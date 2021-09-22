Italy’s beloved focaccia is easy for anyone to bake

Follow the recipe for Basic Focaccia Genovese and add tomatoes, onions, peppers and olives on top of the dough before it goes in the oven the first time. They will look and taste great when cooked along with the focaccia. Then, in the last 5 minutes of the second round of baking, add the parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and chives. Your Gardenscape Focaccia is only limited by your imagination. Some other optional toppings are:

Press Democrat Photographer John Burgess made this ornate Gardenscape Focaccia using tomatoes, tiny onions, peppers, olives, parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and chives on top of a traditional Genovese-style dough.

Focaccia is perhaps the most famous of Italian flatbreads. The word focaccia (pronounced “foh-KA-cha”), which has a Latin origin, translates to “baked in coals.” Many believe that pizza evolved from focaccia and came later.

There are many kinds of focaccia in Italy, and they vary in terms of toppings, stuffings and sweetness, but the most classic and familiar is the version made in Liguria and its capital, Genoa. Generously coated with extra-virgin olive oil and coarse sea salt, it’s about ½ inch thick and a little chewy but still soft and spongy inside.

For those bread geeks out there, traditional focaccia Genovese has a 55% hydration ratio, which means it’s fairly moist, as breads go. The classic focaccia Genovese is what we mainly find at our markets and in restaurants.

According to the blog Italian Recipe Book, focaccia, as it’s known today, dates back at least to the 16th century. Bakers made focaccia early in the morning to test the temperature in their wood-fired ovens before they baked the first loaves of bread. It also gave them a warm and filling morning snack.

All types of focaccia use the same basic ingredients: water, flour, yeast, extra-virgin olive oil and salt, which are the same basic ingredients of pizza.

The name of focaccia changes as you move from one region of Italy to another, according to the Italian Recipe Book blog.

In Rome, the bread is lighter and a bit taller and is called pizza bianca. The most classic way to enjoy it is cut in half and made into a mortadella sandwich (or mortazza).

In Tuscany, focaccia is called schiaccia, which means “pressed,” because of its characteristic dimples.

There are many, many other types out there, too. One of my favorites is schiacciata con l’uva, from Tuscany. It often has a slightly sweetened dough topped with fresh wine grapes.

I’ve included two similar recipes for the classic Genovese version. The first is made in one day, and the second is a slow rise/no knead version made over two days or more. Both are delicious, but the slow rise gives the dough a chance to develop more flavor.

Slow rise/no knead breads were made popular by Jim Lahey, owner of New York’s Sullivan Street Bakery, in his 2009 book “My Bread,” which completely changed bread making in America for home bakers, simplifying and making it pretty foolproof. His no-knead bread recipe is still one of the most popular the New York Times ever offered.

Quarter sheet pans are widely available from your local restaurant supply store or online.

Basic Focaccia Genovese

Makes one 9-by-13-inch bread

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 ½ cups warm water

½ cup fruity olive oil

3 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt (use half the amount if using table salt)

Optional toppings:

Red onions, thinly sliced

Tomatoes, seeded and slivered

Grated cheese

In a large bowl, stir the yeast into the warm water and let stand approximately 10 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup oil, then the flour and salt. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Alternately, you can do this in a stand mixer.

Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, 1 to 1 ½ hours.

Place dough in a lightly oiled, parchment-lined quarter sheet pan. Flatten and stretch the dough to cover as much of the bottom as possible, then dimple the top quite vigorously with your fingertips to stretch it some more. Cover with a clean towel or plastic wrap and let it relax 10 minutes.

Dimple and stretch the dough again to completely cover the bottom. Let rest, covered, for another 30 minutes.

Brush dough with remaining olive oil and bake in a preheated 450-degree oven until it just starts to turn golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Scatter optional toppings over and continue to bake until golden brown, approximately 20 minutes longer.

Note: You can add a tablespoon or so of your favorite chopped fresh herbs to the dough.

I’ve included metric measures here which, if you have a scale, ensures more consistent results. Professional bakers will tell you measuring by weight is essential. It might be time to buy a scale if you don’t have one.

Slow Rise/No-Knead Focaccia

Makes one 9-by-13-inch bread

3 ¼ cups (415 grams) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 ¾ cups (420 milliliters) warm water

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

1 ½ teaspoons coarse sea salt

Optional, for garnish:

Fresh rosemary leaves, whole or chopped

Oregano, fresh or dried

Fennel seeds or other dried herbs

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, kosher salt and yeast. Add the warm water and stir until all the flour is incorporated and a sticky dough forms. (Expect a very wet dough; no kneading required.) Pour 2 tablespoons oil into a medium bowl. Transfer the dough to the bowl, turn to coat and cover tightly with a lid or plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator to rest for at least 24 hours or for up to 2 days.