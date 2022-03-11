Berkeley couple rescues Occidental’s famed Western Hills Garden

Western Hills is at 16250 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. It is less than 1 mile beyond the Occidental Arts & Ecology Center ( oaec.org ), which has an organic nursery reopening for the season April 2.

For more information and to find out when the garden will reopen to the public, visit westernhillsgarden.com or email hello@westernhillsgarden.com.

As Hadley Dynak sees it, Western Hills Garden “just came to us,” like the stray dog that once wandered into her life and heart.

She and her husband Ken Strader, committed Berkeleyites, were not looking for rural acreage when an email arrived with a forwarded real estate listing for a house in the hills above Occidental. But something compelled the couple to get a wild hair to check it out, just for the heck of it.

The property featured a 1,600-square-foot house built in 1961, a small converted barn with a sleeping loft and something identified as “an octagon house” set amid nearly 3 acres of gardens.

Strader, in jest, called first dibs on the octagon house, which he would later discover was already inhabited by a determined rat and termites. He has since vanquished those residents, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

It wasn’t until they walked the property with listing agent Doug Bohling that they realized what a special place it was.

To horticulturists, Western Hills is hallowed ground, with a history going back more than 60 years. The jewel of the property is not the house, but the garden, a magical community of wildly diverse plants from Australia, South America and South Africa collected many years ago by the late Lester Hawkins and Marshall Olbrich, who laid it out in a storybook setting of winding paths and bridges circumnavigating a large pond.

For decades, Western Hills Rare Plant Nursery was a destination for plant geeks, serious collectors and hobby gardeners with a taste for the unusual.

“You walk through the gate and it’s like a wonderland,” Dynak said. “It’s magical and it’s beautiful and it’s peaceful.”

A half-hour into the walk, her usually more restrained tax attorney husband declared, “We’re buying this.”

Dream to reality

It wasn’t just the natural beauty of a garden that appeared half wild, a vision of “organized chaos,” as Dynak remembered it, that attracted them. The property offered the possibility of fulfilling a dream Dynak, who describes herself as a “creative producer,” had held for half her life.

The pond and garden at the Western Hills Garden in Occidental was created by Marshall Olbrich and Lester Hawkins in the 1960s as a place renowned for rare plants. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“I connect art and culture and social issues to help people think about things differently or solve problems or draw people’s attention to important actions,” she said.

Ever since she left graduate school, the Michigan native had dreamed of developing a physical space where she could bring together constituent groups from those various worlds for programs, projects and partnerships. But it had been only a concept until she saw Western Hills and realized her dream was meeting opportunity, ready or not.

“It hit so many different checks based on what we had been talking about for a long time, just the aesthetics of it, the history behind it and the beauty of it,” Stadler said of the property, a secret garden hidden behind gates off Coleman Valley Road. “But it also seemed to need somebody who could come in and continue the legacy and build on it.”

The property, listed for $1.79 million, had been on the market for three months when it came to the attention of the couple in August. Even in an overheated housing market and during the pandemic, when a lot of people were looking for rural retreats, it was a challenging sell.

The previous owners Chris and Tim Szybalski were ready to retire after a decade of hard work and stewardship. But the garden has such a reverential significance for so many people, they were holding out for a buyer who would commit to preserving it.

That could prove daunting or just impossible to many potential buyers. The annual cost of upkeep is at least $100,000, even with a faithful team of volunteer gardeners.

Many friends of Western Hills were fearful a new steward wouldn’t be found and it would fall into the hands of someone who might turn it into a vacation rental or prefer a pool and cabana to a wild garden with a renowned collection of plants.

Volunteer Helen Kallenbach plants a tray of Cleome ‘White Queen’ in the propagation house at Western Hills Garden in Occidental. She is one of many volunteers who are helping to keep the famous garden going. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“You do worry someone is going to buy it who is either ill-equipped or underfunded or not interested in the vision so many people have for the garden,” said Helen Kellenbach, a longtime volunteer who lives about a mile and half away.

Fortuitous timing

At the time they came across the listing, Dynak and Strader were in the process of selling a property in Park City, Utah, where they had lived before resettling in the Bay Area three and a half years ago with their two daughters. Dynak had led the local arts council in Park City.