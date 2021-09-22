Subscribe

Italy’s beloved focaccia is easy for anyone to bake

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2021, 5:34PM
Flowery focaccia

Press Democrat Photographer John Burgess made this ornate Gardenscape Focaccia using tomatoes, tiny onions, peppers, olives, parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and chives on top of a traditional Genovese-style dough.

Follow the recipe for Basic Focaccia Genovese and add tomatoes, onions, peppers and olives on top of the dough before it goes in the oven the first time. They will look and taste great when cooked along with the focaccia. Then, in the last 5 minutes of the second round of baking, add the parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and chives. Your Gardenscape Focaccia is only limited by your imagination. Some other optional toppings are:

Spiralized sweet potatoes

Sauteed mushrooms

Capers (as flower centers)

Asparagus (for flower stems)

Sliced jalapeño

Green pimento olives

Artichoke hearts

Focaccia is perhaps the most famous of Italian flatbreads. The word focaccia (pronounced “foh-KA-cha”), which has a Latin origin, translates to “baked in coals.” Many believe that pizza evolved from focaccia and came later.

There are many kinds of focaccia in Italy, and they vary in terms of toppings, stuffings and sweetness, but the most classic and familiar is the version made in Liguria and its capital, Genoa. Generously coated with extra-virgin olive oil and coarse sea salt, it’s about ½ inch thick and a little chewy but still soft and spongy inside.

For those bread geeks out there, traditional focaccia Genovese has a 55% hydration ratio, which means it’s fairly moist, as breads go. The classic focaccia Genovese is what we mainly find at our markets and in restaurants.

According to the blog Italian Recipe Book, focaccia, as it’s known today, dates back at least to the 16th century. Bakers made focaccia early in the morning to test the temperature in their wood-fired ovens before they baked the first loaves of bread. It also gave them a warm and filling morning snack.

All types of focaccia use the same basic ingredients: water, flour, yeast, extra-virgin olive oil and salt, which are the same basic ingredients of pizza.

The name of focaccia changes as you move from one region of Italy to another, according to the Italian Recipe Book blog.

  • In Rome, the bread is lighter and a bit taller and is called pizza bianca. The most classic way to enjoy it is cut in half and made into a mortadella sandwich (or mortazza).
  • In Tuscany, focaccia is called schiaccia, which means “pressed,” because of its characteristic dimples.

There are many, many other types out there, too. One of my favorites is schiacciata con l’uva, from Tuscany. It often has a slightly sweetened dough topped with fresh wine grapes.

I’ve included two similar recipes for the classic Genovese version. The first is made in one day, and the second is a slow rise/no knead version made over two days or more. Both are delicious, but the slow rise gives the dough a chance to develop more flavor.

Slow rise/no knead breads were made popular by Jim Lahey, owner of New York’s Sullivan Street Bakery, in his 2009 book “My Bread,” which completely changed bread making in America for home bakers, simplifying and making it pretty foolproof. His no-knead bread recipe is still one of the most popular the New York Times ever offered.

Quarter sheet pans are widely available from your local restaurant supply store or online.

Basic Focaccia Genovese

Makes one 9-by-13-inch bread

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 ½ cups warm water

½ cup fruity olive oil

3 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt (use half the amount if using table salt)

Optional toppings:

Red onions, thinly sliced

Tomatoes, seeded and slivered

Grated cheese

In a large bowl, stir the yeast into the warm water and let stand approximately 10 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup oil, then the flour and salt. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Alternately, you can do this in a stand mixer.

Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, 1 to 1 ½ hours.

Place dough in a lightly oiled, parchment-lined quarter sheet pan. Flatten and stretch the dough to cover as much of the bottom as possible, then dimple the top quite vigorously with your fingertips to stretch it some more. Cover with a clean towel or plastic wrap and let it relax 10 minutes.

Dimple and stretch the dough again to completely cover the bottom. Let rest, covered, for another 30 minutes.

Brush dough with remaining olive oil and bake in a preheated 450-degree oven until it just starts to turn golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Scatter optional toppings over and continue to bake until golden brown, approximately 20 minutes longer.

Note: You can add a tablespoon or so of your favorite chopped fresh herbs to the dough.

I’ve included metric measures here which, if you have a scale, ensures more consistent results. Professional bakers will tell you measuring by weight is essential. It might be time to buy a scale if you don’t have one.

