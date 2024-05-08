Italian American classics, Japanese cuisine and more at upcoming food and wine events in Sonoma County

From Healdsburg to Santa Rosa, Sonoma County serves up a variety of delicious food and wine events during the month of May. And early bird tickets for one of summer’s tastiest events, Taste of Sonoma, are on sale.

HEALDSBURG

Ciao and chow at Italian Wine Dinner

Spend a spring evening in the vineyards with Idlewild Wines during a dinner featuring Italian American classics at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Guests will meet at the Idlewild tasting room and then be shuttled to Las Cimas Vineyard where they’ll walk the rows planted with more than 50 Italian varietals, seeing the fruit just as it’s beginning to form for the growing season. The tour starts with an aperitivo hour among the Cortese and Grignolino vines. Afterward, guests will go to the ranch’s recreation hall for a three-course meal of Caesar salad, spinach and ricotta lasagna with Lombardy-style meatballs, and cannoli for dessert, all paired with Idlewild wines. $150 tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/44siIq4. 132 Plaza St.

SONOMA

Winemakers join forces for dinner at Valley Bar & Bottle

Two of Sonoma’s notable winemakers, Tom Darling of Darling Wines and Hardy Wallace of Extradimensional Wine Co., Yeah!, will join forces for a wine dinner at Valley Bar & Bottle’s private upstairs dining room known as UpValley, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 11. Darling produces chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah, while Wallace is known as a master of Mourvèdre and his bold interpretation of other lesser-known grape varieties. The team at Valley will provide an abundant, multicourse menu to pair with the wines and conversation with both winemakers. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at bit.ly/4blferr. 487 First St. W.

WINDSOR

Dinner explores art of Japanese hospitality

The Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience (May 16-19) still has tickets available for a few events, including the Artistry in Japanese Culinary Mastery dinner from 6-9 p.m. May 17 at Bricoleur Vineyards. One of Miami’s top chefs, Diego Oka, will incorporate influences from his Peruvian and Japanese heritage to create a multicourse meal that highlights the concept of omotenashi, or thoughtful hospitality. Oka, along with Bricoleur chefs Thomas Bellec and Todd Knoll, will create a memorable sensory culinary experience. Tickets are $250 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/4a8Ixwd. 7394 Starr Road.

SANTA ROSA

Early bird tickets for Taste of Sonoma

Early bird tickets for one of summer’s tastiest events, Taste of Sonoma, are on sale now and the culinary lineup has just been announced to whet your appetite. The event at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates and Gardens (11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 22) will feature the NOSH Food Truck Plaza that includes complimentary bites for all ticket holders. Some of the featured dishes and vendors at NOSH will be sliders from Black Pig Meat Co., kebabs from Persian Version, and pizzas from Sonoma Crust. VIP ticket holders get to arrive an hour early and enjoy a reception that includes passed appetizers from John Ash & Co. Early bird pricing for VIP tickets is $240 and $190 for general admission, with ticket prices going up June 1. Purchase at bit.ly/44tShQz. 5007 Fulton Road.