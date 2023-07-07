Most of us are familiar with poison oak or stinging nettle as a source of contact dermatitis, but many people don’t know about the landscape plants that can irritate the skin.

In a landscape setting, we often brush against leaves, stems and flowers as we prune plants or harvest flowers. Some landscape plants have irritating hairs or oils. On others, like euphorbia, touching sap when plant stems are cut can cause contact dermatitis or burn and irritate eyes. When plants are young, like phacelias or echium, plant hairs that irritate later are soft. At this point, touching the plant may not induce skin irritation, but as plants mature, hairs harden and irritate skin more easily. Symptoms of skin irritation may be immediate or delayed, and people react differently.

The helpful online publication, Poisonous Plants of Washington State (find it at tinyurl.com/ysyp49rj), describes three types of plant irritation:

Chemical irritation: Chemical compounds are absorbed directly into skin. e.g., poison oak.

Light sensitivity: Oils or sap can cause skin irritations that increase greatly in severity when exposed to sunlight. Called phototoxicity or photoirritation. e.g., cow parsnip (Heraculum).

Mechanical injury: Plants’ sharp features may puncture the skin, with some introducing toxins e.g., nettles.

The guide recommends wearing long-sleeve shirts, long pants, gloves and protective glasses when working with plants that can irritate skin or eyes. Make sure not to touch your eyes, face or skin when working with these plants. If you’re working with plants with latex sap like euphorbia, wear rubber gloves to wash pruners when finished. Wash clothes in hot water with soap. If skin is exposed, wash well with soap and water as soon as possible.

The plants listed below are some of those I have encountered over the years that can cause skin irritation.

Flannel bush (Fremontadendron) are showy, fast-growing, long-blooming, very drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly native shrubs with huge yellow flowers. There are several selections like F. California Glory, San Gabriel and Pacific Sunset. The plants are covered with highly irritating tiny hairs that adhere to skin and clothes. Any contact with the stems or leaves causes intense itching, a runny nose and sneezing, even from raking spent leaves or flowers.

Quickly wash skin after any contact. Shower and change clothes if contact is high. It may be impossible to get rid of the hairs on clothes, even from washing. Wear a well-fitting face mask if working with the plants as well as protective clothing and glasses. One encounter will not be forgotten. If using this plant, site it away from walkways, driveways, patios or places of possible contact. Plan on little to no pruning. Many require no irrigation after a couple years.

Common cow parsnip (Heracleum maximum) is a native plant favoring moist areas. It grows across the western U.S. Striking in size (3 to 10 feet), plant form and flower, it is also used in landscapes. Besides the sap being poisonous, the leaves and stems are covered with very fine hairs that cause skin phototoxicity. The symptoms are a rash and distinctive skin burning and discoloration but can include skin blistering. Wash with generous amounts of soap and water if encountered. If working with this plant, make sure to wear protective clothing. Keep well away from face and eyes.

Spurge (Euphorbia) have thick milky latex sap. Many species and varieties are commonly grown in landscapes. The sap is phototoxic, but skin irritation symptoms vary from person to person. The thick sap coats pruners and is difficult to wash off. Make sure not to touch your eyes when working with this plant. Larger varieties like Euphorbia characias wulfenii produce copious amounts of sap when cut.

As these plants commonly reseed in gardens, many people like to remove spent flowers before seeds ripen, making confrontation with sap a yearly reality. The smaller spurges like the purple-foliage varieties are much less robust and easier to work with.

Phacelias are beautiful native annuals and perennial wildflowers that are grown worldwide as cover crops, bee fodder and ornamentals. In California where many are native, we use them much less. Spring-blooming annuals are most commonly grown in landscapes. Species like P. campanularia, viscida, minor, ciliata and parryi have multitudes of beautiful deep blue to purple upward-facing bell flowers on 1- to 2-foot easy-to-manage plants. Phacelia tanacetifolia is the largest species at 3 feet tall; it’s less showy, with pale blue flowers, and is used in pollinator plant seed mixes and cover crop mixes.

Unfortunately, as the plants age, the hairs covering the stems and leaves become irritating to skin on contact, causing a rash (that doesn’t spread) on many people. For myself, I enjoy these plants and seeing bees visit them so much that I grow several of the smaller species each year, taking care to wear gloves and long-sleeve shirts when working around them. The spring-blooming annuals are easy to pull out when bloom is finished.

Phlomis lanata. Some of the Jerusalem sages like older Phlomis lanata plants can cause temporary skin irritation and or a runny nose and sneezing for some people when pruning the plant, particularly in dry conditions. The effects are much less pronounced if the plant is cut back in winter during the rainy season. The whole plant is covered with tiny hairs.

Echium. Echium are ornamental annuals, biennials and shrubs from the Mediterranean Basin. Most have irritating hairs, particularly the annual species and especially older plants. In 2015, the California Department of Food and Agriculture noted the annual Echium plantagineum, aka Paterson’s curse, was detected spreading in Sonoma County. Oregon lists it as a noxious weed. It is toxic to sheep, horses and cattle if quantities are consumed. Echium vulgare is similar and is listed as a noxious weed in Washington and Montana.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at katefrey@mac.com; Instagram: @americangardenschool.