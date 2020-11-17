In Season: Warm up with kohlrabi this winter

Three thousand years ago, a wild, leafy plant found on the rocky cliffs of Britain and across northern Europe was a favorite food of the Celts.

Over the next 2,500 years, farmers and gardeners from the Mediterranean to Scandinavia planted it and saved the seed of plants that displayed features they liked. That process of selection has turned the scraggly plant — the wild progenitor of the cabbage family — into varieties so different they’re hardly recognizable as members of the same family, called the brassicas.

We have large, ball-head cabbages of various colors, round roots like turnips and rutabagas, spicy red mustard greens and thick-stalked flower heads we call broccoli. And strangest of all is kohlrabi.

Kohlrabi is the stem of a cabbage family member swollen into a round ball, from which petioles grow and produce leaves. Although it’s not a particularly popular brassica here in California, it should be. It’s arguably the most versatile, and delicious, member of the cabbage family. Like all cabbages, it’s a cool-weather crop, and with the return of cold nights and cool days in November, its fall crop is now in season.

Look for kohlrabi with its leaves still attached. They are perfectly edible and can be served in stir-fries and stews and eaten raw in salads. They have a sweet and slightly spicy bite that’s intriguing. The leaves’ condition indicates how fresh the kohlrabi is. They should be bright and turgid, not dull and limp. The round kohlrabi should be firm and solid, never soft or squishy. Most varieties of kohlrabi turn woody if they are much over 3 or 4 inches in diameter, but there are varieties that don’t turn woody at all, like Gigante and Superschmelz. When in doubt, choose smaller kohlrabi.

Whether you’re using it raw or cooked, it needs to be peeled, as the two outer layers of skin are fibrous and tough. Cut the kohlrabi in half, top to bottom. Then cut each half in half, again top to bottom, to make quarters. Trim off the tough core that runs down the center of the quartered piece and trim off the bit of tough skin at the top and bottom of each quarter. Then, using a paring knife or a vegetable peeler, cut away the outer, colored layer of skin, leaving just the off-white to pale-yellow interior of the quarter.

Its versatility is shown in the number of ways it can be eaten. It makes wonderful crudités, slightly crunchy and mildly spicy, like a cross between a radish and a turnip. All they need is a drizzle of good olive oil and a pinch of sea salt. Julienne raw kohlrabi to add to a salad, or grate it to make a slaw. Toss slices into your stir-fry, or add chunks to a vegetable soup. If you’re making a creamy soup like cream of broccoli, potato or even mushroom, add some puréed kohlrabi. Use it for a base for fritters or frittatas.

Roasted with root vegetables, it caramelizes and turns sweet. Steam it and use the steamed kohlrabi in a creamy sauce for pasta.

The cabbage family, including kohlrabi, is chockablock with antioxidants such as vitamin C, anthocyanins, isothiocyanates and glucosinolates. A 3-ounce serving of kohlrabi delivers one-quarter of the day’s need for potassium.

Kohlrabi may get short shrift in America, but it’s very popular in the German-speaking parts of Northern and Central Europe and in India and China. Here’s the most popular way it’s served in Germany.

Kohlrabi challenges potatoes for popularity in many German households. The white sauce, also called béchamel, is mild and doesn’t interfere with kohlrabi’s delicate flavors.

Kohlrabi in White Sauce

Makes 4 servings

3 3-inch-wide kohlrabi

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole milk

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped parsley, as a garnish

Trim and peel the kohlrabi. Cut the peeled vegetables into bite-sized chunks.

Place the cubes, half the salt and enough water to barely cover the chunks in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook about 15 minutes, until the pieces are tender.

Remove from heat and set aside. In a separate saucepan, melt the butter.

Add a tablespoon of flour to the butter and stir. Add a second tablespoon of flour and stir constantly. Add a small amount of milk and keep stirring so the mixture is a thick fluid.

Keep adding just small amounts of milk, stirring constantly, until the mixture is a thick sauce. Add a little of the kohlrabi cooking water and stir, adding more cooking water until the mixture is like a warm pudding.

Add the rest of the salt, nutmeg and black pepper and stir well.

Add the kohlrabi and incorporate with the mixture, transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle the top with a pinch of the parsley. Serve while hot.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeff.cox@sonic.net