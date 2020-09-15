In Season: Sweet potatoes are perfect for fall dishes

It takes the sweet potato a long, hot summer to ripen into the fat, sweet darlings of the fall table. But by late September, the vine has soaked up enough sun to present us with a nutritional bonanza good enough to turn into a pie.

Beyond the borders of the United States, Canada and Australia, the rest of the world uses sweet potatoes as a staple food, not just an occasional adjunct to dinner. They generally prefer varieties with whiter, less sweet and firmer flesh that cooks up drier, more like a mixture of white potatoes and pureed chestnuts than the sweet, creamy vegetable we like.

Our sweets have the nutritional edge, however, due to their rich stores of beta-carotene, which colors their flesh to yellow and orange and converts in our bodies into vitamin A, helping to prevent a range of diseases. This conversion is produced by bile salts that are stimulated when fats are ingested, which makes it wise to have a bit of butter with your sweet potatoes.

They contain about 16% starch and 6% sugar when harvested in September, but they only get sweeter in storage, as the level of enzymes that convert starch to sugar increases through the winter. They also contain goodly amounts of dietary fiber, Vitamin B6, magnesium and Vitamin C.

The root we know as the sweet potato is not related to the common white potato but is a tuberous form of morning glory. It’s easy enough to see the relationship when you see the plant’s vines climbing up a trellis and opening rosy-pink, morning glory-like flowers.

We might call all sweet potatoes yams to avoid any confusion, but that would only compound the confusion. There are a number of true yams grown in Africa and Asia that are related neither to sweet potatoes nor white potatoes.

Our American use of the word yam for extra-sweet, yellow- or orange-fleshed forms of the sweet potato is an artifact of the slave trade, when slaves being transported to the New World were fed yams during their trans-Atlantic voyage and the name was then transferred to the tropical New World native sweet potato.

It’s called a potato because it was the original potato. When Columbus reached the New World, the Native Americans showed him the sweet potato and called it batata. When Spanish adventurers later discovered the white potato in Peru, it bore a resemblance to batata, or patata as it was sometimes called, and the name was applied by the Spanish to white potatoes.

Although sweet potatoes look rather sturdy, they are very perishable and should be used within a few days of purchase. Store them at room temperature, not in the fridge, where cold makes them deteriorate faster. When they’re peeled raw, they discolor rapidly, so either immediately cover them with water if peeled or cook them in their jackets and remove the skins later. At the market, look for firm, fat, unblemished vegetables with heavy roots.

Baking sweet potatoes is simple, in a 400-degree oven for an hour or until the very center is soft and creamy when a knife is inserted. Know that sweet potatoes will often exude a syrupy sweet liquid during baking that will fall to the bottom of your oven and burn, making a mess and filling the kitchen with the acrid smell of burnt sugar. To prevent this, set the potatoes on aluminum foil before baking.

Sweet potatoes pair nicely with pork and duck. Get creative by pairing them with warm flavors like maple syrup, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, sherry and dried apricots. Sweet potato puree is enhanced with any, or even all, of these.

As a rule of thumb, the whiter the flesh, the more apt the sweet potato is to be one of the Asian or Caribbean types — dry, sweetly scented — that cook up fluffy. The more orange the flesh, the more likely to be the sort Americans, Australians and Canadians prefer — moist, creamy and squashlike when cooked.

Plain old potato pancakes are one thing, but these are quite another — packed with spicy heat and dancing with flavors of ginger, lime and cilantro. Cook the sweet potatoes and white potatoes the day before you make these.

Spicy, Sweet and White Potato Pancakes

Makes 3-4 servings

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 serrano chiles, seeded and finely chopped

1 large egg

Juice of one lime and its grated zest

1 cup cooked, mashed and cooled sweet potatoes

3 cups cooked, mashed and cooled white potatoes

4 scallions, finely chopped

½ cup chopped cilantro leaves

¼ cup canola oil

Whisk garlic, ginger and chiles into the egg. Add the lime juice and zest and whisk again to incorporate.

In another bowl, combine the sweet potato, white potato, scallions and cilantro. Add the egg mixture and stir until blended.

Place parchment baking paper on a baking sheet. With wet hands, make patties with about a third cup of the mixture, placing them on the plastic. This should make about a dozen patties.

Refrigerate for at least a half hour, which helps them keep their shape when frying. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, remove the patties from the parchment paper with a spatula and add them to the skillet, turning once and cooking until crisp and golden, about 3-5 minutes a side. Serve hot. Makes 12 patties.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeff.cox@sonic.net