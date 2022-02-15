Exotic mushrooms are having a moment. Here’s what to do with them

Almost all the mushrooms available in our local stores right now are farmed — and most of them are produced by Gourmet Mushrooms in the old apple processing sheds on Gravenstein Highway north of Sebastopol.

If you had to pick a time when mushrooms are most “in season,” it’s now, in the cold, wet winter. Under these conditions, the mycelium — the underground part of the fungus — enters its reproductive phase. It produces the mushrooms that add their earthy umami to our meals. These are the fruiting bodies of the fungus, delectable for us when young, but scattering clouds of spores to the wind when ripe.

Oliver’s Markets in Cotati, on Stony Point Road and Montecito Boulevard in Santa Rosa and in Windsor carry a wide range of Gourmet Mushrooms’ organically grown species. You also can find some varieties at Safeway and Whole Foods, though usually not in the panoply available at Oliver’s.

Mushrooms are currently having a moment, not only for their culinary uses, but also because we in the West are learning what Asian healers have known for thousands of years. Mushrooms detoxify the body, help with overall well-being and longevity, support memory and immune function, boost energy and even reduce anxiety and inflammation. Here, however, we’ll focus on their use in the kitchen.

Wild-harvested mushrooms are sometimes sold in our local markets and farmers markets, depending on the season. A flush of choice black trumpet mushrooms was recently available at Oliver’s. Chanterelles and morels will sometimes show up too, but the farmed kinds tend to be available year-round. Here’s a rundown of the most popular farmed varieties.

Cyclocybe aegerita: Called velvet Pioppini in Italy, where it’s the favorite mushroom for pasta con funghi. Its robust flavor pairs beautifully with big red Italian wines like Barbaresco. Use its forest-y flavor with pastas, game or red meat. It carries dark brown caps on cream-colored stems.

Hericium erinaceus: Known as lion’s mane, this big ball of shagginess has a light, slightly sweet flavor that chefs revere for its resemblance to crab or lobster. The mushroom can be shredded to make vegetarian or vegan crab cakes or seared brown as a side dish.

Hypsizygus tessulatus: This species includes the brown clamshell and its albino sibling, the white or alba clamshell mushroom. The caps are the size of quarters, and the stems are 2 to 3 inches long. They have a bitterness when raw or lightly cooked, but roasting or sauteing eliminates that and deepens their flavor. Use either color with grilled veal, steak, chicken, almonds, cashews and thyme.

Lentinula edodes: Here we have the famous shiitakes — delicious, firm, chewy, meaty and earthy mushrooms that were the first species to be farmed and sold commercially. Slice thinly and saute in butter until tender, then pour them and the pan liquid over a grilled steak, add to stir-fries or make a shiitake soup that smells like a walk in the forest.

Maitake frondosac: Also called hen-of-the-woods, it resembles a brownish-gray fluff of chicken feathers. In stores, it’s usually a small cluster of bracts the size of a softball or smaller. It has a light texture and an appealing forest-floor aroma. It complements red meat, chicken, cheeses, dark green leafy vegetables and whole grains. It’s a good source of micronutrients.

Pholiota microspora: Its common name is forest Nameko. As the name suggests, it has a fruity, forest flavor that’s enhanced when it’s sauteed. The cap is glazed with a natural gelatin that acts like a thickener in soups and sauces, especially in Japanese miso soup where it’s a standard ingredient. It has a silky, moist texture that blends well with shallots as they liquefy when sauteed.

Pleurotus eryngii: The trumpet royale. Everyone describes its texture as meaty, but let’s just call it firm and chewy. Its winning feature is its robust, savory flavor. It can be sauteed, grilled, braised, stewed or broiled. Barbecue the stem and serve by slicing it into medallions. Use it with cream, sherry, Parmesan, rosemary or walnuts.

Pleurotus nebrodensis: Also known as Nebrodini bianco, it’s a relative of the trumpet royale but with a softer texture and a sweeter, richer flavor. It’s perfect in a green curry with coconut, and it reveals its Sicilian heritage when paired with tomatoes, olives and capers.

Pleurotus ostreatus: The grey oyster mushroom has the perfect texture and a lightly earthy flavor, making it essential in soups, sauces, stir-fries and cheesy pasta dishes. It’s a delicacy in Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisines and one of the most popular mushrooms in the world.

Use either brown or alba clamshell mushrooms or, if they’re unavailable, any mushroom of your choice. Use this garnish to enliven steaks, roasts, chicken breasts, pork chops, pasta and risotto dishes.

Clamshell Mushroom Garnish

Makes 4 servings (as garnish)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 pound mushrooms, cleaned and trimmed

Sea salt, to taste

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon fresh thyme (optional)

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Heat a large skillet to medium-hot, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter, then add the mushrooms and a large pinch of salt.

Stir frequently for 8 to 10 minutes, until the mushrooms’ juices are almost evaporated and the mushrooms are slightly browned.

Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Add the chicken broth and balsamic vinegar.

Turn heat to high, bring to a boil and cook until the liquid is almost all evaporated. Stir in the second tablespoon of butter and serve.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.