Beat the heat with this thirst-quenching watermelon drink

The new season’s watermelons arrive with the hot weather, and just in time. Nothing is more thirst-quenching, cooling and summer-licious than watermelon in its many iterations.

The first rule with watermelon is the simplest — do the least you can to prepare it. Cold seedless watermelon slices cut wide, with juicy sweet red flesh, is about as good as watermelon gets.

Most Sonoma-grown watermelons will be coming along in the next few months, along with sweet melons. Watermelons are botanically “Citrullus lanatus,” while sweet melons like cantaloupes, honeydews and canary melons are “Cucumis melo.” So watermelon stands apart from ordinary sweet melons by its unique genus.

Watermelon captures us with its gentle sweetness and refreshing quality, but it’s a nutritional powerhouse. The red-flesh varieties especially are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C.

Watermelons are about 92 % water, so they help you stay hydrated during hot weather. Due to its high water content, it has a low calorie density — very few calories for its weight, or 46 calories per cup of juice. This can help you feel full longer and maybe pass up a snack that would otherwise add weight to your frame.

Watermelon is rich in vitamins A and C, potassium and magnesium. It’s a source of citrulline, an amino acid that helps boost athletic performance.

Growers and marketers name four types of watermelon. The first is seedless, explained by its name, which has become immensely popular in recent years. The second type is the picnic watermelon — those giant, ovoid, heavy, super-sweet types you cool in a tub of ice at a picnic.

The third is the icebox melon — 4-pounders that fit in your icebox, if you have an icebox, or, these days, your fridge. The name says more about the era in which these baby melons were named than about the melons themselves.

Finally, there are the yellow-and-orange-flesh watermelons some people prefer.

Most of our new-season melons are grown in southern California rather than in Mexico, our winter source, but it won’t be long before our local farmers’ markets will offer true Sonoma-grown watermelons and other types (Crane melons anyone?).

As summer’s heat descends, you owe it to yourself and your family to make Watermelon Agua Fresca. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’ll be amazed at how refreshing and thirst-quenching it is, and so good for you.

Any whining about the discomforts of summer heat will dissolve into oohs and aahs of relief when you have this superb drink on hand.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Makes 6 servings

7 cups seedless red-flesh watermelon chunks

1 large bunch fresh spearmint

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 cup water

Juice of 2 limes

A few sprigs of spearmint, for garnish

Place watermelon chunks in a blender and blend until it makes a fine slurry. You may need to do it in batches, depending on your blender.

Place mint, sugar and water in a saucepan and heat just until it begins to boil, then immediately reduce heat and let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

Juice the limes.

Add the sweet mint water and lime juice to the watermelon slurry.

Line a sieve with a single layer of cheesecloth and pour the watermelon slurry through until all the liquid separates from the wet solids.

Chill in fridge. Serve in glasses over ice cubes. Garnish each with a mint sprig.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.