Irish whiskey cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day celebrate the spirit’s resurgence
Although restaurants and breweries are slowly reopening indoor dining, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day will likely be quieter than in the past. But you can still celebrate with a cocktail at home. Try these recipes, below, with Irish whiskey.
The Newmarket Fashioned
1 serving
A boozy old-fashioned riff served at the Bang Bang Bar at the Teeling Distillery in Dublin, the Newmarket Fashioned is named for a famous square in the city that was once the center of the grain trade for area distilleries. The spice syrup is very flexible - use whatever combinations you like - and designed to highlight, rather than obscure, the whiskey.
Make Ahead: The spice syrup needs to be made and chilled at least 1 hour before you plan to make the drink.
Storage Notes: The spice syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
For the spice syrup:
1 cup (240 milliliters) water
1 cup (210 grams) demerara sugar (may substitute with Turbinado or light brown sugar)
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon grated dark chocolate (optional)
For the drink:
Ice, preferably one large cube and small regular cubes
2 1/2 ounces Teeling Small Batch Irish whiskey
1/2 ounce spice syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Cinnamon stick, for garnish
Make the syrup: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the water, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, allspice and chocolate (if using), stirring to mix. Bring to a boil, and cook at a rapid boil for 30 seconds, then remove from the heat and let cool completely.
Make the drink: Add the large ice cube in a rocks glass. Add ice cubes to a mixing glass, then follow with the whiskey, spice syrup and bitters and stir briefly to combine. Strain into the rocks glass and garnish with the cinnamon stick.
Nutrition | Calories: 192; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 2 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 0 g.
Recipe from Robert Caldwell, brand ambassador and bartender at the Bang Bang Bar at Teeling Whiskey Distillery, Dublin.
Irish Coffee Martini
1 serving
This drink from Jillian Vose of the Dead Rabbit in New York City melds Irish coffee with the espresso martini for an invigorating tipple. You can make your own cold brew or use an unsweetened commercial variety. Demerara sugar, a darker variety with molasses notes, is available at many grocery stores, but you can substitute turbinado or regular light brown sugar in making this thicker, richer version of simple syrup. Vose likes Bushmill's Black Bush (a sherry-casked blend) for the whiskey, but the recipe will work fine with others.
Make Ahead: The syrup needs to be made and chilled at least 1 hour before making the drink.
Storage: The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
For the rich simple syrup:
2 cups (420 grams) demerara sugar
1 cup (8 ounces/240 milliliters) water
For the drink:
Ice
1 dash aromatic bitters, such as Angostura bitters
1/2 ounce rich simple syrup
1 1/2 ounces cold brew coffee concentrate
1 1/2 ounces Bushmill's Black Bush or another Irish whiskey
Lemon peel, for garnish
Make the rich simple syrup: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar with water, and stir to dissolve the crystals. Bring to a boil, and cook at a rapid boil for about 30 seconds, then remove from the heat and let cool completely. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour.
Make the drink: Chill a Nick and Nora glass or coupe. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add the bitters, syrup, cold brew and whiskey. Shake, then double-strain into the chilled glass.
Garnish with lemon oil by expressing a swath of peel over the drink, then discard the peel and serve.
Nutrition | Calories: 170; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 2 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 0 g.
Recipe from Jillian Vose, beverage director at the Dead Rabbit in New York.
Grace O'Malley
1 serving
Named for a famous 16th century female Irish pirate, the Grace O'Malley cocktail uses coffee and almond flavors as a reflection of valuable trade goods of the time. The whiskey, citrus and orgeat create an unusual tiki-inspired drink designed around Knappogue Castle's 14-year-old single-malt whiskey.
Make Ahead: The simple syrup needs to be made and chilled at least 1 hour before you plan to make the cocktail.
Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
Where to Buy: Orgeat, an almond-based syrup, is available at many liquor stores and online.
For the simple syrup:
1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
1 cup (240 milliliters) water
For the drink:
Crushed ice
1 1/2 ounces Knappogue Castle 14-Year-Old Single Malt Irish whiskey