Slow Rise/No-Knead Focaccia

Makes one 9-by-13-inch bread

3 ¼ cups (415 grams) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 ¾ cups (420 milliliters) warm water

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

1 ½ teaspoons coarse sea salt

Optional, for garnish:

Fresh rosemary leaves, whole or chopped

Oregano, fresh or dried

Fennel seeds or other dried herbs

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, kosher salt and yeast. Add the warm water and stir until all the flour is incorporated and a sticky dough forms. (Expect a very wet dough; no kneading required.) Pour 2 tablespoons oil into a medium bowl. Transfer the dough to the bowl, turn to coat and cover tightly with a lid or plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator to rest for at least 24 hours or for up to 2 days.

When you’re ready to bake, brush a 9-by-13-inch parchment-lined baking sheet with oil. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and transfer to the prepared pan. Using your hands, spread the dough out as much as possible, adding oil to the dough if needed to keep it from sticking. (Don’t worry if the dough doesn’t yet cover the full pan; it will once it relaxes and rises.) Place the dough in a warm place and let rise until about doubled in bulk. The rising time will vary considerably depending on the season. (In the summer, it may take only 20 minutes for the dough to warm up and rise; in the winter, it can take 1 hour or more.) When the dough is ready, it should be room temperature, spread out on the sheet and fluffy.

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Using your palms, pat down the focaccia to an even thickness of about 1 inch. Then, using your fingertips, dimple the entire dough. Drizzle it with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle the entire surface of the focaccia evenly with the sea salt and herbs, if using.

Bake, rotating once front to back, until the top is uniformly golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer the focaccia on the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool, then slide out of the pan. Enjoy it warm.

In Tuscany, this is typically made to celebrate the grape harvest. Grapes with thicker skins are generally used. This includes wine grapes that have seeds. The seeds add an interesting “bite.” Use seedless grapes if you prefer. This is basically the same recipe as the preceding Genovese recipe, with a few twists. This version was inspired by a recipe from Giada De Laurentiis.

Grape and Rosemary Focaccia (Schiacciata con l’uva)

Makes one 9-by-13-inch bread

3 ¼ cups unbleached bread flour

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups warm water, at approximately 95 degrees

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for topping

1 cup small wine grapes, washed and patted dry

1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon or more coarse or flaky sea salt, for topping

Powdered sugar garnish, if desired

Add the bread flour, yeast and salt to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook. Turn the mixer on low speed for just 15 to 20 seconds to evenly distribute the ingredients. Add the warm water. Turn the mixer on low speed for about 5 minutes, making sure all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. The dough will be very wet, loose and sticky. Remove the bowl from the mixer and cover with plastic wrap or a silicone lid.

Allow the dough to rest in a dry, warm place for 30 minutes. Once it has rested, wet your hands slightly to ensure the dough doesn’t stick to your fingers. With one hand, scoop the edge of the dough on the farthest side from you and stretch slightly to gather it in the middle. Rotate the bowl slightly and continue this process until all edges of the dough have been folded to the center. Cover the bowl again with the plastic wrap or silicone lid and allow dough to rest for an additional 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Prepare a baking sheet by placing a sheet of parchment or a silicone mat on top and brushing with 2 tablespoons of olive oil to evenly coat. Turn the focaccia dough out onto the oiled baking sheet, using a rubber spatula if necessary to get all of it out of the bowl. With oiled hands, gently work and stretch the dough until it almost covers the entire baking sheet.

Don’t worry if the dough retracts or doesn’t reach the ends of the sheet. Try not to release bubbles in the dough during this process. Allow the dough to rest in a warm place, uncovered, for another 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

With oiled fingers, gently stretch the dough to cover the entire pan. Make indentations in the dough with your fingers to form dimples all throughout the dough. Distribute the grapes over the focaccia. Sprinkle with the rosemary and the coarse or flaky sea salt. Finish with a generous drizzle of olive oil all over the dough.

Bake for 35 - 40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Lightly dust with powdered sugar if you like and slice into squares to serve.

Focaccia does begin to deteriorate in quality after the first day or two. If there is some left over, wrap it in plastic and store at room temperature for another day. Unwrap and warm in a 325-degree oven for 8 minutes to refresh. Day-old or older focaccia has lots of other uses, so don’t despair if you haven’t eaten all of it shortly after baking. Do not throw it away! It’s gold.

