — but that’s a sign to avoid them because they turn bitter and lose their flavor appeal when they yellow. The limes you want are a little lighter green than the very dark ones. Pick one and cut it open. The juice should run freely and the fruit should be slightly soft when you squeeze it.

If you find a tree with many limes ready to pick, consider juicing them and pouring the juice into ice cube trays and freezing. It’s best to store the frozen cubes in freezer bags rather than in ice trays, where they could acquire off tastes.

You can make ceviche at home from lime juice or any edible acidic liquid such as vinegar, but lime juice is much tastier. The juice is mixed with minced onion, chiles and a little salt, and thin slices of raw fish are marinated in it. The acid makes the proteins in the fish coagulate, rendering it opaque. It takes a few hours for the fish to “cook” throughout. The fish firms up slightly, and its delicate succulence is preserved. Actual cooking with heat firms it up more significantly and changes those flavors. Be aware that ocean fish, even the best grades, can contain microbes and parasites. The fish should be scrupulously fresh and then frozen for a week before you thaw and slice it for ceviche.

Limes are versatile. Good lime marmalade can challenge orange marmalade any time. Use twice as many limes as lemons and follow a recipe for any citrus marmalade.

Key lime pie can be made with Bearss limes as well as key limes, although it won’t be quite as delicate. And Thai lime-chile dipping sauce is classic with Thai food. If you’re doing a wine tasting with a number of wines, few palate cleansers are as positively scrubby as lime sorbet.

But it’s as a thirst quencher that limes really shine. Here’s an old-fashioned favorite everyone in the family will like.

This recipe boosts the lime flavor by using zest. Adults may be tempted to add a little silver rum or vodka to this iced drink.

Minty Limeade

Makes about 1 quart

3 cups water

¾ cup granulated white sugar

Zest of 1 lime (about 1 tablespoon)

1 cup fresh lime juice (from about 4-6 Bearss limes)

3 sprigs fresh spearmint

Put the sugar, the zest and one cup of the water in a saucepan and bring it to a boil, stirring so the sugar dissolves. As soon as the sugar is dissolved, take the saucepan off the heat and allow the mixture to cool.

Place a strainer over a bowl and pour the sugar syrup through it, straining out the zest. Pour the syrup into a quart jar and add the rest of the water, lime juice and mint sprigs. Chill or serve immediately over ice in a tall glass decorated with a fresh sprig of mint.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net