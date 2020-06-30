In Season: Spice up your summer meals with seasonal peppers

The heat is on — both in the weather and in the new crop of spicy-hot chile peppers coming from California farms.

Our farms, mostly up and down the Central Valley but also some here on the coast, produce 64% of the fresh hot chiles being sold all across America now.

You can find them in our organic markets, Mexican markets and farmer’s markets. They’re generally limited to just a few varieties: jalapeno, serrano, habanero, Anaheim, poblano, Fresno, cherry bomb, padron and shishitos, although it’s possible to find little pequins, cayennes and other odd varieties occasionally.

The most pungent of the familiar market types is the habanero, with a Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) rating of 500,000. By contrast, a jalapeno has a rating of 2,500 to 5,000 and a serrano has 10,000. This metric was invented in 1912 by pharmacist Wilbur Scoville and is a subjective measure of a pepper’s heat found by diluting a pepper puree with water until a taster can no longer experience the pepper’s bite. The more water it takes, the higher the Scoville rating.

Since 2011, however, SHUs have been detected by high-performance liquid chromatography, a scientific measurement of how much capsaicin (the substance that gives hot peppers their fierce pungency) is contained in a set amount of pepper flesh. This measure is then multiplied by 16 to get the SHU value.

Consumption of hot peppers in this country has been rising in recent years, most likely because more restaurants are serving the ethnic foods of countries that dote on spicy chiles, and in more authentic quantities that render those dishes closer to the heat levels used in their countries of origin. Cooks in tropical places like Central America, South America, Africa, India and Southeast Asia tend to be profligate with their use of hot peppers. The capsaicin in chiles does have anti-bacterial and vermifugal properties that may have a beneficial effect in tropical climates.

But we in the U.S. are enjoying a vogue for hot food these days, too. You may have heard of Pepperfire Hot Chicken in Nashville, where the chicken is coated in a crust containing the Carolina Reaper pepper, “the world’s hottest pepper” at 2,200,000 SHU, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Closer to home, you may want to try take-out at Hot Sauce and Panko at 1468 Hyde St. next time you’re in San Francisco. Although the eatery offers mild wings with sauces like teriyaki and honey-mustard, if you’re brave enough you can try the Ghost Pepper Wings, crusted with ghost peppers (1,041,427 SHU) and Carolina Reapers. The menu warns you that these peppers together will deliver about 1.4 million SHU to your mouth with each bite.

Seeing who can eat impossibly hot peppers seems to be a macho expression, too. Smokin’ Ed Currie of Fort Mill, S.C., the guy who bred the Carolina Reaper, told the Sydney Morning Herald, “People who eat whole Reapers are just being stupid.” But then, he added, “We eat them all the time.”

The heat in peppers seems to be addictive. The first-time bite of a jalapeno might seem like eating a hot coal, but tolerance for capsaicin builds up — and up — the more you eat. Used in moderation, they add a warm mouth glow to sauces, soups, stews, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Asian dishes of all kinds. But used too liberally for the person eating them, they can obliterate every taste sensation except pain.

At the market, look at the stem, or if the stem is removed, at the stem scar. It should be freshly cut, not dried and stringy. The skin of the pepper should be a fresh color and shiny in appropriate varieties. Avoid any pepper with blemishes or soft spots.

Rather than presenting a recipe that uses hot peppers for a single dish, here’s a North African spread that makes any savory dish come alive. Mix harissa into ground beef when making burgers. Mix some with ketchup or mayo to add zing. Spoon it over roasted vegetables. Add it to salad dressing. Use it as a rub for chicken. Spice up your hummus. Put life into yogurt. Use it to enliven pasta. Make harissa chicken wings. And that’s just a start.

Harissa Sauce

Makes 1 pint

2 red bell peppers, halved and seeded

6 Fresno or other spicy red pepper

1 habanero pepper

¼ teaspoon caraway seeds

¼ teaspoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried mint

½ teaspoon sea salt

4 garlic cloves, peeled

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the broiler rods and preheat the broiler.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place the peppers cut side down. Broil them for 5-8 minutes until the skin of the peppers has blackened and blistered. Immediately place the blackened peppers in a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. The peppers will steam. Cool them over 20 minutes, take off the plastic wrap and remove and discard the skins.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium heat. Add the Fresno and habanero chilies and cook until the chilies start to soften, about 3 minutes. Drain and cool.

Wearing gloves, remove the seeds and membranes from the chilies.

Shake the caraway and coriander seeds in a skillet over medium heat until you can smell the spices, about 2 minutes. Use a mortar and pestle to crush the toasted seeds.

Add cumin, mint and salt to the crushed seeds and mix.

Transfer the spices to a blender and add the bell peppers, chilies, garlic and lemon juice, then puree until smooth. For the last few seconds, drizzle in the olive oil and blend. Store in the fridge in a covered container for 2-3 weeks, or freeze for 6 months. Makes a generous pint.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net