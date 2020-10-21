In season: Root veggies sweeten our autumn meals

With fall weather arriving, summer’s root vegetables have now grown fat and started to sweeten up. This year’s crop is in our stores and harvest-laden farmers markets, so take a look.

First, there’s the often-ignored but wonderfully unique parsnip. It’s in the same family as carrots and the seldom-seen parsley root. Like the carrot, it’s a swollen taproot. Although less starchy than potatoes, it has more sugar — up to 5% — and was used in pastries during the Middle Ages, before sugar became plentiful. Cold temperatures make it sweeter.

Parsnips have a singular aroma that doesn’t carry well through cooking but isn’t entirely gone. They belong in any roasted root vegetable medley. Parsnips are always best when as fresh as possible; old, mishandled or moldy parsnips can develop a toxic compound called psoralens.

Carrots are also essential for a vegetable medley. Like their parsnip cousins, they have a lovely aroma when raw. Carrot scientists find notes of pine, wood, citrus and turpentine in the smell. When roasted, carrots’ cell walls break down, releasing sugars so they taste sweet and herbal.

Celery root — sometimes called celeriac — is the swollen lower main stem of a special variety of celery. It keeps that celery flavor when cooked. It’s starchy and browns nicely in the medley. If you have a chunk left over, shred it and add it raw to salads, where it delivers a celery-like crunch.

Turnips have a place in our fall medley but are not a major component, as they have the same sulfur-like smell and flavor common to cabbage family members. Just as overcooked cabbage develops off smells, so do overcooked turnips. Add them toward the end of the roasting, just so they’ve softened but are not heavily browned.

Should you add sweet potato to the root vegetable medley? There are two schools of thought. One school says yes, because the roots — the storage organs of a species of morning glory — are luscious and very sweet. The varieties we typically find in our markets are moist and have a texture and flavor similar to winter squash. When roasted, they convert up to 75% of their starch into sugar due to an enzyme that develops during roasting, making them extra sweet. The second school of thought is that roasting that sugary root caramelizes and then scorches the sugar, rendering it bitter if cooked too hard. You decide which school you belong to.

That brings us to the rutabaga, which to connoisseurs is like a much-improved turnip: less cabbage-y, sweeter and more refined. It definitely belongs in the medley.

Some roots to avoid: sunchokes, also known as Jerusalem artichokes. They’re tasteless and texturally weird in our medley. Also leave out beets, unless you re such a beet aficionado you can’t do without them. If so, choose golden beets.

Then there’s the lowly potato. It isn’t really lowly at all, just very common. The reason it’s so common is its irresistible, malty, warm, savory intensity, especially when browned, as happens when we roast it in the root medley.

Peel the parsnips, carrots, celery root, turnips and rutabagas, but not the potatoes, which have flavor and nutrition in their skins. Celery root is full of brown pits, which should all be peeled away. You lose a lot of the root, but the dark pits are unpalatable. The carrots, especially, benefit from having the very outer skin removed from the roots, which removes bitter principles and exposes the aromatic flesh underneath. Cut the roots into ½-inch rounds, then cut the rounds into ½-inch dice.

Potatoes that are good for mashing or French fries, such as Russets, are too floury for roasting. Choose waxy new potatoes or semi-waxy varieties like Yukon Gold. Use this medley as a base for serving a roast or other oven-cooked meat on a serving platter. They’ll help soak up some of the meat juices, adding extra savory flavors to the vegetables.

Roasted Root Vegetable Medley

Serves 4 to 6

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

2 parsnips, peeled and diced

1 celery root, peeled and diced

2 turnips, peeled and diced

1 sweet potato, peeled and diced (optional)

3 new potatoes, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Add 3 tablespoons of canola oil and a generous tablespoon or two of butter to a baking sheet or roasting pan and heat until the butter is melted, then tilt the pan until the bottom is covered in oil. Place the mixed, diced vegetables on the oiled and buttered baking sheet and flip several times to coat.

Place the sheet on a middle rack of the oven. Add the salt and pepper. Turn every five minutes or so.

After 25 to 30 minutes, or when the diced vegetables are nicely browned on most sides, removed from the heat and place on a warm serving platter.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net