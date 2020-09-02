In season: What makes artichokes a timeless treat

Proponents of organic agriculture urge us to eat local and in season. When it comes to those big globe artichokes, we can’t help but follow orders. When they’re in season, which is now, they’re local, at least if you consider Monterey County local.

Although artichokes are managed to produce their big buds all year around, the current fall crop comes into our markets during September.

Almost all the artichokes sold in the U.S. come from about 6,000 acres around the town of Castroville, about 20 miles northeast of the city of Monterey. These thistles, varieties derived long ago in Italy from the much-larger cardoons and selected for their large terminal flower buds, just love the misty cool air of the Monterey coast and the rich sandy-silty, well-drained alluvial soils. That’s why Castroville is called “the Artichoke Capital of the World.”

Some people really go for the slightly astringent, breathy experience of globe artichoke hearts dipped in butter, while another group finds them bitter.

Love ’em or leave ’em, that typical artichoke astringency is caused by phenolics in the flesh. Winemakers among us will recognize the phenolic compounds that make artichokes unique: phenolic acids, flavonoids, tannins, coumarins, cynarins, lignans, quinones, stilbens and curcuminoids, according to Harold McGee in his wonderful book, “On Food and Cooking.”

Winemakers work to keep phenolic compounds under control so their wines don’t seem bitter and astringent. That’s also why artichokes aren’t usually recommended as partners with fine wines.

Yet cynarins have the curious ability to switch off the sweet receptors in our taste buds, McGee points out. So, after a bite of artichoke heart, the next bite of a different food switches them back on and we notice a sweetness we might not have detected before. This distorting effect is why artichokes are anathema to a nuanced wine.

Artichokes have been in favor for a long time. The ancient Greeks ate the young buds of cardoons before the larger, terminal buds of the species more familiar to the Romans were developed.

Pliny the Elder — the Roman writer, not the local world-class beer — didn’t think much of the artichoke. In the 1st century, he wrote about artichokes, “Thus we turn into a corrupt feast the earth’s monstrosities, those which even the animals instinctively avoid.”

Although the globes we buy in our markets are the size of softballs, not a lot of their bulk is edible. The thorn-tipped leaves we pull off the steamed globes are actually bracts that surround the petals. At the base of each bract is a bit of meat we scrape off with our front teeth. But even after we’ve plowed our way through the bracts, they don’t yield much food.

Then we find a feathery congregation of inedible flower petals, the “choke,” sunk into the center of the artichoke heart. We have to cut these away, exposing the heart, and slice it into delicious, bite-sized chunks before plunging them into melted butter. If one of these big green globes is allowed to flower, the choke that we usually cut away emerges as a scintillating, almost electric, violet-blue puff of feathery petals, one of the prettiest colors in the world of flowers.

Choose artichokes that feel heavy and whose leaves are held tightly to the globe. Trim the stem to within an inch of the globe and trim an inch off the top of the globe. Defang the bracts by clipping off their pointed, thorny tips.

Herb-Roasted Artichokes

Serves 2 or 3

3 fresh artichokes

2 large lemons, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 stems fresh rosemary, cut into ½-inch sprigs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup melted butter.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees..

Rinse the artichokes with water. Slice each artichoke in half vertically. Use a teaspoon to scoop out the feathery “choke.” Rub a lemon wedge all over the surface of each artichoke half to prevent browning.

Place the artichoke halves in a baking dish or baking sheet cut-side up. Brush the cut sides of the artichokes evenly with the olive oil. Then fill the cavities evenly with the garlic, followed by a few small sprigs of the rosemary to hold in the garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

Flip the artichokes over, making sure the rosemary sprigs hold in the garlic, so the halves are cut-side down. Brush the artichokes with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Bake uncovered for 15 minutes. Then cover them lightly with aluminum foil and bake for an additional 25-35 minutes or until the artichokes are tender and the leaves pull off easily.

Place the tray on a cooling rack. Using a spatula, carefully turn the halves cut-side up. Remove the herbs and drizzle the artichokes with extra lemon juice.

Serve the roasted artichokes warm with melted butter.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeff.cox@sonic.net