Could eating less help you live longer?

If you put a lab mouse on a diet, cutting the animal's caloric intake 30% to 40%, it will live, on average, about 30% longer. The calorie restriction, as the intervention is technically called, can't be so extreme that the animal is malnourished, but it should be aggressive enough to trigger some key biological changes.

Scientists first discovered this phenomenon in the 1930s, and over the past 90 years it has been replicated in species ranging from worms to monkeys. The subsequent studies also found that many of the calorie-restricted animals were less likely to develop cancer and other chronic diseases related to aging.

But despite all the research on animals, there remain a lot of unknowns. Experts are still debating how it works, and whether it's the number of calories consumed or the window of time in which they are eaten (also known as intermittent fasting) that matters more.

And it's still frustratingly uncertain whether eating less can help people live longer, as well. Aging experts are notorious for experimenting on themselves with different diet regimens, but actual longevity studies are scant and difficult to pull off because they take, well, a long time.

Here's a look at what scientists have learned so far, mostly through seminal animal studies, and what they think it might mean for humans.

Q: Why would cutting calories increase longevity?

A: Scientists don't exactly know why eating less would cause an animal or person to live longer, but many hypotheses have an evolutionary bent. In the wild, animals experience periods of feast and famine, as did our human ancestors. Therefore, their (and conceivably our) biology evolved to survive and thrive not only during seasons of abundance, but also seasons of deprivation.

One theory is that, on a cellular level, calorie restriction makes animals more resilient to physical stressors. For example, calorie-restricted mice have greater resistance to toxins and recover faster from injury, said James Nelson, a professor of cellular and integrative physiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Another explanation involves the fact that, in both humans and animals, eating fewer calories slows down metabolism. It's possible that "the less you have to get your body to metabolize, the longer it can live," said Dr. Kim Huffman, an associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine who has studied calorie restriction in people. "You know, just slow the wheels down and the tires will last longer."

Calorie restriction also forces the body to rely on fuel sources other than glucose, which aging experts think is beneficial for metabolic health and, ultimately, longevity. Several researchers pointed to a process known as autophagy, where the body eats up malfunctioning parts of cells and uses them for energy. This helps cells function better and lowers the risk of several age-related diseases.

In fact, scientists think that one of the main reasons calorie-restricted diets make mice live longer is because the animals don't get sick as early, if at all, said Dr. Richard Miller, a professor of pathology at the University of Michigan.

There are a few notable exceptions to the findings around longevity and calorie restriction. Most striking was a study Nelson published in 2010 on mice that were genetically diverse. He found that some of the mice lived longer when they ate less, but a larger percentage actually had a shorter life span.

"That was kind of really unheard of," Nelson said, noting that most papers on calorie restriction start out by saying: "'Food restriction is the most robust, almost universal means of extending life span in species across the animal kingdom' and blah, blah, blah."

Other researchers have disputed the significance of Nelson's findings. "People cite this study as though it were general evidence that caloric restriction only works a tiny portion, or some portion of the time," Miller said. "But you can reach that conclusion only if you ignore 50 years of strong published evidence saying that it works almost all the time."

Nelson's study wasn't the only one that didn't find a universal longevity benefit with calorie restriction, though. For example, two studies conducted in monkeys for over 20 years, published in 2009 and 2012, reported conflicting findings. Animals in both experiments showed some health benefits tied to caloric restriction, but only one group lived longer and had lower rates of age-related diseases, like cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Q: What does intermittent fasting have to do with it?

A: In the face of these mixed results, some researchers wonder if there may be another variable at play that is just as, or even more, important than the number of calories an animal eats: the window of time in which they eat them.