This is a twist on spaghetti aglio e olio, a traditional Italian pasta dish featuring garlic, olive oil and chile. The breadcrumbs soak up the spicy oil and garlic in a most delicious way. Be sure to brown the breadcrumbs well, or they’ll be soggy in the finished dish. The anchovies are essential. They bring complexity to the dish, and I promise you they won’t make it taste fishy.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs

Serves 4

Kosher salt

½ cup best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

4 drained, oil-packed anchovy fillets

1½ cups coarse, day-old or older focaccia or ciabatta breadcrumbs (see note below)

4 medium cloves garlic, finely sliced

¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

¾ pound dried spaghetti or other long pasta such as spaghettini, linguine or bucatini

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil over high heat.

Heat the oil and red pepper flakes in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally with a wooden spatula, until the pepper flakes are sizzling, about 3 minutes.

Add the anchovies and mash them with the spatula until they begin to dissolve. Raise the heat to medium, add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring often, until the crumbs are a deep golden color, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until the breadcrumbs are crisp and brown, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat, stir in the parsley and lemon zest and season with salt, to taste.

Cook the pasta in the boiling water according to package directions until al dente. Reserve ½ cup of the cooking water and drain the pasta. Immediately return the pasta to the pot over medium-low heat, add half the breadcrumb mixture and toss to combine. If necessary, add some of the reserved cooking water to moisten. Season with salt, to taste.

Serve sprinkled with the remaining breadcrumbs.

Note: For breadcrumbs, tear or chop the stale bread into small pieces. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes, until completely dry. Pulse in a food processor to create coarse crumbs. Alternatively, you can place them in a heavy-duty plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin or heavy pot to create the crumbs. They can be as coarse or fine as you like. I prefer coarser.

This is my favorite addition to soups and to make Caesar and panzanella salad. A recipe follows for the latter.

Garlic Croutons

Makes 3 cups

⅓ cup olive oil

3 large cloves garlic, bruised with the side of a knife

3 cups bread cubes, cut in 1-inch cubes from good, day-old bread with crusts removed

2 tablespoons finely minced parsley

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Add oil and garlic to a saute pan and saute garlic over moderate heat until it just begins to color. (Be careful the garlic doesn’t burn, or it will become bitter.) Toss bread cubes with oil and garlic and place on a rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet. Toast in a preheated 400-degree oven until bread is nicely golden on all sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Croutons should be toasty on the surface but still somewhat soft in the very middle. Remove and toss with parsley, lemon zest and salt and pepper while still warm. Store in airtight container if not using immediately.

Make this salad, a specialty of Tuscany, when tomatoes are at their peak. Slightly overripe ones are perfect here. It’s an ideal make-ahead dish. The longer the mixture sits (up to 6 or so hours), the better it tastes. It takes advantage of the croutons above.

Panzanella with Mozzarella and Herbs

Makes 6 servings

2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, preferably a mix of varieties and colors

Kosher salt

½ cup thinly sliced sweet red onion, about half a small onion

½ cup thinly sliced Persian or Kirby cucumber, about 1 small cucumber

½ cup torn basil leaves

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon capers, drained

2 tablespoons red or sherry wine vinegar, divided, plus more to taste

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 small garlic cloves, grated to a paste or finely chopped

1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or thyme (or a combination)

Pinch of red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 4-ounce balls fresh mozzarella, drained and pulled apart in bite-size pieces

3 cups Garlic Croutons (see recipe above)

Cut tomatoes into bite-size pieces and transfer to a large bowl. Sprinkle generously with salt and set aside for tomatoes to release their juices, 15 minutes or so. Stir in red onion, cucumber, basil, parsley, capers and 1 tablespoon vinegar.

In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, garlic, oregano, red pepper, mustard and remaining tablespoon of vinegar until lightly thickened. Adjust seasoning to your taste.

Gently stir olive oil mixture into tomato mixture along with the croutons and mozzarella. Let sit for at least 30 minutes before serving. Toss with a little more olive oil, vinegar, salt and black pepper just before serving, if needed.

Note: A few pitted oil-cured olives and baby arugula or frisée would make nice additions.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and radio host of KSRO’s “Good Food Hour” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com.

