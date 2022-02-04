North Bay Indigenous community leader dedicated to ‘building bridges across cultures’

Rose Hammock’s face is lined with Wailacki facial tattoos — traditional markings worn by women in her culture.

The seven bands on her chin represent seven generations of her family and signify wisdom and knowledge. Hammock, 25, is Pomo, Wailacki and Maidu — an enrolled tribal member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Mendocino County.

She proudly wears the markings of her culture not only on her skin but in her heart, too.

“It’s important that we’re able to celebrate who we are and to be proud of who we are,” Hammock said. “I’m proud to advocate for my culture and my people.”

The Santa Rosa native has a hand in multiple local organizations that support and advocate for Native American communities. She works with programs that are addressing public health disparities; helps with training her local community, both Native Americans and non-Native, how to use Naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses; and, in schools, advises teachers on how to support their Native American students.

But the cause Hammock devotes most of her time to is teaching others about her culture and heritage.

Several times a week, she takes on the role of language ambassador and educator with Big Picture Learning, an organization that works with students in small groups nationwide to support their interests through mentoring and equitable opportunity. Hammock teaches kids, both Native American and non-Native American, from schools across the North Bay, from Healdsburg and Windsor to Cloverdale and Fort Bragg. Through her teaching, they learn about traditional plants, beadwork, languages, ceremonies, basket weaving, the land’s history and other Native American cultural traditions.

“I want our Native students to feel recognized and seen in these lessons,” Hammock said. “I want to advocate for them, speak up for them and make sure these students have a seat at the table.”

Hammock is also a program developer for Redbud Resource Group, which she created in 2020 with two other women, Executive Director Taylor Pennewell and Director of Research Madison Esposito. The organization aims to eradicate public health disparities in Native American communities through education, research and community partnerships and also encourage organizations and businesses to consider Native American perspectives in their work.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/avP5W436OQI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

For her dedication to serving as a cultural resource in her community, Hammock has been selected for the North Bay Spirit Award for January. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award highlights volunteers who demonstrate exceptional initiative for a cause, often identifying a need in the community and finding an enterprising way to fill it.

“Rose has never wavered in dedicating herself to building bridges across cultures that hold different world views,” said Pennewell, who is also a member of the Berry Creek Ranchería of Tyme Maidu Indians.

“It’s amazing how focused she is,” said Angelo Baca, co-founder of Big Picture Learning and member of the Diné/Hopi tribe. “Rose can work on multiple things, be hilarious and fun and have those strong healer qualities. It’s pretty impressive.”

Finding community

Hammock was still in high school when she first noticed that her culture was rarely, if ever, represented in textbooks and lessons. That was perhaps the first spark of what drives her now to teach others about her heritage.

“You’re not told to learn about local tribes in school,” Hammock said. “We’re not represented anywhere from (kindergarten to 12th grade) and especially not in higher education.”

In high school, Hammock was told by one teacher that the class would dedicate a single page in their agenda to legendary Native American Pomo basket weaver Elsie Allen, the namesake of Hammock’s school. She questioned her teacher why this was so but was left disappointed and confused.

Wanting to belong and break out of her shell, Hammock started dancing at age 11 with a group of Native American dancers at Sonoma County Indian Health. Later, at 13, she attended a conference in Oregon for Native American youth. There she connected with other Native American kids and could talk about sensitive issues, like mental health.

“That conference really opened my eyes,” Hammock said. “When I met all these people my age that faced similar struggles, I didn’t feel so alone anymore. I felt supported, like I had a community.”

Now Hammock is committed to ensuring Native American students feel seen, heard and represented, including in their school lessons.